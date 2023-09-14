Property transfers in York and Adams counties: See local home sale prices
Central York School District
225 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Jason Sumpter, $454,150
1621 San Gabriel Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Sandra Resh-TR to Derek Hoffman, $230,000
211 N Lynbrook Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Inger Arndt to Anna Holowaty, $343,000
3595 Lewisberry Rd, Manchester Twp: James Murray/Atty to Yoder Investments II, $210,000
1510 Breezeview Dr, Manchester Twp: Richard Martin II to Joy Best, $137,950
1720 Northview Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Charles Davis II to Kara Fox, $305,000
510 Duley Dr, Manchester Twp: Nancy Stankus to Stephen Yambor, $315,000
3451 Fox Pointe Lane, Manchester Twp: Steven Rood to Andrew Markle, $450,000
3631 Hope Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Lawrence Fullam to Tambria Hunt, $225,000
Various Municipalties & Tracts, Manchester Twp: Darlene Smith-TR to NO Manchester Commerce Center, $21,963,007
765 Robin Hill Circle, Manchester Twp: Brittany Vanover to Paige Sacripont, $205,000
3645 N Suquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: David Keefer to Andrew Speicher, $307,000
245 Bruaw Dr, Manchester Twp: Ronald Orcutt II to Gabriel Wickline, $218,000
2523 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Edison Rohrbaugh/Atty to Denise Kirkland, $249,900
51 Roselyn Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Ashley Wolfrom to Ehab Abdella, $310,000
2323 N George St, Manchester Twp: Jennifer Mariacher to Angela Henry, $210,000
2900 Halstead Lane, Manchester Twp: Donald Rank to David Taylor, $350,000
3495 Industrial Hwy, Springettsbury Twp: Goose Island Properties to Giambalvo Family Limited Partnership, $3,300,000
2054 Aslan Dr, Manchester Twp: Andrew Markle to Susan Newcomer, $445,000
Dallastown Area School District
625 Chambers Rd, York Twp: 334 Hospitality LLC to Rehoboth RE Limited Partnership, $538,000
343 Harvest Field Lane, York Twp: Rebecca Leharani to Thomas Sagonas, $289,900
214 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Iris Montagna, $283,255
2400 Arlington St, York Twp: Dennis Emenheiser Jr to Jason Walton, $295,000
1 S Main St, Loganville: Daniel Folkenroth to Springfield Manor Realty, $280,000
208 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to David Contreras, $299,000
160 Homeland Rd, York Twp: Brian Sluder to Ray Kreeger Jr, $295,000
743 Connolly Dr, York Twp: W Christopher Willett to Matthew Hadginske, $530,000
7771 Seneca Ridge Dr, Springfield Twp: Paul Daley to Jeff King, $360,000
1848 Roxboro Rd, York Twp: Malak Danour to Ugochukwu Nwoji, $305,000
18 Crestview Dr, York Twp: Lisa Stambaugh to Nicholas Vanderwende, $215,000
512 Gary Dr, York Twp: Jeanne Yingling-EST to Zachary Beam, $230,000
1075 Raver Lane, Springfield Twp: Karen Hefner-EST to Stephanie Palacios, $315,000
39 Parkview Dr, Loganville: Deborah Campbell to Austin Eberly, $400,000
635 New School Lane, York Twp: Barbara Wise/Atty to Melinda Gladstone, $230,000
2102 Bayberry Lane, York Twp: Virginia Brister-EST to Marianne Connolly, $285,000
2295 May Apple Dr, York Twp: Susan Heinle to John Lester Jr, $515,000
2334 Grantley Rd, York Twp: Floyd Ilyes to Kell Enterprises, $230,000
931 Kavanaugh Circle, York Twp: Denise Roman to Julie Groff, $466,000
7324 Spring Rd, Springfield Twp: Laura Reed-EST to Ross Crumling, $385,500
6862 Seneca Ridge Dr, Springfield Twp: Michael Pierce-EST to Albert Haun, $251,000
Dover Area School District
Palomino Rd, Dover Twp: Palomino Holdings LLC to JLM Real Estate Investments, $10,000
2743 Grandview Ave, Dover Twp: Peggy Smith to Jorge Lugo, $185,000
4360 Schoolhouse Rd, Dover Twp: Shelly Smyser to Norman Will Jr, $70,000
3255 & 3525 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom is Not Free TT Inc to BRH at the Seasons, $154,800
3500 Summer Dr, Dover Twp: BRH at the Seasons to Drew Blecher, $379,900
1727 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Reed Quickel Jr to Yohany De Jesus, $318,000
3021 Bornt Dr, Dover Twp: Alena Rodgers to Nathan Heilman, $150,000
5670 Mountain Rd, Lot 2, Dover Twp: R&T Homes to Larry Halterman Jr, $105,000
102 S Main St, Dover: John Deardorff to Dain Hursh, $400,000
103 Cranbrook Dr, Dover: Sue Ann Sparrow to Ian Knaub, $285,000
1886 Deerfield Dr, Dover Twp: Traci Durff to Susan King, $230,000
Eastern York School District
122 Orange St, Wrightsville: Jerry Blymier to Daniel Salinger, $220,000
1480 Tower Rd, Hellam Twp: Paul Niemann Jr to Ian Younker, $299,900
420 S Second St, Wrightsville: Charlotte Aulthouse to Scott Wall, $162,500
321 Vine St, Wrightsville: Treva Wagner to Jerry Blymier, $200,000
385 Steven Dr, Hellam: Joseph Shenosky/Atty to Joseph Nemeth, $283,500
350 Steven Dr, Hellam: David Beiler to Dalton Renn, $300,000
11 A&B Riverview Dr, East Prospect: Burkentine & Sons Builders to D Jason Martin, $445,000
53 W Maple St, East Prospect: Kevin Oakwood to Joshua Pennington, $225,000
4712 East Prospect Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: WM Homes LLC to Connor Feister, $200,000
515 Cherry St, Wrightsville: Erick Ocasio to Matthew Asin, $270,000
4025 Scenic Lane, Hellam Twp: Deborah Haugh-EST to Integrity First Home Buyers, $655,000
1911 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Donald Riedel to Eric Miller, $32,000
Hanover Area School District
350 Brandywine Lane, Hanover: Elizabeth Sanders-EST to Kenneth Hosmer, $245,000
30 Penn St, Hanover: Integrity First Home Buyers to Angela Shanton, $174,000
204 Ruth Ave, Hanover: Dustin Strine to Genevieve Conner, $162,000
363 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Timothy Scott to Klee Welliver, $315,000
15-17 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Doris Clousher-EST to Jordon Miller, $330,000
435 Moul Ave, Hanover: Glenn Hoffman Jr-EST to Lucas Shaw, $210,000
75 Eisenhour Dr, Hanover: Wallup LLC to Graham Liney-Trust, $09,000
219 Deguy Ave, Hanover: Mary Davidson-EST to Doyle Gross, $285,000
258 Sunset Ave, Hanover: Doyle Gross to Megan Wherley, $285,000
Northeastern School District
131 S Second St, Mt Wolf: Dianne Harris to Integrity First Home Buyers, $135,000
Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes, $80,000
10 Quarry Run Place, Conewago Twp: Erick Velez to Annette Selzer, $368,000
235 Callie Dr, Conewago Twp: Larry Garman to Erik Stocker, $395,000
68 S Landvale St, York Haven: Red Rock 2020 A LLC to Byron Molina, $52,500
60 Ivy Dr, East Manchester Twp: Kristin Evancho to Nicholas Sferrazzo, $230,000
775 2nd Ave, Newberry Twp: Hannah Runkle/Shrff to Movement Mortgage, $2,670.75
800 Kenwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Ian Epler to Nadyne Louis, $199,000
360 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Alex Aaroyo to Victor Lunchenko, $209,000
90 Steeple Chase Dr, Newberry Twp: Sushila Subba to Mangali Tamang, $430,000
210 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Christopher Moss to Stacey McGroarty, $375,000
545 Butter Rd, Conewago Twp: Dale Daugherty to Brian Klinefelter, $41,000
1635 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Stephanie Armstrong-EST to J Michael Properties, $120,000
145 Bryn Way, East Manchester Twp: Kevin Santos to Jacob Henning, $305,000
Northern York School District
1999 Fish and Game Rd, Washington Twp: Joseph Anderson/Atty to Michael Gosik, $450,000
47 Glenview Circle, Franklintown: Chester Musser to Robert Lehman Jr, $90,000
118 E Welty Ave, Dillsburg: Donald Wren to Molly Ryan, $260,000
26 Autumn Dr, Monaghan Twp: Eric Kemble to James Mallios, $410,000
30 Lakeview Ct, Warrington Twp: Michael Ganhann to Seunghee Hong, $311,255
705 Yeager Rd, Warrington Twp: Mark Bolt to Elizabeth Dean, $810,000
149 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Michael Trosclair to Bhakta Tamang, $450,000
430 Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: Cynthia Crisamore-EST to Bonnie Bowmaster, $249,900
Red Lion Area School District
65 Churchill Dr, Windsor Twp: Christopher Derouaux to Nicholas Bowers, $339,900
650 Wallick Lane, Red Lion: Troy Leiphart to Zackery Fleagle, $115,000
1217 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Ronald Marple to Chad Pillsbury, $245,000
1061 Richmond Rd, Chanceford Twp: Francis Beale II to Rodney Wile, $350,000
1170 Witmer Rd, Windsor Twp: Jokaira Miller to Colin Miller, $60,000
Various Tracts, Windsor: Wynthrop Partners to Sonshine I LP, $1,425,000
3019 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Eric Gunnet to Brett Jervis, $188,000
3735 Delta Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Ina Evans to Robert Druck, $100,000
1175 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Ian Clayton to Lawrence Hoffman Jr, $242,000
1011 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Jennifer Thompson to Rachel Clarkson, $217,000
278 River Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Christopher Settle-EST to Austin Miller, $100,000
695 Jefferson Lane, Windsor Twp: Arie Reachard to William Watson, $245,000
42 E High St, Red Lion: NDE Holdings to Cleon Anderson, $175,000
130 Frank Ave, Windsor Twp: Shaun Evans to Michael Fair, $369,900
143 N Charles St, Red Lion: Kenneth Markel-EST to Debra Robinson, $185,000
Gipe Rd, Chanceford Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Horace Smith, $3,000
32 N Main St, Red Lion: Scott Bowles to KAS Group Main Street LLC, $250,000
South Western School District
1261 William St, Penn Twp: Charlene Solomon-TR to Lisa Noback, $181,500
613 Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Harry Kline Jr to Corey Mensinger, $187,000
247 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Nicholas Keating to Jacob Biondo, $320,000
213 S Center St, Penn Twp: Shawn Tyler to Kathleen Clagg, $280,000
99 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers/Atty to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
99 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Brady Knouse, $264,680
16 Magnolia Lane, Penn Twp: Larry Krumbach to Timothy Scott, $325,000
4 Marie Dr, Penn Twp: Paul Hallameyer Sr to Diana Nichols, $222,000
98 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DR Acquisitions to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $89,610
22 Earl St, Penn Twp: Tyler Wilhelm to Jerry Fox Jr, $285,000
139 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Ebony Beckles, $417,000
502 Meade Ave, Penn Twp: Keith Mummert to Ryan Daman, $228,375
36 Saint Rene Lane, West Manheim Twp: John Neighoff Jr to Timothy Forbes, $100,000
2285 Water Garden Dr, West Manheim Twp: Nicole Roberts to Joanna Harris, $380,000
32 Coop Lane, Penn Twp: Brookside LLC to Keenan Ports, $312,500
2964 Kitzmiller Rd, Manheim Twp: Harold Trone Jr to Joshua Barker, $699,000
Black Rock Rd, West Manheim Twp: ECM Potorff Farm LLC to Bryan Burkentine, $261,440
1 Northview Dr, Penn Twp: Mark Brown to Felicite Lipot, $321,000
47 Cornell Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
40 Sydney Dr, Penn Twp: Robert Apgar to Anthony Neiderer, $520,000
Various Tracts, West Manheim Twp: Benjamin Myers to JA Myers Building & Development, $189,000
Various Tracts, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $750,000
6 Boulder Rd, Penn Twp: Kristina Kneller to Robert Apgar, $430,000
207 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Mathai Rajan, $400,000
593-601 S Franklin St, Penn Twp: Matthew Thomson to Sandry Rome, $222,500
67 Lakeview Terrace, West Manheim Twp: Johanna Sites to Timothy Engle, $392,000
18 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Richard Harvey, $566,425
18 Whispering Lane, Penn Twp: Craig Zavilla to Matt Hobbs, $420,000
Southeastern School District
840 Board St-Ext, Peach Bottom Twp: Mt Olivet Methodist Protestant Church to Dustin Snyder, $350,000
15 N Main St, Stewartstown: FG Property Group to Big Swole Properties, $100,000
11221 Muddy Creek Forks Rd, East Hopewell Twp: High Rock Acres to Alldav Properties, $215,000
506 Misty Hill Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Steven Heise to Robert Hackett, $400,000
105 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: James Thiess-EST to Jose Euceda, $20,000
248 Garvine Mill Rd, Fawn Twp: Cody Beer to Larry Seymour III, $380,000
14823 Trout School Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Arthur Kerr to Donal Howley, $325,000
89 Laurel Dr, Stewartstown: Richard Sharrock to Donald Mullins Jr, $225,000
Southern York School District
2519 Codorus Lane, Codorus Twp: Golden Goose Properties to Shana McIver, $415,000
11715 N Main St - Ext, Shrewbury Twp: Troy Miller to Lydia Ferrence, $225,000
17194 Russet Farm Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Thomas Dohler to Shawn Harrison, $430,000
205 Summers Lane, New Freedom: Irina Ciobotaru to Juan Cedeno, $415,000
30 S Main St, Shrewsbury: Sarah Richardson to Ann Miller, $65,000
2 Brookview Lane, Shrewsbury: Britton Attig to Stefanie Wilt, $385,000
2684 Seitzland Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Alan Rodick to Thomas Kalista, $579,000
15374 Magnolia Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Debra Sweet-EST to Benjamin Rodkey, $289,00
Spring Grove Area School District
114 & 124 South St, Seven Valleys: Matthew Collis to Seven Valleys Holdings, $560,0009
203 Hauer Terrace, Spring Grove: Stephen Meckley-TR to Sylvia Duruh, $490,000
296 Jackson Ssquare Rd, Jackson Twp: David Cowan to Dustin Miller, $155,000
50 N Water St, Spring Grove: Brandon Williams to Whitney Kostalas, $174,900
Glatco Lodge Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Mary Becker-EST to Seth Holdebrand, $73,000
64 N Water St, Spring Grove: Caitlyn Gray to Helena Downing, $167,500
1040 Alder Ct, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Lena Pinard, $382,039
West Shore School District
359 Kelson Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Nichole Tedesco, $550,140
Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: Cash Now LLC to J Beck Properties LLC, $10,000
124 Pin Oak Dr, Fairview Twp: Andrew Hack to Jacob Troutman, $480,000
353 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Timothy Perry, $552,360
Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Romaine Conley-EST to Roger Woodyard, $275,000
44 Miller Rd, Newberry 1st: Dori Lyons tro Daniel Murray, $325,000
103 Poplar Rd, Fairview Twp: Christine Acri to Ebersole & McCorkel REI LLC, $121,000
355 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Jarryd Erb, $501,020
64 Persian Lilac Dr, Newberry 1st: M Yain Sharif to Tina Lackey, $180,000
388 Equus Dr, Fairview Twp: Mitchell Koenig to Nathan Orris, $450,000
390 E Front St, Newberry 1st: Keenan Ports to Cameron Norris, $195,000
176 Red Haven Rd, Fairview Twp: Karl Krug to Susan Chapman, $373,000
322 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
707 Ridge Rd, Fairview Twp: Jessica Trout to Thomass Rodkey, $350,000
West York Area School District
1524 Greenmeadow Dr, West Manchester Twp: Alexander Mandes to Michael Rogers, $482,500
2246 Manor Rd, West Manchester Twp: Donna Tarman to Chelsea Saum, $280,000
2310 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Sandra James-EST to Russell Crockett, $250,000
1349 W Philadelphia St, West York: Randi Suarez to Jacinda Vasquez, $140,000
1899 Herman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Donald Baron Jr to Jensen Knappenberger, $380,000
110 N Highland Ave, West York: Natalie Smith to Faith Ketcham, $170,000
1708 Baron Dr, West Manchester Twp: Patrick Hutchinson to Aida Rodriguez, $134,000
170 Margate Rd, West Manchester Twp: David Rupp to Janet Krall, $304,200
2490 Cedar Rd, West Manchester Twp: Major League Properties to Jeffrey Brady, $45,000
1417 Monroe St, West York: Mitchell Hall to Felicitas Gonzalez, $160,000
York City School District
685 Colony Dr, York: Lois Baker/Atty to Madison Snyder, $100,000
448 Wallace St, York: Affordable Goals LLC to Lisa Cameron, $75,000
811 Arlington Rd, York: John Hamme to Carriage House Investing Group, $81,000
640 Salem Ave, York: Sarek Properties to Keystone Valley Holdings, $105,000
259 W Philadelphia St, York: Alexandra Devoe to Ariel Linebaugh, $179,900
26 N Pine St, York: Nathan Fisher to Settlement Gifts, $130,000
532 Dallas St, York: DRW Investments to Energywise Property Holding, $95,000
125 S Albemarle St, York: Justin Sprenkle to Amber Miller, $117,000
319 N Penn St, York: Pietro Failla to Giovanni Morales, $169,450
828 S Pershing Ave, York: Joseph Firth to Blue Horizon Property Solutions, $175,000
533 Dallas St, York: Roxanne Chandler to Yokaty Burgos-Arias, $150,000
752 W Poplar St, York: Berthinis LLC to Ileana Pons, $160,000
225 N Richland Ave, York: SPG Capital to Budget Rentals, $90,000
582 Company St, York: 23 Hickory LLC to Ruby Nests LLC, $140,000
718 E Philadelphia St, York: Pedro Santana-Cabrera to Roman Corniel, $48,000
314 Kurtz Ave, York: Akela Cash Offer to Camryn Feist, $159,000
824 W Poplar St, York: SPG Capital to Soles Holdings, $90,000
150 Hamilton Ave, York: DAJO Properties to Palmer Investment Properties, $138,000
347 W Philadelphia St, York: Celso Zanay to Davila Realty, $120,000
231 N Richland Ave, York: Richard Berrios to Bernardo Hernandez, $149,900
245 Franklin Way, York: Diamond Dave Properties to Katie Beiler, $85,000
464 E Walnut St, York: Raymon Ferrer to Franklin Ravel-Perez, $35,000
1213 Priority Rd, York: David Shellenberger to Phantom Property Investments, $140,000
604 W Philadelphia St, York: SPG Capital to Reuben Yoder, $160,000
647 W Locust St, York: JB Buy Rite to Johnny Montes, $85,000
814 W King St, York: Bulldog Property Investors to Vaughn Real Estate & Investment Properties, $55,000
1052 E Market St, York: Jane Ann Dobish to 1052 E Market St LLC, $42,500
321 N Newberry St, York: Fisher SP Property to Blessed Home Management, $70,000
635 & 637 W King St, York: Steven Schaffer to Vaughn Real Estate & Investment Properties, $73,500
247 N Sherman St, York: Michelle Strausbaugh to Blessed Home Management, $66,000
632 W Philadelphia St, York: Stephen Medairos to Michael Post Jr, $100,000
611 W King St, York: 611 West King St LLC to Sarek Properties, $103,000
310 E South St, York: Quality Rental to Kandace Rehmeyer, $160,000
722 S Duke St, York: Gregory Hagens to Legacy Cash Offer, $120,000
652 E Market St, York: Alex Ryabukha to Jawan Brooks, $119,900
Various Tracts, York: JV White Investments to Super Five LLC, $255,000
152 S Pine St, York: Teton Homes to A&A Venture Capital, $175,000
826 S Pershing Ave, York: Kelly Williams to Blue Horizon Property Solutions, $156,900
York Suburban School District
309 Maywood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: John Neddoff to Paul Harshbarger, $235,000
1230 E Maple St, Spring Garden Twp: House Cash LLC to Holly Greco, $239,900
21 S Northern Way, Springettsbury Ind: New Source LLC to QDA Inc, $6,100,000
318 Lyndhurst Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Tam Van Pham to Julio Rasedo, $263,500
1699 Fourth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Mark Platts to Phantom Property Investments, $208,000
2185 Eastern Blvd, Springettsbury Ind: Melissa Quesenmberry to Alissa Williams, $325,000
1257 Elderslie Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Imran Khan to Toyin Oyelade, $310,000
1030 Rosecroft Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Robet Fitzgerald to Shane Brookhart, $299,900
1551 E Philadelphia St, Spring Garden Twp: Charles Hengst III-EST to Richard Glaser, $195,000
134 N Findlay St, Springettsbury Ind: Scott Noel Sr to Austin Huson, $180,000
380 Pine Hill Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Michael Thorp to Frederick Gard, $364,000
1000 Box Hill Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Diane Thornton to James Wisotzkey, $350,000
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs School District
1950 Cranberry Rd, Huntington Twp: Matthew Pifer to Dennis Mummert, $651,000
8 Barlow Dr, Latimore Twp: John Shutta to Matthew Delgado, $409,900
190 Nell Rd, Reading Twp: NIG LP to Heggem Family Trust, $463,878
Conewago Valley School District
7 E King St, Abbottstown: Mount Olivet Cemetary Association of Abbottstown to First Choice Home Buyers, $76,500
665 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Brenda Lee Myers to Stone Creek AG Products, $225,000
99 Galaxy Dr, Conewago Twp: Chantal Williams to Sara Andrews, $245,000
19 Lincoln Dr, Conewago Twp: Roland Carbaugh-DECD to Patrick Miller, $169,000
49 Ocelot Dr, Conewago Twp: Genevieve Lookenbill-DECD to David Deporter, $256,000
42 Jacobs Rd, Conewago Twp: Arlene Neiderer-DECD to Larissa Neiderer, $50,000
4 Home Rd, Hamilton Twp: Patricia Sorensen Living Trust to Jeffrey Erb, $675,000
8 Squire Circle, McSherrystown: Jesse Miller to Daniel Lawrence, $210,000
17 N Third St, McSherrystown: Nicole Bostion to Matthew Keating, $180,000
1527 Storms Store Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Evangeline Turner to William Neiderer, $280,000
82 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Todd Blankenship to Emma Blankenship, $215,000
542 Oxford Rd, Oxford Twp: Delores Sipling to Stephanie Cimino, $160,000
236 Onyx Rd, Oxford Twp: Palmer Development Group to Edward Rothe, $132,500
Fairfield Area School District
63 High Trail, Carroll Valley: Dorothy Hussey to Amy McElhinney, $25,000
10 Upper Trail, Carroll Valley: Randy Little to Dennis Denney Jr, $375,000
53 Skylark Trail, Carroll Valley: Todd Adkins to Brian Moore, $12,000
55 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Zachary Osborne to Caren Kirk, $420,000
15 Freedom Trail, Carroll Valley: Rachael Hudgins to Joseph Maresca Jr, $18,000
75 Thunder Trail, Hamiltonban Twp: Sheri Martin to Eldon Augustine, $315,000
60 Berry Patch Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Henry Lawrence Schneider Revocable Trust to Daniel Hollenbaugh, $424,000
169 N Cessna Trail, Liberty Twp: New To You Properties to Douglas Laptook, $6,000
871 Country Club Trail, Liberty Twp: Sherry Walther to Emily Pottiger, $360,000
Gettysburg Area School District
68 Winslow Ct, Cumberland Twp: Lynn Grasmick to Isaac Hovet, $240,000
14 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: BR Homes LLC to Marc Mallinger, $295,000
874 Boyds School Rd, Cumberland Twp: Scott Ayen to Matthew Colombo, $455,000
153 Hunters Trail, Cumberland Twp: Sheryl Jackson to Ronald Gilbert, $250,000
Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Ricky Shultz to Fohl Farm LLC, $2,500
85 Wagner Rd, Franklin Twp: Calvin Frederick Jr, DECD to Dominic Decker, $215,000
909 Highland Ave, Gettysburg: Thomas Bollander to Dominic Vari, $375,000
45 South St, Gettysburg: Benjamin Luley to Frank Mellace, $305,000
96 Garrison Falls Drive, Mt Joy Twp: Michelle Peters to Gregory Malcolm, $650,000
1046 Heritage Drive, Mt Joy Twp: John Callenbach-DECD to Collin Corbett, $302,000
205 Longstreet Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Patricia Ferguson-DECD to Bon Ton Builders, $585,000
11 Lookout Ct, Mt Joy Twp: Links at Gettysburg to Robert Waffle Jr, $140,000
39 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to James Puller, $390,000
361 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Cullen Bloodworth 3rd, $486,565
59 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Frances Devore, $864,412
27 Quiet Creek Drive, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Daniel Allen, $379,990
Littletown Area School District
12 West Bonniefield Dr, Bonneauville: Susan Cool to Laurie McMaster, $235,000
St Johns Rd, West, Germany Twp: Steven Shanebrook to Michael Pritt, $125,000
524 S Queen St, Littlestown: Matthew Taylor to Perry Altland, $245,000
406 Lumber St, Littlestown: Roger Brinkley to Miatta Gbanya, $232,000
147 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Kathleen Erkert to Frances King, $395,000
572 Hooker Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Hannah Kaufman to Eileen Fallon, $294,000
Upper Adams School District
50 Ditzler Ave, Biglerville: Westley Stevens to Hunter Jones, $250,000
186 West York St, Biglerville: Roberto Santiago to Andrew York, $202,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Property transfers in York and Adams counties, Pa.