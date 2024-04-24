Property transfers: Sales range from $12K to nearly $400K

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between April 11 and April 17:

523 N. State St., Marion; Mary Barrick to Midwest Real Estate Firm; $22,000

1207 Arbor Lane, Marion; David W. Starks to Tran Chau; $207,000

209 Wallace St., Marion; Timothy W. and Olivia Toland to Matthew S. and Kelsey H. Tyree; $50,000

291 Nikes St., Marion; Timmy Thacker to Abigail L. Thacker; $85,000

433 Uncapher Ave., Marion; Stephen Skatzes, administrator of The Estate of Mary E. Skatzes, to Marvin L. Rodriguez; $40,000

1826 Weiss Ave., Marion; Linda K. Adkins, executor of The Estate of Richard M. Adkins, to Connor E. Correa and LeAndra N. Phipps; $181,000

701 Roslyn Court, Marion; Jack R. and Sherry L. Andrews to Josh Daniels & Co.; $25,000

495 Mound St., Marion; Hollie M. and Roy L. Hood Jr. to Crab Creek; $21,000

554, 556 & 562 Henry St., Marion; Tyler and Brittany A. Lowe to CBUS Partners; $80,000

885 Hoch Road, Marion; Richard and Sheila S. Coleman to Tamara K. and Way J. Ward; $153,983

561 Vernon Heights Blvd., Marion; Robert C. Baer and Dean J. Borleo to Steven C. and Theresa L. Casteel; $282,000

1005 Underwood South Drive, Marion; AGI Properties LLC and Lynn Schultz to Martha S. Schultes; $235,000

509 Grant St., Marion; CC1 OH REO to Big Bay 6; $63,600

972 Bermuda Drive, Marion; Capital City Homebuyers to Jesus A. Orellana Hernandez; $180,000

130 S. Main St. (three parcels), Prospect; Robert and Pamela Redd to Tiffany N. Haas; $230,000

576 and 584 Adams St. and 468, 474 and 480 Tyler St., Marion; Great Investment Properties to Hideaway Properties 2; $260,000

4433 Linn Hipsher Road, Caledonia; BAS Land Company to Robert and Pamela Redd; $399,900

568 Wilson Ave., Marion; Douglas L. and Sondra L. Roberson to Suzan M. Newell; $12,000

568 Wilson Ave., Marion; Suzan M. Newell to Matthew S. and Kelsey H. Tyree; $12,000

567 Mound St., Marion; Barbara A. Lyon to Marke Lyon Commercial Property; $50,000

2586 Bethlehem Road W., Prospect; Estate of Jeanne Martin, aka Erma Jeanne Martin, to WBH Ohio; $150,000

5391 Marion Marysville Road (two parcels), Prospect; Randy S. and Patricia A. Cooper to Melissa N. Danner and Dylan E. Nothacker; $280,000

161 Lincoln Ave., Marion; Shawn R. Geckle to Meranda L. and Michael T. Hetrick; $112,000

266 S. Vine St., Marion; Katherine A. Mauerman, trustee of The Klaus Family Trust, to Jeremiah N. and Werstein and Eugenia Koerner; $171,500

733 Woodrow Ave., Marion; Brandy J. Wilson to Carla and Brockton Jordan; $127,000

