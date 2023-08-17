Property transfers: Sales range from $1,250 to $490K
Ashland
138 W. 12th St., Thomas E. Carson to Micah J. Achmoody, $76,000.
126 Parkside Drive, David J. Rose II to Kiowa K. Looney, $199,900.
431 E. Fourth St., Ricky L. Buzzard to the Karen O. Armstrong revocable trust, $87,000.
1048 Arch St., Judy L. Foster to Richard E. and Traci L. Rush, $27,500.
828 King Ridge Drive, the Kuhl Family revocable trust to Jeffrey Kohler and Diana S. Scott, $210,000.
221 E. 12th St., Steven W. Austen to James E. Fonner, $28,289.
2344 Cottonwood Court, Sally J. Schramm to Douglas J. and Jamille S. Hawkins, $490,000.
927 Heltman Ave., Stacy Bair to Douglas A. Patton, $79,500.
114 W. 12th St., Eric Krantz to Whit Quest Holdings, $62,000.
612 W. 18th St., Timothy E. Markel to Alicia Denise Babcock, $102,000.
982 Thomas Drive, Taylor L. and Shannon O. Brown to Aaron S. and Courtney Bracamontes, $218,000.
1000 Oakhill Circle, Brenden P. and Lana K. Beal to Michaela M. Brehm, $254,000.
226 W. Liberty St., Mayve Riedy to David East and Jennifer Pearson, $180,000.
Jackson Township
302 Ohio 604, Ella L . Waggoner, Bethany L. and Ryan D. Plice to Michele R. and Paul J. Kidd, $265,000.
3330 Acuminata Drive, George and Sharon Busony to Paul and Ruth Powers, $67,500.
6033 Sequoia Place, Timothy and Barbara Kotesovec to Matthew James Vraja, $193,000.
Loudonville
321 Oark Court, Charles R. Sprang and Crystal Brinkerhoff to Dustin Hicks and Kelsey R. Johnston, $179,000.
412 Township Road 2402, Pamela R. Sprang and Tracy L. Burgess to Cody M. and Emily K. Sprang, $210,000.
800 W. Main St., Lisa M. Cowley to Logan E. and Thomas J, Truax, II, $330,000.
Mifflin Township
North Ohio Street, Donna Kee Bright to Zoran and Svetlana Spasic, $7,500.
North Ohio Street, the C. Bright Trust to Zoran and Svetlana Spasic, $7,500.
Milton Township
1184 Ohio 96, Sterling D. and Irma L. Hardesty to Joseph W. Hoffa and Kate R. Music, $450,000.
No address listed - Township Road 1153, William E. Leiter to Benjamin Johnson, $76,356.66.
Mohican Township
County Road 1775, Obrecht Family Farms to Columbia Gas of Ohio, $100,000.
Orange Township
907 Ohio 58, Kathleen Jacque to Daniel Betlejewski, $250,000.
756 County Road 620, William R. and Faye J. Hasse to Zimmerman Land Co., $180,400.
993 Township Road 713, Glenda L. Copeland to Phillip and Janeene A. Roar, $1,250.
Perrysville
121 W. Third St., Julie and Stephen Conley to Zethan Loren-Nelson Campbell, $175,000.
Vermillion
1084 County Road 2075, Rhonda and David W. Cole Sr. to Steven and Ashley Buckley-Cole, $229,000.
