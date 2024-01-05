Property transfers: Sale prices in Holmes, Wayne counties from $10K-$1.3M

Holmes County

Berlin Township − Joseph C. and Jill M. Miller to Alma D. Yoder, 4901 Parkwood Drive, $286,125.

Brayan LLC to Justin D. and Tara J. Miller, 6835 Private Road 5518, $128,960.

Salt and Light Investments to Cameron Miller, 5324 County Road 626, $32,810.

Mary Ellen Troyer to John M. and Elizabeth J. Miller, 0.35 acre, Township Road 367, $10,620.

Roy L. and Alma J. Troyer to Allen R. and Leanna D. Troyer, 3.01 acres, County Road 77, $415,000.

Duane A. and Barbara M. Miller to Dale A. Burkholder and Carolyn Miller, 6751 State Route 241, $280,000.

Clark Township −Township Road Emanuel E. and Karen E. Miller to Daniel A. and Mary Esther Yoder, 3171 Township Road 161, $250,000.

Clark Township Board of Trustees to Balco Real Estate, 0.17 acre, state Route 557, $91,875.

Clark Township Board of Trustees to Balco Real Estate, 0.09 acre, state Route 557, $30,625.

Clark Township Board of Trustees to Roy E. and Mary Barkman, 0.12 acre, sate Route 557, $16,000.

Reuben F. and Mary C. Troyer to Oasis Youth Center, 4.22 acres, Township Road 159, $250,000.

Holmesville Village − William A. Parrot to Daniel S. and Ruth B. Hershberger, 417 B St., $250,000.

Killbuck Township − Sandra Whitley to Ryan G. Glassford, 356 Main St., $120,000.

Mechanic Township − Wayne E. and Kaye Yoder to Katie M. and Betty Hershberger, 3369 Township Road 110, $385,000.

D. Dean Miller Jr. to Jacob J. Beachy Jr., 7589 Belp Cove, $263,000.

Traci L. Bultmeier to Marvin W. and Rebecca D. Miller, 17.03 acres, County Road 59, $255,405.

Traci L. Bultmeier to Owen J. and Fannie R. Miller, 14.48 acres, County Road 59, $318,582.

Millersburg Village − Kathy F. Schlabach to MDS Properties, 120 S. Logsdon St., $900,000.

Monroe Township − LAM Estates to Jerry Lee and Bonnie Lee Righter, 2.75 acres, state Route 39, $360,000.

Shelar Properties to Willis Coblentz (1/4 interest), Ruth Coblentz (1/4), Andre Coblentz (1/4) and Sheldon Coblentz (1/4), 12.1 acres, County Road 314, $41,730.

Paint Township − Sauder Realty Co. to Borntrager Realty Co., 2648 US Route 62, $1,335,000.

Michael and Linda Byler to Jacob J. and Marlene D. Yoder, 3128 County Road 200, $451,500.

David A. Yoder to Marvin Ray and Elsie K. Yoder, 1.31 acres, Township Road 665, $13,080.

Richland Township − JJ Hawk LLC to Monroe L. and Miriam R. Weaver, 40.16 acres, US Route 62, $388,000.

Deborah D. Bell and Darletta K. Giauque to Stillwell Acres, 12685 US Route, 62, $1,315,000.

Phyllis E. Taylor to Five M Holdings, 26 acres, US Route 62, $274,570.

Ripley Township − 754 Holdings to Aaron A. and Edna H. Keim, 11 acres, state Route 754, $360,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — David W. and Mary Ann Martin to Joseph S. and Barbara B. Martin, Deerfield Road, $408,252.

Canaan Township — William C. and Pamela J. and Brett W. Boss to Brett W. Boss, W. Britton Road, $35,000.

Sandra Green to Edward C. and Lydia Reichenbacher, 15126 Friendsville Road, $320,000.

Chippewa Township — Sara S. Taray to Brandon Engle, 3774 Eastern Road, $145,000.

Thomas R. and Sharon E. Bilowsky to James A. Marker Jr. and Kara M. Marker, 18428 William Drive, $335,000.

Clinton Township — Patricia Deck to Benjamin T. Bantz, 8778 Columbus Road, $94,500.

East Union Township — Springdale Farm to Betty Miller, Messner Road, $268,732.

Springdale Farm to Wayne A. and Alma L. Miller, Messner Road, $247,363.

Franklin Township — Donn E. and Pamela M. Scheufler to Wayne E. and Kaye Yoder, 4464 Buss Road, $246,600.

Milton Township — Wanda A. Haught to Patrick Kusky and Chelsea Unferdorfer, 9548 Blough Road, $180,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Patrick D. and Pamela S. Sword to CMS Farms And Ranches, Arnold Road, $132,317.

Orrville — Mckaylee R. Mowrer and Christina R. Pamer to Alexander and Isabel Novelli, 130 Westwood Avenue, $166,000.

Raymond J. Suppan to 306 Capital Ltd., 1720 Paradise Road, $265,000.

Lorraine J. Weaver to Downs Elite Builders, LLC, McGill St., $13,050.

Paint Township — Hiner Family Farm to Dennis A. and Elsie A. Miller, Harrison Road, $205,698.

Plain Township — Kendall C. Eshleman and Josh Snyder to Robert E. and Sharon M. Turney, 8383 Ickes Road, $566,500.

Richard L. and Donna M. Snyder to Connie Marks, 8341 Ickes Road, $358,600.

Roman L. and Teresa D. Yoder to Brooke Bollinger, 9130 W. Old Lincoln Way, $225,000.

Christopher J. and Miranda F. Shearer to Richard L. Wallace, 3723 White Oak Lane, $460,000.

Rittman — William D. Johnson to Nathaniel R. Haley, 43 Elliot St., $45,010.

James A. Baker and Cathy L. Bauer to Phyllis A. Walls, 249 Rufener St., $251,500.

Salt Creek Township — Eddie R. and Nettie Miller to Ella E. Miller, 11909 Harrison Road, $300,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Karla L. Thompson to Ckyle King, 13056 Old Lincoln Way E., $165,000.

504 West Main St. LLC to McArnold LLC, 504 W. Main St., $107,500.

Wayne Township — Douglas S. Henshaw to Douglas S. Henshaw, 3731 E. Smithville Western Road, $255,000.

Charles D. Steinman to Donis R. and Ruth Christine Bernhart, 5005 N. Geyers Chapel Road, $265,000.

Wooster — Ryan J. Mathys to Roo Town Rentals, 736 Washington St., $95,000.

Bob J. Edgell to Jl Hill Construction, 638 High St., $35,000.

James and Carl Wolf to Roger P. Rehm, 2523 Impala Ave., $210,000.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., 1068 Kadas Lane, $62,470.

NVR Inc. to Joshua and Cassandra Dunham, 1178 Kadas Lane, $356,155.

Wooster Township — Kendall S. and Garnett M. Alexander to Jaden Boucher and Chloe Miller, 1030 Allen Drive, $180,000.

