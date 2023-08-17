Property transfers: Sales range from $1,250 to $490K

AP Finance

There are so many dots on the maps they blur into blobs — each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the U.S. this past year to build thousands of roads, bridges and manufacturing projects in communities large and small, in states red and blue. Taken together, they represent President Joe Biden's ambitious attempt to use the levers of government to chart a new era of domestic manufacturing, modernizing the U.S. to compete in the 21st century. Packaged as “Bidenomics” by the White House, the effort is the product of three major bills approved in the last Congress that are also the president's hoped-for roadmap for reelection.