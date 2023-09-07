Property transfers in York and Adams counties: See sales prices of homes near you

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Malaysia wants a former Goldman Sachs banker convicted last year in New York of helping loot billions of dollars from its 1MDB sovereign wealth fund to return to the country before starting his 10-year U.S. prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn on Tuesday delayed Roger Ng's scheduled Sept. 6 surrender date by one month to Oct. 6, after federal prosecutors said they needed more time to talk with Kuala Lumpur about first letting him stand trial on charges there. "The United States is also working to ensure that the procedures governing the defendant's return to Malaysia will not unduly delay the service of his U.S. sentence," prosecutors said.