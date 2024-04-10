Property transfers: Sales ranges from nearly $11K to $1.7M

These real estate transactions were recorded in Crawford County during March:

228 N. Boston St. (three parcels), Galion; Charles and Linda Swick to Brennen Yant; $155,000

984 Tiehack Court W., Galion: A. Elaine Hottenroth to Steven M. and Erin C. Williams; $270,000

700 W. Warren St., Bucyrus; Bradley S. Powers, Joseph L. Powers and Mark T. Powers to Jennifer J. Lafrance and Renee E. Powell; $68,500

3081 Oak Drive, Bucyrus; Gerard J. and Elizabeth A. Dolan to Matthew R. and Kylie A. Hatfield; $285,000

143 Pounder Ave., Galion; Mark I. Pittman to Ashley Sellers and Patrick Hook; $155,000

251-253 S. Market St., Galion; Jordan Oil to Dilshaan Foodmart; $110,000

527 N. Union St., Galion; Michael K. and Kathy J. Jenne to David J. Rhoades Jr.; $154,000

6760 Brandt Road, Galion; Brenda J. Mason to Miler M. Ramos; $70,001

320 Liberty St., Bucyrus; The Estate of Edward Naveja to Thomas W. Applegate; $120,000

1207 John St., Bucyrus; Lisa M. Miller, administrator, to Randy W. Bloomfield; $55,510

148 Kincora Drive, Bucyrus; Lutz Custom Homes to Amy A. Roe; $266,764

716 Kaler Ave., Bucyrus; Ashley N. Howell to Melia C. Williamson; $123,500

215 Seventh Ave., Galion; Richland County Home Buyers to Amanda H. Landry; $166,000

1668 Fairview Road, Galion; Zachery and Rachelle Wirick to Carline A. Garverick and Tucker L. Hall; $285,000

One parcel on Ohio 96, Crestline; John D. and Marlene K. Burkhart to Brian D. Burkhart; $120,000

4888 Dickerson Road & 30.47 acres, Annapolis DeKalb Road, Tiro; The Marjorie A. Shealy Trust to The Phenecie 2024 Irrevocable Trust; $1,500,894

One parcel (42,27 acres) on Annapolis Dekalb Road, Tiro; The Marjorie A. Shealy Trust to The Phenecie 2024 Irrevocable Trust; $591,210

4888 Dickson Road, Tiro; The Marjorie A. Shealy Trust to R and K Conservation; $1,707,895

1163 Rosedale Ave., Bucyrus; Chad and Jessica Kernell to Ashley N. Howell and Keith A. Morris; $294,000

1900 Whetsone St., Bucyrus; Susan G. Gulley to Jessica M. and Chad D. Kernell; $440,000

5194 Stetzer Road (four parcels), Bucyrus; Rickey A. and Jennifer S. Burton to Thomas J. and Amy M. Ohlinger; $282,500

272 N. Union St., Galion; The Estate of Jeffrey D. Court to Melissa A. Hershey; $155,900

309 E. Rensselaer St., Bucyrus; Raul Ornelas and Maria G. Rodriguez to Nayeli Mendez Mazariegos; $30,000

2380 Spore Brandywine Road, Bucyrus; Tyler Stevens and Samantha A. Stevens, fka Samantha A. Palmer, to Lawrence D. and Cheryl L. Schmidt; $40,000

833 Crew Ave., Galion; Amanda J. Needels to Tony L. Castle; $44,000

205-205½ S. Union St., Galion; James L. Toth to Joshua R. and Shana M. Keller; $20,000

6659 Middletown Road, Galion; David Cowgill to Mark D. and Jamie C. Tate; $155,000

6273 Crestline Road, Galion; Amy A. Roe to Mark A. and Melissa Holbrook; $249,900

692 Crescent Way, Galion; Perry J. Swinehart to Robbie L. Servis; $119,900

6907 Sandusky Ave. (two parcels), Chatfield; Chatfield Hardware Co. to Chatwood LLC; $85,000

500 W. Warren St., Bucyrus; Mark E. Pfeifer and Allison Pfeifer, htta Allison Bullock, to Kevan and Abbie R. Hughett; $121,900

200 W. Summit St., Galion; U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Diane and Scott Persinger; $57,000

319 Heritage Circle, Bucyrus; Lakeview Loan Servicing to Howard K. Martin; $135,299

1355 Biddle Road, Galion; Murrel and Justin R. Lewis to RXPLUS Renovate; $199,400

390 Clink Blvd., Crestline; Tira L. Stima to Jamie A. and Garrison L. Stima; $86,000

7645 Ohio 309 (two parcels), Galion; Candace L. and Sherri J. Penn to Carrie Levering-Smith; $45,000

102 Switzer Drive, Galion; Harold G. and Mary R. Cramer to John Plott; $239,900

One parcel (2.290 acres), Crossroads Boulevard, Bucyrus; Crawford County Development Board Inc. to Crossroads Holdings; $34,350

906 Prospect St. (two parcels), Bucyrus; Trenton M. Cornell Estate to James Coonrod; $139,000

247 Hayes Ave., Bucyrus; Janet W. Luman to Everett H. and Naomi R. Fortner; $130,000

1022 Laura Ave., Bucyrus; Joyce A. Brown to Elizabeth A. Pack; $240,000

210 Bennett Drive (two parcels), Galion; Dorothy Silavent Estate to Lori E. Ehrman; $120,000

766 Center St. (two parcels), Galion; Benjamin C. and Jillian Kaple to Brooke L. and Daniel L. Newell; $335,000

116 N. Spring St., Bucyrus; Mark I. and Cynthia L. Light to Joshua Lawson; $18,500

640 W. Perry St. (two parcels), Bucyrus; Robert S. and Hanna H. Patterson to Jeremy and Taryn Hutton; $48,405

3393 Monnett New Winchester Road, Caledonia; Tiffany M. Stocksdale, nka Tiffany Kibler, and Jonathan Kibler; $295,000

726 Richardson Ave. (two parcels), Galion; Lowell F. Eusey to Tammy L. Randolph; $135,000

One parcel (3.00 acres) on Spore Brandywine Road, Nevada; Phyllis L. Tschanen and Bette J. Harden to Brian D. and Beth A. Dunlap; $21,000

One parcel (15.399 acres) on Spore Brandywine Road, Nevada; Phyllis L. Tschanen and Bette J. Harden to Jason J. Roop, trustee of The Roop Preservation Trust; $107,793

4050 Clady Road (two parcels), Bloomville; Aaron Studer to STM Farms LLC; $10,990

1429 Cullen Court (two parcels), Bucyrus; Jennifer L. Rogers and Catherine M. Richman to Timothy and Debbie Monaco; $193,000

355 Bennett Drive, Galion; Cody A. VanMeter and Sarah D. Hines to David G. Newman; $250,000

145 Beal Ave., Bucyrus; The Estate of Thomas P. Steinmetz to OPH; $130,000

7907 Anker Drive (two parcels), Galion; Richard N. Jacobs to Ashlie M. Lee; $129,900

One parcel (2.205 acres), Quigg Road, Crestline; Niese Family Farms to Patrick C. and Shelly M. Niese; $25,000

7075 Quigg Road (three parcels), Crestline; Patrick C. and Shelly M. Niese to Nick N. and Miranda Fike; $275,000

304 N. Boston St., Galion; Mary A. Stone, et al. to Erin B. Gorrell; $162,000

5680 Monat Drive, Galion; Tracy D. and Cheryl E. Rehm to Logan A. Knipp and Madison D. Niese; $185,000

124 E. Arnold St., Crestline; William A. and Stephanie L. Wine to Rodney E. and Kathleen M. Fender; $109,000

219 Wilson Ave., Galion; Harold and Jessica Smith to Stephen Pence; $130,000

800 S. Poplar St., Bucyrus; Robert J. Sherman to Charles E. and Nevada N. Zinn; $140,000

252 S. Pierce St., Galion; Rent Due to Brian A. Gress; $35,000

136 Orange St. (two parcels), Galion; Rick Kigar, private selling officer, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB; $63,334

319 N. Columbus St., Crestline; Richland County Home Buyers to Paul J. and Tracy L. Lannon; $124,000

236 W. Summit St., Galion; Zachary J. and Elizabeth Hatfield to Miguel Sanchez; $99,000

547 Whetstone St., Bucyrus; Ken E. Shulaw, et al. to Teresa V. and Kenneth E. Long; $43,000

1215 Dawsett Ave., Galion; Jeffrey T. Everly to Justin A. and Enid R. Ramsey; $25,000

333 E. Mary St. (six parcels), Bucyrus; Ashleigh N. Cooper to Robina L. Adams; $100,000

815 Arrowhead Drive, Bucyrus; Marcia S. Zagoric, Shawn A. Bolon and Sherri J. Snyder to Kobe S. Stillberger; $270,000

624 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline; Italia M. and Payton M. Rine to Brandon and Jordan Crabtree; $180,000

1264 Ohio 100, Bucyrus; Janet L. Graham by Michael T. Graham, power of attorney, to Nicholas T. Graham; $125,000

214 N. Liberty St., Galion; Sandra M. Campbell to Lisa Pauley, trustee of The North Liberty Street Trust; $25,000

115-117 S. Henry St. (four parcels), Crestline; JAKREST to Jon Kelso Rentals; $255,000

722 S. Sandusky Ave. (two parcels), Bucyrus; S. Rose Estates to Harmanjit Singh and Simranjeet Kaur; $185,000

