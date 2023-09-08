Property Transfers: Sales volume in Pooler, Port Wentworth show continued westward growth

According to the online real estate school Aceable, the Savannah Metro Area ― encompassing Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties ― is the place to be in Georgia. The tri-county region is the fastest growing metro area in the state, with Bryan County leading that growth. Pooler, to the west of the city of Savannah, is the fastest growing municipality.

Recent property sales continue to reflect that west- and southward expansion in population. This week's property transfers reveal nearly half of all sales in Chatham County occurred in Pooler, Bloomingdale, Port Wentworth, west Savannah, and in the unincorporated areas bordering Bryan County ― albeit, the number of overall transactions in the area have slowed.

Although year-over-year sales volume in Chatham County remains high, topping the $13 million mark, August sales dropped by almost 11% from July, based on Georgia MLS data. Median home prices dropped by more than 8%. New and active listings both increased slightly, suggesting that homes are staying on the market slightly longer ― an average of 33 days in July, according to Redfin.

Homes are still under construction on Loblolly Lane at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

In Bryan County, the picture is similar. Sales volume dropped between July and August by 32%. In Effingham, by more than 23%.

The slower market in the region can be attributed to a number of factors, including the typical end-of-summer seasonal drop that happens around the beginning of new school years. Bankrate reports that the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate has creeped above 7.5%, with refinancing rates hovering just under 8%, which has tightened the lending market.

Island Living: Real estate market as hot as the temperatures on Tybee Island

'Can't put into words': Heartwood developer shares update on growing community

Here are the full lists of property transfers for Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties. The Savannah Morning News publishes the records weekly, and the databases include transactions from prior weeks, starting with March 2023.

Story continues

Chatham County sales

Bryan County sales

Effingham County sales

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Despite Savannah Metro Area's explosive growth, August sales drop slightly