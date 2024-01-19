Property Transfers: This Savannah townhome just sold for nearly $985,000

The 3-story townhouse at 416 Port St. sold Jan. 10 for nearly nearly $985,000.

Eastern Wharf is becoming the address of choice for luxury homeowners, offering one of the few remaining residential opportunities with views of the Savannah River and the mighty freighters that navigate it daily. According to a report by the Georgia Real Estate Pulse, a 3-story townhouse at 416 Port St. sold Jan. 10 for nearly nearly $985,000.

The 1,894-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome sits in the Adler Collection section of Eastern Wharf, a mixed-use community just on the eastern edge of Savannah's Landmark Historic District. The neighborhood reflects elements of this historic 1733 Oglethorpe Plan by which downtown Savannah was designed, including squares and greenspaces, Savannah gray brick-style exteriors, amid retail, entertainment and restaurant options within walking distances.

Each home comes with a two-car garage and a private deck, as well as future access to a community clubhouse. A nearby riverwalk extension leads to the Eastern Wharf park surrounded by restaurants and where a number of community events, such as the annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks are held.

