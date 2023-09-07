Property transfers in York and Adams counties: See sales prices of homes near you
Central York School District
219 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: KV Springettsbury Partners to NVR Inc, $118,324.69
2607 Northland Ave, Manchester Twp: Seth Hueter to Mitchell Deutsch, $250,000
136 Carriage Hill Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Kirby Cartwright to Daniel Lucas, $230,000
1325 Briargate Dr, Manchester Twp: Christian Kelley to Sean Kelly, $699,900
683 Park Ave, Springettsbury Twp: Garrett Dempsey to Mason Wagaman, $245,000
Wilshire Dr, Lot 6, Springettsbury Twp: Kevin Murphy to William Willett, $122,120
2345 Barrister Dr, Manchester Twp: Stacy Lemkelde to Shu Gen Ye, $422,675
1426 Whiteford Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Denise Kirkland to Phantom Property Investments, $189,000
1009 N George St, North York: Sarah Jenkins to Morgan Investors, $144,000
3559 Mimi Ct, Springettsbury Twp: Helen Landis to Wendy Mintun, $205,000
2740 Stillmeadow Lane, Manchester Twp: Pamela Miller to Thuanson Pham, $284,500
100 Lady Morgan Dr, Sprngettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Vinodh Madhavan, $424,490
2506 Hepplewhite Dr, Manchester Twp: Sheila Bourland to Taylor Williams, $400,000
Dallastown Area School District
110 Lexington Rd, York Twp: Robert Miller to Kyle Schimmel, $310,000
2709 Meadow Cross Way, York Twp: John Croson to Craig Smith, $550,000
400 W Main St, Dallastown: Alexis Vakoutis to Leonard Darienzo, $189,900
750 Windrush Dr, York Twp: Timothy Barley-EST/TR to Fredy Giron, $1,195,000
362 Allegheny Dr, York Twp: Lloyd Engman-EST to Michael Brenneman, $270,000
1097 Silver Maple Circle, Springfield Twp: Curtis Devance/Shrff to Deutsche Bank National Trust Comp, $2,627.47
2940 Candlelight Dr, York Twp: Glenn Himes-EST to Amanda Stuber, $270,000
96 Homewood Dr, York Twp: Debra Donan to Kaylah Resh, $291,000
200 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Satguru Inc, $295,940
202 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Satguru Inc, $276,340
204 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Satguru Inc, $286,140
206 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Satguru Inc, $286,140
125 Winterstown Rd, York Twp: Troy Leiphart to Penn-Mar Organization, $415,000
653 Silver Maple Circle, Springfield Twp: Raymond Girroir to Jacob Osman, $465,000
Dover Area School District
3126 Sundial Rd, Dover Twp: Ashley Ellis to Lance Woody, $203,000
2881 Anita Dr, Dover Twp: Maryanne Gasparo to Samuel Rivera, $271,000
4890 Carlisle Rd, Dover Twp: Amber Reed to Michael Young, $220,000
4276 Marlborough Rd, Dover Twp: Derek Fisher to Solid State Homes, $185,000
2650 Willapa Dr, Dover Twp: Michael Smith to James Mooney Jr, $255,000
1878 Ashcombe Dr, Dover Twp: Erik Stocker to Dexire De Jesus, $335,000
3520 Summer Dr, Dover Twp: Berks at the Seasons to Jennifer O'Dell, $355,410
3843 Country Dr, Dover Twp: Millwood Homes to John Wright, $429,900
4021 Chapman Ct, Dover Twp: Phantom Property Investments to Katherine Baker, $250,000
916 Shadowbrooke Dr, Dover Twp: Garman Builders at York to Nancy Theysohn, $339,990
3291 Alta Vista Rd, Dover Twp: Jodi Baker to Kyle Hartman, $216,000
4254 Waverly Dr, Dover Twp: Scott Bankert to Benjamin Reddy, $275,000
2980 Oakland Rd, Dover Twp: Morgan Investors to Budget Rentals, $146,000
3391 Night-in-Gale Dr & Salem Church Rd, Dover Twp: Jerry Dobbs to Michael Budner, $260,000
3560 Tower Rd, Dover Twp: Gold Key Holdings to Anita Miller, $287,000
3709 Castle Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Katherine Rosen, $268,235
3156 Jayne Lane, Dover Twp: Amy Liddick to Ryleigh Biondo, $210,000
1975 Aldon Dr, Dover Twp: Eric Riddle to Colette Schatt, $257,500
1900 Aldon Dr, Dover Twp: Harold Carroll to Tyler Brock, $225,000
3711 Kimberly Lane, Dover Twp: John Burkhardt to Neil Frankavitz, $341,000
Eastern York School District
6800 River Rd, Hellam Twp: Susquehanna Resources to Andrew Mikos, $13,000
330 W Market St, Hellam: Michelle Simcoe/Shrff to US Bank National Assc, $3,054.51
7 Meisenhelder Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Jacob Lake to Levin Spicher, $293,000
110 Lemon St, Wrightsville: Robert Abel to Danielle Martin, $179,900
35 Main St, Yorkanna: Aaron Schaeffer to Ashley Shellenberger, $259,900
495 Bull Run Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: James Kiser to Chad Snell, $77,000
5602 Mount Pisgah Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Sharon Graumenz to Jarad Brown, $146,000
165 Massa Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Michael Fry to Tamara McCoy, $315,000
Hanover Area School District
21 McAllister St, Hanover: Michael Dayhoff to Grace Cloutier, $190,000
673 Broadway, Hanover: Julie Miller/Shrff to Midfirst Bank, $2,471.44
195 Stock St Unit 309, Hanover: BSSF Properties to CVSY Properties, $52,500
3 Meade Ave, Hanover: Charles Hegberg to Dale Warfield, $234,900
327 W Elm Ave, Hanover: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Sensenig Real Estate, $168,000
1315 Broadway, Hanover: Sara Gordon/Shrff to US Bank Trust National Assc, $2,536.28
279 E Elm Ave, Hanover: Kevin Heppding to Cynthia Howe, $282,000
26 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Pius Clapsadl to Centennial Ave Trust, $75,671
1440 Broadway, Hanover: Barbara Carbaugh to Bare Development, $158,350
334 E Walnut St, Hanover: Integrity First Home Buyers to Black Oak Holdings, $135,000
Northeastern School District
Starview Rd, East Manchester Twp: H Roger Miller Jr to John Kreider, $550,000
405 Hickory Ridge Circle, Conewago Twp: US Home LLC to Seth Sheridan, $329,990
Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: AAA Quality Builders to Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes, $75,000
Canal Rd, Conewago Twp: Peter Adomis to Canal Road Partners, $132,500
135 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Sarah Beitz to KR Sunshine, $220,000
1350 Matthew Dr, Conewago Twp: Wade Gribble to ANAA Properties, $227,000
Northern York School District
50 Wester Lau Dr, Carroll Twp: Bill Williams to Samuel Stoltzfus Jr, $325,000
1565 Pinetown Rd, Warrington Twp: William Wolfe to Tracy Moody, $67,000
68 Spring Lane Rd, Carroll Twp: Jane Zinn/Atty to Paul Cathro, $388,000
49 Glenview Circle, Franklin Twp: Andrea Gassner/Shrff to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, $2,662.18
117 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg: Brett Napoli to Mason McCullough, $220,000
37 Pickett Rd, Washington Twp: Rickie Lee Adams to GroffJulius Farms, $185,000
Vacant Lot on Spruce St, Monoghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Christian Dennae, $159,900
531 Capitol Hill Rd, Franklin Twp: Kenneth Sober to Sandra Lee Miller, $925,000
Red Lion Area School District
365 Stabley Lane, Windsor Twp: Brenda Hilton/Shrff to US Bank National Association, $4,414.05
602 West Broadway, Red Lion: Anna Guckert to Laurel Hauck, $200,000
50 1st St, Windsor Twp: Noah Brockway to Kathleen Vaughn, $240,000
South Western School District
50 Overlook Dr, Penn Twp: Shannay Jones to Jheanel Mitchell, $260,000
1015 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Matthew Brady to Patricia Conkling, $470,000
123 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Christopher Redmon, $389,990
92 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
92 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Lawan Bell, $265,350
7586 Hoffacker Rd, Manheim Twp: Alice Lovell to Wayne Fuhrman, $950,000
143 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Chad Pearce, $379,990
961 York St, Penn Twp: Toby Allison to Mathew Clingan, $279,900
68 Louvain Dr, West Manheim Twp: Andrew Redding to Christopher Lombardi, $415,000
167 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Sylvia Karnas, $374,990
110 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Joshua Miller, $410,743
355 El Vista Dr, West Manheim Twp: Deborah Bair to Lisa Schilperoort, $460,000
75 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Nicholas McNemar, $385,990
Southeastern School District
151 W Bruce Rd, Fawn Twp: David Collins to Amanda Vanover, $490,000
1055 E Wellspring Rd, Hopewell Twp: Most Properties to 1055 Wellspring LLC, $3,500,000
19 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Nicole Collins, $283,490
Valley Lane, Peach Bottom Twp: Stephon McKeon to NHSG LLC, $25,000
1045 Lay Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: James Allegret to Robert Simms, $302,359
8132 Century Farms Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Logan Whitman to Lauren Benson, $242,500
99 Jonquil Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Samuel Smucker to Martin Smith, $128,500
403 Crestview Lane, Hopewell Twp: John Collins Sr/Atty to Janet Wilson, $230,000
Southern York School District
3701 Jefferson Rd, Codorus Twp: Peter Martucci Jr to Kenneth Smith, $255,000
15532 Revere Dr, New Freedom: Lori Wheeler to Grant Fickes, $330,000
Republic Alley, New Freedom: Shirley Theofiles to Karl Ballwanz III, $120,000
12 Devonshire Dr, Shrewsbury: Jason Yoakum to Christopher Smith, $545,000
119 Sussex Place, Shrewsbury Twp: Lucretia Myers to Cailyn Hall, $330,000
161 Sussex Place, Shrewsbury Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Michael Farber, $336,337
430 Madison Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Shaun Seckman to Jacob Stambaugh, $249,900
Spring Grove Area School District
6429 Glatfelters Station Rd, North Codorus Twp: Brock Ickes to Shane Dougherty, $310,000
106 Deer Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Dorothy Fuller-EST to Seth Matthews, $401,500
Big Mount Rd, Paradise Twp: Michael Halloran-Balmer to Chris Koutek, $3,000
East Hoke St, Spring Grove: John Bailey to Donald Herr, $30,000
107 South East St, Spring Grove: Randen Stauffer to Zachary Emswiler, $180,000
Hillside Dr, Paradise Twp: Jeffrey Paulus-TR to Joshua Hibner, $6,500
4320 Rocky Ridge Rd, Paradise Twp: Lois Resh-EST to Michael Markle, $252,444
Rocky Ridge Rd, Paradise Twp: Lois Resh-EST to Michael Markle, $17,556
265 Jackson Square Rd, Jackson Twp: Michael Markle to Chad Holler, $410,000
11 Landing Place, Jackson Twp: Hemenway Partners to Judith Lynch, $238,900
515 Gitts Run Rd, Heidelberg Twp: LMAC LLC to Ridge Rentals, $1,900,000
West Shore School District
334 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
331 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $200,000
559 Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: George Mikos-EST to Leanna Richcreek, $381,600
509 Windy Way, Fairview Twp: Joseph Parrado to Alan Noble Jr, $475,000
910 Pines Rd, Newberry 1st: Chancey Harman to Rebekah Riley, $140,000
480 Yocumtown Rd, Newberry 1st: Kyle Pearson to Alex Bishop, $255,000
20 Tall Tree Dr, Fairview Twp: Deborah Anstine to Katherine Austin, $360,000
80 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Michael Springer, $515,323
659 Moores Mountain Rd, Fairview Twp: Christine Rife to Kyle Pearson, $300,000
671 Ridge Rd, Fairview Twp: Joanne Stacho to Jennifer Wisotzkey, $350,000
244 Juniper Dr, Newberry 1st: Bryan Wise to Larry Fagan, $186,000
West York Area School District
Weldon Dr, West Manchester Twp: Mary Shank-EST to Weldon Drive LLC, $255,000
1631 W Market St, West York: James Lattuca to Renvo Yellow LP, $175,000
15 Codorun Lane, West Manchester Twp: Jack Mooresmith to Kimberley Coleman, $500,000
2225 Esbenshade Rd, West Manchester Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Chong Kim Su, $200,000
1829 W Market St, West York: Lincoln Highway Lagacy to Palcid Holdings, $158,000
1825 Ivy Pump Lane, West Manchester Twp: Matthew Flower to Kerry Ann Campbell, $420,000
2472 Manor Rd, West Manchester Twp: Joshua Latshaw to Robert Lehman, $226,500
York City School District
803 W Princess St, York: SPG Capital to Giselle Joseph, $106,000
618 W College Ave, York: Juanita Miller to Fox Property Limited Partnership, $71,000
617 W Locust St, York: Bruce Dickson to Willie Dickson Jr, $15,000
517 E Philadelphia St, York: Gladys Anderson/Atty to Amarilys Serrata-Aquino, $83,000
241 Newberry St, York: Bilkisu Abubakar-Mohammed/Shrff to Freedom Mortgage Corp, $2,249.73
18 South George St Units 62 & 71, York: Benjamin McGlaughlin to Elisha Gross, $308,840
357 E Market St, York: Linda Masenheimer-EST to BC&D LLC, $57,000
826 S Beaver St, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Felix Javier, $68,000
600 N Hartley St Unit 206, York: Christine Munoz to Benjamin Burch, $141,750
841 Linden Ave, York: SPG Capital to LL Properties, $80,000
245 E Princess St, York: Franklin Escano to Fiordaliza Escano, $107,000
621 E South St, York: Pauly's Rennovations to Brian Adzadi, $83,500
773 W Mason Ave, York: Strategic Investments to Infinitive Capitol Ventures, $167,500
140 Jefferson Ave, York: Marcos Fontanez to Alexzandria Fontanez, $30,000
465-1/2 W Princess St, York: Santha Nair to Wein Realty, $110,000
829 Arlington Rd, York: CMP Holdings to Juan Gaona, $168,000
717 Chestnut St, York: Redevelopment Authority of York to Dahyany Morel, $150,000
449 S George St, York: Christopher Minnich to Fernandez Investments, $190,000
650 W King St, York: Jamus Bryant to Prime Home Investments, $115,000
York Suburban School District
117 S Rockburn St, Springettsbury Ind: Marga Mummert-EST to Richard Mylin III, $239,000
2310 Industrial Hwy, Springettsbury Ind: Majestic East Inc to Chrisoula LLC, $600,000
2310 Industrial Hwy, Springettsbury Ind: Chrisoula LLC to Industrial Highway Ventures, $550,000
844 S Ogontz St, Spring Garden Twp: Misty Stover to Evan Sanchez, $200,000
Shady Dell Rd, Lot #1, Spring Garden Twp: Jeffrey Sargen to Ross Bushnell, $115,000
471 Shady Dell Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Jeffrey Sargen to Ross Bushnell, $1,435,000
4 Elmwood Blvd, Spring Garden Twp: Craig Ellis to Lloyd Fernandez, $376,060
500 Greendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Derek Merson to Misty Stover, $260,000
339 Lambeth Walk, Spring Garden Twp: Jonathan Spanos to Luise Stromberg, $272,000
850 Cortleigh Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Joseph Wheeler to Ian Epler, $395,000
1398 Hollywood Parkway, Spring Garden Twp: Alicemay Bock/Atty to Nikole Tome, $249,900
100 N Fountain Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Xianghong Wang to Raymond Manus, $390,000
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs School District
1253 Cranberry Rd, Huntington Twp: Barry Guise to Vincent Lobaugh, $1,100,000
66 McCandless Dr, Latimore Twp: PA Deals LLC to Brittany Ashbaugh, $289,000
194 Old Harrisburg Rd, Latimore Twp: John Lingg to Scott Terry, $140,000
7 Fisher Dr, Latimore Twp: Dirk Bievenour to Lexford Redhi, $33,900
Conewago Valley School District
451 Race Track Rd, Berwick Twp: Logan Schuchart to Levi Krause, $375,000
275 Kinneman Rd, Berwick Twp: Residence at the Bridges to Jacob Lewis, $349,900
33 Red Bird Lane, Bonneauville: Angela Kemp to Josiah Robinson, $199,500
1150 High St, Conewago Twp: Denise Graham to Stephen Buettner, $850,000
307 Maple Dr, Conewago Twp: Wesley Riley to Jonathan Lau, $257,000
520 Diller Rd, Conewago Twp: Joshua Flohr to Karen Weedon, $229,900
45 Old Mill Rd, Hamilton Twp: Virginia Zickafoose to Thomas Bopp III, $325,000
Molly Drive, Hamilton Twp: DJ Homes to KMKL Property, $1,100,000
400 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford: Noble Colt LLC to Sue Liss, $255,000
14 Hanover St, New Oxford: Thomas Kost to First Choice Home Buyers, $38,000
101 Oxford Blvd, Oxford Twp: Oxford Pointe LLC to Steven Doland Jr, $464,750
2206 Carlisle Pike, Oxford Twp: Barbara Turner to Richard Barnes, $133,000
Fairfield Area School District
27 Partridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Dale Lefeber to Robert Newberry, $239,100
52 Ringneck Trail, Carroll Valley: Joseph Pishioneri to Joseph S Pishoneri, $17,500
54 Ringneck Trail, Carroll Valley: Joseph S Pishioneri to Dawson Sanders, $35,000
54 Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Steven Rodetsky-DECD to Charles Nolan, $243,000
34 N Miller St, Fairfield: Diane Ley to First Choice Home Buyers, $200,000
5085 Fairfield Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Susan Kump to John Paduhovich II, $235,000
11 Aspen Trail, Liberty Twp: Karen Sutch to Chad O'Brien, $257,500
169 N Cessna Trail, Liberty Twp: Jean McCarthy to New to You Properties, $1,000
Gettysburg Area School District
163 Hunters Trail, Cumberland Twp: John Regentin to Barbara Jordan, $255,000
21 Flicker Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Thomas MacNeil, $387,626
2015 Hilltown Rd, Franklin Twp: Ricky Shultz to Martin Sandoval-Reyes, $110,000
1482 Mt Carmel Rd, Franklin Twp: Todd Reamer to Paul Huff III, $60,000
385 Sunset Rd, Franklin Twp: Nickolas Grim to William Metzbower, $241,000
685 Cunningham Rd, Freedom Twp: Karl King to David Osborn, $930,000
153 Hanover St, Gettysburg: Ridge Rentals to Tracy Linn LLC, $310,000
96 Bridge Valley Rd, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jennifer Haase, $444,990
75 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: Patricia Comfort to William Sullivan Jr, $385,000
37 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to David Geltz, $374,000
205 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Caruso Builder Amblebrook, $95,958.20
195 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Caruso Builder Amblebrook, $95,958.20
Littlestown Area School District
87 Jessica Dr, Bonneauville: Barbara Jordan to William Haynes, $273,000
124 Bollinger Rd, Germany Twp: Midfirst Bank to McManus Investments, $307,000
139 E Myrtle St, Littlestown: Ronald Poole-DECD to Lily Tassou, $150,000
579 E King St, Littlestown: Eugene Miller-DECD to William Toth, $180,000
20 Colonial Ct, Littlestown: Jesse Read to John Tasto, $285,000
3754 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Green Park RE LLC to GAP Properties, $364,000
85 Cannon Lane, Mt Pleasant Twp: Ian Levee to Derek Kowalewski, $205,000
605 Parkway Dr, Union Twp: William Troup to Derek Parrish, $375,000
Upper Adams School District
