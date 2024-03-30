Property Transfers: More homes planned for once rural part of western Chatham County

New Hampstead Tracts 5A LLC

For those folks who moved to western Chatham County along 204, the rural lifestyle they sought is continuing to fade as large tracts of former agricultural land is being sold and rezoned.

Beacon New Homes LLC recently acquired 88.38 acres of land known as the New Hampstead Tract 5A on Highgate Boulevard for $7 million. The land is adjacent another Beacon development, The Palms at New Hampstead in Bloomingdale, a master planned community of single-family homes still under development.

This area of the county and its proximity to the Hyundai Metaplant makes it desirable for new housing developers and employees moving into the area to fulfill the more than 15,000 jobs expected over the next several years.

