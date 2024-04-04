Property transfers: Sale prices in Holmes, Wayne counties from $3.3K-$2.5M

Reuters

U.S. prosecutors were able to charge FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried shortly after the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse in part because they secured the cooperation of its chief software engineer, one of the prosecutors said on Tuesday. Speaking five days after Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thane Rehn said former FTX Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang's assistance was key to helping investigators understand how Bankman-Fried stole $8 billion in customer funds. Jurors in Manhattan found Bankman-Fried, 32, guilty last November on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, in what prosecutors termed one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.