Property transfers in York and Adams counties: See local home sale prices

Central York School District

225 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Jason Sumpter, $454,150

1621 San Gabriel Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Sandra Resh-TR to Derek Hoffman, $230,000

211 N Lynbrook Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Inger Arndt to Anna Holowaty, $343,000

3595 Lewisberry Rd, Manchester Twp: James Murray/Atty to Yoder Investments II, $210,000

1510 Breezeview Dr, Manchester Twp: Richard Martin II to Joy Best, $137,950

1720 Northview Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Charles Davis II to Kara Fox, $305,000

510 Duley Dr, Manchester Twp: Nancy Stankus to Stephen Yambor, $315,000

3451 Fox Pointe Lane, Manchester Twp: Steven Rood to Andrew Markle, $450,000

3631 Hope Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Lawrence Fullam to Tambria Hunt, $225,000

Various Municipalties & Tracts, Manchester Twp: Darlene Smith-TR to NO Manchester Commerce Center, $21,963,007

765 Robin Hill Circle, Manchester Twp: Brittany Vanover to Paige Sacripont, $205,000

3645 N Suquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: David Keefer to Andrew Speicher, $307,000

245 Bruaw Dr, Manchester Twp: Ronald Orcutt II to Gabriel Wickline, $218,000

2523 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Edison Rohrbaugh/Atty to Denise Kirkland, $249,900

51 Roselyn Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Ashley Wolfrom to Ehab Abdella, $310,000

2323 N George St, Manchester Twp: Jennifer Mariacher to Angela Henry, $210,000

2900 Halstead Lane, Manchester Twp: Donald Rank to David Taylor, $350,000

3495 Industrial Hwy, Springettsbury Twp: Goose Island Properties to Giambalvo Family Limited Partnership, $3,300,000

2054 Aslan Dr, Manchester Twp: Andrew Markle to Susan Newcomer, $445,000

Dallastown Area School District

625 Chambers Rd, York Twp: 334 Hospitality LLC to Rehoboth RE Limited Partnership, $538,000

343 Harvest Field Lane, York Twp: Rebecca Leharani to Thomas Sagonas, $289,900

214 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Iris Montagna, $283,255

2400 Arlington St, York Twp: Dennis Emenheiser Jr to Jason Walton, $295,000

1 S Main St, Loganville: Daniel Folkenroth to Springfield Manor Realty, $280,000

208 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to David Contreras, $299,000

160 Homeland Rd, York Twp: Brian Sluder to Ray Kreeger Jr, $295,000

743 Connolly Dr, York Twp: W Christopher Willett to Matthew Hadginske, $530,000

7771 Seneca Ridge Dr, Springfield Twp: Paul Daley to Jeff King, $360,000

1848 Roxboro Rd, York Twp: Malak Danour to Ugochukwu Nwoji, $305,000

18 Crestview Dr, York Twp: Lisa Stambaugh to Nicholas Vanderwende, $215,000

512 Gary Dr, York Twp: Jeanne Yingling-EST to Zachary Beam, $230,000

1075 Raver Lane, Springfield Twp: Karen Hefner-EST to Stephanie Palacios, $315,000

39 Parkview Dr, Loganville: Deborah Campbell to Austin Eberly, $400,000

635 New School Lane, York Twp: Barbara Wise/Atty to Melinda Gladstone, $230,000

2102 Bayberry Lane, York Twp: Virginia Brister-EST to Marianne Connolly, $285,000

2295 May Apple Dr, York Twp: Susan Heinle to John Lester Jr, $515,000

2334 Grantley Rd, York Twp: Floyd Ilyes to Kell Enterprises, $230,000

931 Kavanaugh Circle, York Twp: Denise Roman to Julie Groff, $466,000

7324 Spring Rd, Springfield Twp: Laura Reed-EST to Ross Crumling, $385,500

6862 Seneca Ridge Dr, Springfield Twp: Michael Pierce-EST to Albert Haun, $251,000

Dover Area School District

Palomino Rd, Dover Twp: Palomino Holdings LLC to JLM Real Estate Investments, $10,000

2743 Grandview Ave, Dover Twp: Peggy Smith to Jorge Lugo, $185,000

4360 Schoolhouse Rd, Dover Twp: Shelly Smyser to Norman Will Jr, $70,000

3255 & 3525 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom is Not Free TT Inc to BRH at the Seasons, $154,800

3500 Summer Dr, Dover Twp: BRH at the Seasons to Drew Blecher, $379,900

1727 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Reed Quickel Jr to Yohany De Jesus, $318,000

3021 Bornt Dr, Dover Twp: Alena Rodgers to Nathan Heilman, $150,000

5670 Mountain Rd, Lot 2, Dover Twp: R&T Homes to Larry Halterman Jr, $105,000

102 S Main St, Dover: John Deardorff to Dain Hursh, $400,000

103 Cranbrook Dr, Dover: Sue Ann Sparrow to Ian Knaub, $285,000

1886 Deerfield Dr, Dover Twp: Traci Durff to Susan King, $230,000

Eastern York School District

122 Orange St, Wrightsville: Jerry Blymier to Daniel Salinger, $220,000

1480 Tower Rd, Hellam Twp: Paul Niemann Jr to Ian Younker, $299,900

420 S Second St, Wrightsville: Charlotte Aulthouse to Scott Wall, $162,500

321 Vine St, Wrightsville: Treva Wagner to Jerry Blymier, $200,000

385 Steven Dr, Hellam: Joseph Shenosky/Atty to Joseph Nemeth, $283,500

350 Steven Dr, Hellam: David Beiler to Dalton Renn, $300,000

11 A&B Riverview Dr, East Prospect: Burkentine & Sons Builders to D Jason Martin, $445,000

53 W Maple St, East Prospect: Kevin Oakwood to Joshua Pennington, $225,000

4712 East Prospect Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: WM Homes LLC to Connor Feister, $200,000

515 Cherry St, Wrightsville: Erick Ocasio to Matthew Asin, $270,000

4025 Scenic Lane, Hellam Twp: Deborah Haugh-EST to Integrity First Home Buyers, $655,000

1911 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Donald Riedel to Eric Miller, $32,000

Hanover Area School District

350 Brandywine Lane, Hanover: Elizabeth Sanders-EST to Kenneth Hosmer, $245,000

30 Penn St, Hanover: Integrity First Home Buyers to Angela Shanton, $174,000

204 Ruth Ave, Hanover: Dustin Strine to Genevieve Conner, $162,000

363 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Timothy Scott to Klee Welliver, $315,000

15-17 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Doris Clousher-EST to Jordon Miller, $330,000

435 Moul Ave, Hanover: Glenn Hoffman Jr-EST to Lucas Shaw, $210,000

75 Eisenhour Dr, Hanover: Wallup LLC to Graham Liney-Trust, $09,000

219 Deguy Ave, Hanover: Mary Davidson-EST to Doyle Gross, $285,000

258 Sunset Ave, Hanover: Doyle Gross to Megan Wherley, $285,000

Northeastern School District

131 S Second St, Mt Wolf: Dianne Harris to Integrity First Home Buyers, $135,000

Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes, $80,000

10 Quarry Run Place, Conewago Twp: Erick Velez to Annette Selzer, $368,000

235 Callie Dr, Conewago Twp: Larry Garman to Erik Stocker, $395,000

68 S Landvale St, York Haven: Red Rock 2020 A LLC to Byron Molina, $52,500

60 Ivy Dr, East Manchester Twp: Kristin Evancho to Nicholas Sferrazzo, $230,000

775 2nd Ave, Newberry Twp: Hannah Runkle/Shrff to Movement Mortgage, $2,670.75

800 Kenwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Ian Epler to Nadyne Louis, $199,000

360 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Alex Aaroyo to Victor Lunchenko, $209,000

90 Steeple Chase Dr, Newberry Twp: Sushila Subba to Mangali Tamang, $430,000

210 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Christopher Moss to Stacey McGroarty, $375,000

545 Butter Rd, Conewago Twp: Dale Daugherty to Brian Klinefelter, $41,000

1635 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Stephanie Armstrong-EST to J Michael Properties, $120,000

145 Bryn Way, East Manchester Twp: Kevin Santos to Jacob Henning, $305,000

Northern York School District

1999 Fish and Game Rd, Washington Twp: Joseph Anderson/Atty to Michael Gosik, $450,000

47 Glenview Circle, Franklintown: Chester Musser to Robert Lehman Jr, $90,000

118 E Welty Ave, Dillsburg: Donald Wren to Molly Ryan, $260,000

26 Autumn Dr, Monaghan Twp: Eric Kemble to James Mallios, $410,000

30 Lakeview Ct, Warrington Twp: Michael Ganhann to Seunghee Hong, $311,255

705 Yeager Rd, Warrington Twp: Mark Bolt to Elizabeth Dean, $810,000

149 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Michael Trosclair to Bhakta Tamang, $450,000

430 Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: Cynthia Crisamore-EST to Bonnie Bowmaster, $249,900

Red Lion Area School District

65 Churchill Dr, Windsor Twp: Christopher Derouaux to Nicholas Bowers, $339,900

650 Wallick Lane, Red Lion: Troy Leiphart to Zackery Fleagle, $115,000

1217 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Ronald Marple to Chad Pillsbury, $245,000

1061 Richmond Rd, Chanceford Twp: Francis Beale II to Rodney Wile, $350,000

1170 Witmer Rd, Windsor Twp: Jokaira Miller to Colin Miller, $60,000

Various Tracts, Windsor: Wynthrop Partners to Sonshine I LP, $1,425,000

3019 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Eric Gunnet to Brett Jervis, $188,000

3735 Delta Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Ina Evans to Robert Druck, $100,000

1175 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Ian Clayton to Lawrence Hoffman Jr, $242,000

1011 Felton Rd, Windsor Twp: Jennifer Thompson to Rachel Clarkson, $217,000

278 River Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Christopher Settle-EST to Austin Miller, $100,000

695 Jefferson Lane, Windsor Twp: Arie Reachard to William Watson, $245,000

42 E High St, Red Lion: NDE Holdings to Cleon Anderson, $175,000

130 Frank Ave, Windsor Twp: Shaun Evans to Michael Fair, $369,900

143 N Charles St, Red Lion: Kenneth Markel-EST to Debra Robinson, $185,000

Gipe Rd, Chanceford Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Horace Smith, $3,000

32 N Main St, Red Lion: Scott Bowles to KAS Group Main Street LLC, $250,000

South Western School District

1261 William St, Penn Twp: Charlene Solomon-TR to Lisa Noback, $181,500

613 Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Harry Kline Jr to Corey Mensinger, $187,000

247 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Nicholas Keating to Jacob Biondo, $320,000

213 S Center St, Penn Twp: Shawn Tyler to Kathleen Clagg, $280,000

99 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers/Atty to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600

99 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Brady Knouse, $264,680

16 Magnolia Lane, Penn Twp: Larry Krumbach to Timothy Scott, $325,000

4 Marie Dr, Penn Twp: Paul Hallameyer Sr to Diana Nichols, $222,000

98 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DR Acquisitions to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $89,610

22 Earl St, Penn Twp: Tyler Wilhelm to Jerry Fox Jr, $285,000

139 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Ebony Beckles, $417,000

502 Meade Ave, Penn Twp: Keith Mummert to Ryan Daman, $228,375

36 Saint Rene Lane, West Manheim Twp: John Neighoff Jr to Timothy Forbes, $100,000

2285 Water Garden Dr, West Manheim Twp: Nicole Roberts to Joanna Harris, $380,000

32 Coop Lane, Penn Twp: Brookside LLC to Keenan Ports, $312,500

2964 Kitzmiller Rd, Manheim Twp: Harold Trone Jr to Joshua Barker, $699,000

Black Rock Rd, West Manheim Twp: ECM Potorff Farm LLC to Bryan Burkentine, $261,440

1 Northview Dr, Penn Twp: Mark Brown to Felicite Lipot, $321,000

47 Cornell Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

40 Sydney Dr, Penn Twp: Robert Apgar to Anthony Neiderer, $520,000

Various Tracts, West Manheim Twp: Benjamin Myers to JA Myers Building & Development, $189,000

Various Tracts, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $750,000

6 Boulder Rd, Penn Twp: Kristina Kneller to Robert Apgar, $430,000

207 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Mathai Rajan, $400,000

593-601 S Franklin St, Penn Twp: Matthew Thomson to Sandry Rome, $222,500

67 Lakeview Terrace, West Manheim Twp: Johanna Sites to Timothy Engle, $392,000

18 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Richard Harvey, $566,425

18 Whispering Lane, Penn Twp: Craig Zavilla to Matt Hobbs, $420,000

Southeastern School District

840 Board St-Ext, Peach Bottom Twp: Mt Olivet Methodist Protestant Church to Dustin Snyder, $350,000

15 N Main St, Stewartstown: FG Property Group to Big Swole Properties, $100,000

11221 Muddy Creek Forks Rd, East Hopewell Twp: High Rock Acres to Alldav Properties, $215,000

506 Misty Hill Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Steven Heise to Robert Hackett, $400,000

105 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: James Thiess-EST to Jose Euceda, $20,000

248 Garvine Mill Rd, Fawn Twp: Cody Beer to Larry Seymour III, $380,000

14823 Trout School Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Arthur Kerr to Donal Howley, $325,000

89 Laurel Dr, Stewartstown: Richard Sharrock to Donald Mullins Jr, $225,000

Southern York School District

2519 Codorus Lane, Codorus Twp: Golden Goose Properties to Shana McIver, $415,000

11715 N Main St - Ext, Shrewbury Twp: Troy Miller to Lydia Ferrence, $225,000

17194 Russet Farm Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Thomas Dohler to Shawn Harrison, $430,000

205 Summers Lane, New Freedom: Irina Ciobotaru to Juan Cedeno, $415,000

30 S Main St, Shrewsbury: Sarah Richardson to Ann Miller, $65,000

2 Brookview Lane, Shrewsbury: Britton Attig to Stefanie Wilt, $385,000

2684 Seitzland Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Alan Rodick to Thomas Kalista, $579,000

15374 Magnolia Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Debra Sweet-EST to Benjamin Rodkey, $289,00

Spring Grove Area School District

114 & 124 South St, Seven Valleys: Matthew Collis to Seven Valleys Holdings, $560,0009

203 Hauer Terrace, Spring Grove: Stephen Meckley-TR to Sylvia Duruh, $490,000

296 Jackson Ssquare Rd, Jackson Twp: David Cowan to Dustin Miller, $155,000

50 N Water St, Spring Grove: Brandon Williams to Whitney Kostalas, $174,900

Glatco Lodge Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Mary Becker-EST to Seth Holdebrand, $73,000

64 N Water St, Spring Grove: Caitlyn Gray to Helena Downing, $167,500

1040 Alder Ct, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Lena Pinard, $382,039

West Shore School District

359 Kelson Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Nichole Tedesco, $550,140

Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: Cash Now LLC to J Beck Properties LLC, $10,000

124 Pin Oak Dr, Fairview Twp: Andrew Hack to Jacob Troutman, $480,000

353 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Timothy Perry, $552,360

Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Romaine Conley-EST to Roger Woodyard, $275,000

44 Miller Rd, Newberry 1st: Dori Lyons tro Daniel Murray, $325,000

103 Poplar Rd, Fairview Twp: Christine Acri to Ebersole & McCorkel REI LLC, $121,000

355 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Jarryd Erb, $501,020

64 Persian Lilac Dr, Newberry 1st: M Yain Sharif to Tina Lackey, $180,000

388 Equus Dr, Fairview Twp: Mitchell Koenig to Nathan Orris, $450,000

390 E Front St, Newberry 1st: Keenan Ports to Cameron Norris, $195,000

176 Red Haven Rd, Fairview Twp: Karl Krug to Susan Chapman, $373,000

322 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

707 Ridge Rd, Fairview Twp: Jessica Trout to Thomass Rodkey, $350,000

West York Area School District

1524 Greenmeadow Dr, West Manchester Twp: Alexander Mandes to Michael Rogers, $482,500

2246 Manor Rd, West Manchester Twp: Donna Tarman to Chelsea Saum, $280,000

2310 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Sandra James-EST to Russell Crockett, $250,000

1349 W Philadelphia St, West York: Randi Suarez to Jacinda Vasquez, $140,000

1899 Herman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Donald Baron Jr to Jensen Knappenberger, $380,000

110 N Highland Ave, West York: Natalie Smith to Faith Ketcham, $170,000

1708 Baron Dr, West Manchester Twp: Patrick Hutchinson to Aida Rodriguez, $134,000

170 Margate Rd, West Manchester Twp: David Rupp to Janet Krall, $304,200

2490 Cedar Rd, West Manchester Twp: Major League Properties to Jeffrey Brady, $45,000

1417 Monroe St, West York: Mitchell Hall to Felicitas Gonzalez, $160,000

York City School District

685 Colony Dr, York: Lois Baker/Atty to Madison Snyder, $100,000

448 Wallace St, York: Affordable Goals LLC to Lisa Cameron, $75,000

811 Arlington Rd, York: John Hamme to Carriage House Investing Group, $81,000

640 Salem Ave, York: Sarek Properties to Keystone Valley Holdings, $105,000

259 W Philadelphia St, York: Alexandra Devoe to Ariel Linebaugh, $179,900

26 N Pine St, York: Nathan Fisher to Settlement Gifts, $130,000

532 Dallas St, York: DRW Investments to Energywise Property Holding, $95,000

125 S Albemarle St, York: Justin Sprenkle to Amber Miller, $117,000

319 N Penn St, York: Pietro Failla to Giovanni Morales, $169,450

828 S Pershing Ave, York: Joseph Firth to Blue Horizon Property Solutions, $175,000

533 Dallas St, York: Roxanne Chandler to Yokaty Burgos-Arias, $150,000

752 W Poplar St, York: Berthinis LLC to Ileana Pons, $160,000

225 N Richland Ave, York: SPG Capital to Budget Rentals, $90,000

582 Company St, York: 23 Hickory LLC to Ruby Nests LLC, $140,000

718 E Philadelphia St, York: Pedro Santana-Cabrera to Roman Corniel, $48,000

314 Kurtz Ave, York: Akela Cash Offer to Camryn Feist, $159,000

824 W Poplar St, York: SPG Capital to Soles Holdings, $90,000

150 Hamilton Ave, York: DAJO Properties to Palmer Investment Properties, $138,000

347 W Philadelphia St, York: Celso Zanay to Davila Realty, $120,000

231 N Richland Ave, York: Richard Berrios to Bernardo Hernandez, $149,900

245 Franklin Way, York: Diamond Dave Properties to Katie Beiler, $85,000

464 E Walnut St, York: Raymon Ferrer to Franklin Ravel-Perez, $35,000

1213 Priority Rd, York: David Shellenberger to Phantom Property Investments, $140,000

604 W Philadelphia St, York: SPG Capital to Reuben Yoder, $160,000

647 W Locust St, York: JB Buy Rite to Johnny Montes, $85,000

814 W King St, York: Bulldog Property Investors to Vaughn Real Estate & Investment Properties, $55,000

1052 E Market St, York: Jane Ann Dobish to 1052 E Market St LLC, $42,500

321 N Newberry St, York: Fisher SP Property to Blessed Home Management, $70,000

635 & 637 W King St, York: Steven Schaffer to Vaughn Real Estate & Investment Properties, $73,500

247 N Sherman St, York: Michelle Strausbaugh to Blessed Home Management, $66,000

632 W Philadelphia St, York: Stephen Medairos to Michael Post Jr, $100,000

611 W King St, York: 611 West King St LLC to Sarek Properties, $103,000

310 E South St, York: Quality Rental to Kandace Rehmeyer, $160,000

722 S Duke St, York: Gregory Hagens to Legacy Cash Offer, $120,000

652 E Market St, York: Alex Ryabukha to Jawan Brooks, $119,900

Various Tracts, York: JV White Investments to Super Five LLC, $255,000

152 S Pine St, York: Teton Homes to A&A Venture Capital, $175,000

826 S Pershing Ave, York: Kelly Williams to Blue Horizon Property Solutions, $156,900

York Suburban School District

309 Maywood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: John Neddoff to Paul Harshbarger, $235,000

1230 E Maple St, Spring Garden Twp: House Cash LLC to Holly Greco, $239,900

21 S Northern Way, Springettsbury Ind: New Source LLC to QDA Inc, $6,100,000

318 Lyndhurst Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Tam Van Pham to Julio Rasedo, $263,500

1699 Fourth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Mark Platts to Phantom Property Investments, $208,000

2185 Eastern Blvd, Springettsbury Ind: Melissa Quesenmberry to Alissa Williams, $325,000

1257 Elderslie Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Imran Khan to Toyin Oyelade, $310,000

1030 Rosecroft Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Robet Fitzgerald to Shane Brookhart, $299,900

1551 E Philadelphia St, Spring Garden Twp: Charles Hengst III-EST to Richard Glaser, $195,000

134 N Findlay St, Springettsbury Ind: Scott Noel Sr to Austin Huson, $180,000

380 Pine Hill Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Michael Thorp to Frederick Gard, $364,000

1000 Box Hill Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Diane Thornton to James Wisotzkey, $350,000

ADAMS COUNTY

Bermudian Springs School District

1950 Cranberry Rd, Huntington Twp: Matthew Pifer to Dennis Mummert, $651,000

8 Barlow Dr, Latimore Twp: John Shutta to Matthew Delgado, $409,900

190 Nell Rd, Reading Twp: NIG LP to Heggem Family Trust, $463,878

Conewago Valley School District

7 E King St, Abbottstown: Mount Olivet Cemetary Association of Abbottstown to First Choice Home Buyers, $76,500

665 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Brenda Lee Myers to Stone Creek AG Products, $225,000

99 Galaxy Dr, Conewago Twp: Chantal Williams to Sara Andrews, $245,000

19 Lincoln Dr, Conewago Twp: Roland Carbaugh-DECD to Patrick Miller, $169,000

49 Ocelot Dr, Conewago Twp: Genevieve Lookenbill-DECD to David Deporter, $256,000

42 Jacobs Rd, Conewago Twp: Arlene Neiderer-DECD to Larissa Neiderer, $50,000

4 Home Rd, Hamilton Twp: Patricia Sorensen Living Trust to Jeffrey Erb, $675,000

8 Squire Circle, McSherrystown: Jesse Miller to Daniel Lawrence, $210,000

17 N Third St, McSherrystown: Nicole Bostion to Matthew Keating, $180,000

1527 Storms Store Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Evangeline Turner to William Neiderer, $280,000

82 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Todd Blankenship to Emma Blankenship, $215,000

542 Oxford Rd, Oxford Twp: Delores Sipling to Stephanie Cimino, $160,000

236 Onyx Rd, Oxford Twp: Palmer Development Group to Edward Rothe, $132,500

Fairfield Area School District

63 High Trail, Carroll Valley: Dorothy Hussey to Amy McElhinney, $25,000

10 Upper Trail, Carroll Valley: Randy Little to Dennis Denney Jr, $375,000

53 Skylark Trail, Carroll Valley: Todd Adkins to Brian Moore, $12,000

55 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Zachary Osborne to Caren Kirk, $420,000

15 Freedom Trail, Carroll Valley: Rachael Hudgins to Joseph Maresca Jr, $18,000

75 Thunder Trail, Hamiltonban Twp: Sheri Martin to Eldon Augustine, $315,000

60 Berry Patch Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Henry Lawrence Schneider Revocable Trust to Daniel Hollenbaugh, $424,000

169 N Cessna Trail, Liberty Twp: New To You Properties to Douglas Laptook, $6,000

871 Country Club Trail, Liberty Twp: Sherry Walther to Emily Pottiger, $360,000

Gettysburg Area School District

68 Winslow Ct, Cumberland Twp: Lynn Grasmick to Isaac Hovet, $240,000

14 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: BR Homes LLC to Marc Mallinger, $295,000

874 Boyds School Rd, Cumberland Twp: Scott Ayen to Matthew Colombo, $455,000

153 Hunters Trail, Cumberland Twp: Sheryl Jackson to Ronald Gilbert, $250,000

Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Ricky Shultz to Fohl Farm LLC, $2,500

85 Wagner Rd, Franklin Twp: Calvin Frederick Jr, DECD to Dominic Decker, $215,000

909 Highland Ave, Gettysburg: Thomas Bollander to Dominic Vari, $375,000

45 South St, Gettysburg: Benjamin Luley to Frank Mellace, $305,000

96 Garrison Falls Drive, Mt Joy Twp: Michelle Peters to Gregory Malcolm, $650,000

1046 Heritage Drive, Mt Joy Twp: John Callenbach-DECD to Collin Corbett, $302,000

205 Longstreet Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Patricia Ferguson-DECD to Bon Ton Builders, $585,000

11 Lookout Ct, Mt Joy Twp: Links at Gettysburg to Robert Waffle Jr, $140,000

39 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to James Puller, $390,000

361 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Cullen Bloodworth 3rd, $486,565

59 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Frances Devore, $864,412

27 Quiet Creek Drive, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Daniel Allen, $379,990

Littletown Area School District

12 West Bonniefield Dr, Bonneauville: Susan Cool to Laurie McMaster, $235,000

St Johns Rd, West, Germany Twp: Steven Shanebrook to Michael Pritt, $125,000

524 S Queen St, Littlestown: Matthew Taylor to Perry Altland, $245,000

406 Lumber St, Littlestown: Roger Brinkley to Miatta Gbanya, $232,000

147 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Kathleen Erkert to Frances King, $395,000

572 Hooker Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Hannah Kaufman to Eileen Fallon, $294,000

Upper Adams School District

50 Ditzler Ave, Biglerville: Westley Stevens to Hunter Jones, $250,000

186 West York St, Biglerville: Roberto Santiago to Andrew York, $202,000

