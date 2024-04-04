Advertisement
Property transfers: Sale prices in Holmes, Wayne counties from $3.3K-$2.5M

Public Record
·4 min read

Holmes County

Clark Township − Ray N. and Fannie U. Yoder to Daniel S. and Ruby Miller, 10.01 acres, County Road 114, $400,000.

Dan Allen and Rita Miller to Brian W. and Kati D. Yoder, 2935 State Route 93, $390,000.

Hardy Township − Freemon R. Coblentz to Reuben and Wilma Troyer, 0.45 acre, Township Road 350, $8,900.

Aaron R. Coblentz to Reuben and Wilma Troyer, 0.17 acre, Township Road 350, $3,320.

Killbuck Township − James Glenn Snow to Henry and Anna H. Erb, 45.85 acres, Township Road 67, $653,000.

Knox Township − JA Lands to Kevin and Bethany Shetler, 7.66 acres, Township Road 213, $134,034.96.

JA Lands to Larry D. and Ann E. Wiseman, 4.25 acres, Township Road 466, $90,000.

JA Lands to Michael J. Miller, 6.51 acres, Township Road 213, $110,000.

JA Lands to Todd J. Humphrey, 11.95 acres, Township Road 213, $132,648.

Mechanic Township − Linda M. Close to Ivan R. Troyer (1/3 interest), Esther Troyer (1/3) and Joseph I. Troyer (1/3), 12 acres, County Road 59, $700,000.

Millersburg Village − Grandview Property Hodings to Marvin and Christine Bumb, 1012 Sycamore St., $295,000.

Prairie Township − Miriam Hilty to Isaac D. and Miriam W. Schlabach, 2 acres, Township Road 565, $71,000.

Richland Township − Anthony Stutzman and Allen A. Stutzman to Wayne Miller (1/3 interest) Diane Miller (1/3) and Matthew Miller (1/3), 1597 Township Road 31, $375,000.

Saltcreek Township − Andy A. Troyer (1/3 interest), Mary A. Troyer (1/3) and Mary Frey (1/3) to Ruth A. Troyer, 0.34 acre, Township Road 609, $5,880.

Willis D. and Anna Kathryn Miller to Owen E. and Laura Mast, 3 acres, Township Road 635, $150,000.

Walnut Creek Township − Showalter Place to M. Coblentz Properties, 2962 State Route 39, $400,000.

Washington Township − Hunter l. Flinner to Thomas W. and Tara J. Bright, 5.1 acres, Township Road 462, $112,200.

Wayne County

Canaan Township — Kathryn Ewing Smith (trustee) to Jason M. and Brandi L. Gasser, Steiner Road, $1,050,000.

Clinton Township — Ronald M. Salvail to Asap Flippin, 250 E. McConkey St., $46,200.

Congress Township — Chad E. and Jennifer A. Leighty to Amy S. Cupedro, 6005 W. Britton Road, $495,000.

Chippewa Township — Kenneth A. Letz to Carla Letz and Daniel Cathcart, 561 High St., $109,268.

Green Township — Jane A. Hartzler to Megan J. Hartzler, 10657 Fulton Road, $230,000.

Orrville — Kevin E. and Kerri L. Wile to Ryan Weaver, 1210 Sterling Ave., $92,000.

Pennymac Loan Services to Clifton J. Handwerk, 611 Garfield Ave., $75,000.

J. Yoder Properties to Coblentz Holdings, 1106 W. Market St., $67,500.

Ruthann C. Wilson to 4918 Kidron Properties, Lenore Street, $40,500.

Paint Township — Milan A. and Clara J. Weaver to Allen M. Weaver, Harrison Road, $163,658.

Mark D. and Eva P. Hochstetler to Kenneth L. and Lisa M. Hochstetler, 13818 Dover Road, $315,000.

Rittman — James S. Jarrell to Mark McMillen, 148 Sterling Ave., $60,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Andrew R. and Sidney Krissandra Rupp to Robert A. Mitchell, 13267 Emerson Road, $175,000.

Wayne Township — Andrew and Lindsay Collins to Gabriel Schrock Lengacher and Ellyssa Layne Simmons, 4032 N. Geyers Chapel Road, $249,000.

Wooster — Sun Investment Group to Wooster Hotel3, 243 E. Liberty St., $2,522,500

Tojo One Properties to Amanda K. Zirklebach, 704 N. Bever St., $82,500.

Benjamin Dudas to Rebecca Josephine and Robert Freddie Bean, 739 N. Bever St., $188,000

Margaret A. Latta to Leaf and Acorn LLC, 635 Kieffer St., $248,000.

Kathy L. Bressi to Daniel R. and Roxane L. Smith, 124 Cannon Drive, $380,000.

Edwin and Samantha Feil to Uby Property, 3419 Cross Creek Circle, $390,500.

NVR, Ryan Homes to Theresa Ann Weir, 1422 Jesse Owens Drive, $464,715.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., 1101 Jesse Owens Drive, $62,470.

Anne Katherine Sturbaum to Kent D. Giese, 1120 N. Bever St., $167,414.

David A. Bowers and Janet E. Kirby to Joseph N. and Ruth L. Miller, 778 Hamilton Ave., $165,000.

Barton P. and Kaitlyn D. Schenck to Christopher John Shearer, Clearview Place, $42,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Property transfers: Sale prices in Holmes, Wayne counties from $3.3K-$2.5M

