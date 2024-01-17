Advertisement
Property transfers for York and Adams County: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·14 min read

Central York School District

2435 Pleasant View Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Sharon Frey/Atty to Tyler White, $165,000

3354 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Brennan Inch to Kiersten Noll, $370,000

626 Rishel Dr, Manchester Twp: Woodland View Associates to Patrick Peebles, $444,085

2599 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Lois Martorana-EST to Julie West, $240,000

696 Rishel Dr, Manchester Twp: Gerad West to Duy Quang Nguyen, $440,000

3427 Deininger Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Alan Blittersdorf to Mkurnik Investments, $250,000

304 Banner Circle, Springettsbury Twp: Jillion Kone to Ganga Tiwari, $467,000

4175 Abbey Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Daniel Melhorn to Kathleen Wilt, $395,000

2237 Live Oak Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Mark Sandridge to Rosemarie Chappelle, $195,000

104 Lynbrook Dr South, Springettsbury Twp: Roger Overmiller to Thomas Harlacher Jr, $249,900

9 Woodward Dr, Manchester Twp: Christopher L Smith to R&R Sweet Home Investments, $170,000

631 & 613 Parkwood Dr, Manchester Twp: Russell Oft Jr to Custom Home Group, $249,100

608 Campbell Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Richard Williams-TR to Scott Wells, $530,000

2300 Pleasant View Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Terrance Savage to James Southard, $230,000

3276 Foxcroft Way, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to David Edwards II, $92,000

1726 Ridgewood Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Thomas Helf-EST to James Newman, $248,000

2289 North Point Dr, Manchester Twp: James Cella Jr to Benjamin Becker, $174,900

1415 Breezeview Dr, Manchester Twp: Keith Baer to Blane Taylor, $344,900

1209 N Eberts Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Wayne Stiffler/TCB to Coastline Capital, $110,174.96

943 Bedford Rd, Manchester Twp: James Kohr to Jeffrey Laird, $96,000

2511 Northland Ave, Manchester Twp: Sherry Fullem to Whitney Johnson, $200,000

Dallastown Area School District

120 Pine Grove Commons, York Twp: Robert Clofine to Garweb LLC, $285,000

254 Amad Dr, York Twp: Daniel Hill to Kenneth Seaman Jr, $294,750

105 Perring Dr, York Twp: Garet Howard to Raymond Madden, $330,000

162 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Honest Home Solutions to Phantom Property Investments, $185,000

137 Country Club Rd, York Twp: Budget Rentals to MK York Properties, $285,000

8 E Pennsylvania Ave, Yoe: Sean Spera/SHRFF to Wells Fargo Bank, $2,407.61

2166 Springwood Rd, York Twp: 19 N George Street LLC to Jessica Clark, $200,000

500 Brindle Path Lane, York Twp: Narinder Kumar to Mayerschoff Family Revocable Trust, $265,000

444 E Main St, Dallastown: George McCallum-EST to Dale Torbert, $190,000

Dover Area School District

1701 Hilton Ave, Dover Twp: WPG-Hilton Avenue Properties to Feltman Real Estate, $300,000

1644 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Fountain Rock Drive Associates to Karen Fitterling, $357,030

3332 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: East Cam LLC to Page Gillen, $190,000

3640 & 3650 Pebble Run Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $154,800

3177 S Salem Church Rd, Dover Twp: Frederick Ditzler-EST to Steven Ferguson, $330,000

5800 Old Carlisle Rd & W Carlisle Rd, Dover Twp: Debt Collection Solutions to Quick Holdings, $75,000

Eastern York School District

531 Dogwood Dr, Hellam Twp: Shay Barnes to Brandy McMullen, $550,000

48 Vickielee Dr, East Prospect: Dawn Schauber to Brandt Magloyon, $250,000

74 E Beaver St, Hellam: Jeffrey Malek to Matthew Katalinas, $170,000

424 Orange St, Wrightsville: Gold Key Holdings to MK York Properties, $208,000

4341 Webster Dr North, Hellam Twp: Ryan Hess to Corey Robert, $349,900

50 Old Farm Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: Justin Keller to Austin Berbaum, $265,000

4441 Webster Dr North, Hellam Twp: Cheryl Angelo to Victor Riazy, $319,900

330 W Market St, Hellam: US Bank National Association to Kearse Realty Group, $147,000

7 Dexter Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Edward Hamill to Melissa Morgan, $87,500

Hanover School District

140 North St, Hanover: Cash Now LLC to Charles Cayce IV, $145,000

918 Broadway, Hanover: Samuel Elicker to Jerry Hommey Jr, $187,000

22, 224 & 226 York St, Hanover: Kapo Realty to DM Costa I LLC, $575,000

High St, Hanover: SPG Capital to Chantel Bomar, $205,000

404 Broadway, Hanover: Leonard Bosse to Samuel Zook, $250,000

301 Fifth St, Hanover: Jeanne Bunty-EST to Joseph Drexler, $205,000

673 Broadway, Hanover: Midfirst Bank to Cash Flo LLC, $129,900

937 E Walnut St, Hanover: Housing & Urban Development to Heather Zulak, $225,000

205 High St, Hanover: David Ross to Jacob Lagatare, $256,250

28 & 30 Charles St, Hanover: Stonehedge Holdings to SPG Capital, $170,000

15 Pleasant St, Hanover: Betty Wolfe-EST/SHRFF to Quality Rental, $32,500

Northeastern School District

70 Steeple Chase Der, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Brandon Tannehill, $390,615

386 Rivera St, East Manchester Twp: Barbara Lewis-Davis to Regina Jones, $345,000

195 Long Rd, East Manchester Twp: Terry Legore to York Investments, $113,000

Acorn Dr, Lot #13, East Manchester Twp: Jacqueline Diffendarfer to TRCH LLC, $45,000

313 Royal Dr, Manchester: House Cash LLC to Donna Thompson, $179,000

535 Park St, East Manchester Twp: Jarvis Shue to Yiorgos Protopapas, $210,000

275 Payne Dr, East Manchester Twp: Patrick Hilbert to Margaret Sunbury, $334,900

2590 Mill Creek Rd, Conewago Twp: Raymond Freed to Diana Tredway, $240,000

11 Bentley Ct, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Joshua Molina, $455,335

225 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Kevin Murphy to Jossue Escobar, $198,000

Northern York School District

122 Eagle Rd, Carroll Twp: Old York Homes One Limited to Jay Rai, $413,580

495 W Camping Area Rd, Warrington Twp: Gloria Altland-EST to Cody Bentzel, $295,000

26 Ashley Dr, Carroll Twp: R Patricia Waltz/Atty to Jonathan Fauber, $340,000

351 Old Cabin Rd Hollow, Franklintown: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Freddie Mac to Rome Rentals & Son, $65,000

Lot 5 Meadow Trail, Monaghan Twp: Larissa Matesevac to Austin Kann, $145,000

98 Bentz Mill Rd, Washington Twp: Ralph McGregor-EST to Edwin Kreider, $930,000

1973 Baltimore Pike, Washington Twp: Monte Bordner to Joseph Brinton, $130,000

313 Franklin Church Rd, Franklin Twp: Greenview LLC to Scott Allingham, $295,000

164 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg: Patrick Holderbaum-EST to Thoman's Enterprises, $150,000

321 North York Rd, Monaghan Twp: Linda Myers to Uriah Parker, $315,000

Old York Rd, Carroll Twp: ECI Properties Limited Partnership to Benjamin Brubaker, $62,000

Red Lion Area School District

415 Azalea Dr, Windsor Twp: Offer PA LLC to Michael Chrisman, $295,000

2515 Delta Rd, Chanceford Twp: William Leach to NBE Real-Estate Holdings, $800,000

40 Sechrist Flat Rd, Felton: Gemcraft Homes to Stephen Day, $612,542

3077 Glen Allen School Rd, Chanceford Twp: Matthew Cunningham to Aimee Jo Morris, $220,000

200 W high St, Red Lion: RPR Holdings to Elizabeth Decker, $275,000

100 W Broadway, Red Lion: Gem 1 Properties to Jesse Haley, $269,900

134-136 First Ave, Red Lion: Jacob Fisher to Integrity First Home Buyers, $190,000

513 Cottage Place, Red Lion: Akela Cash Offer to Brian Repanshek, $208,000

925 Penn Ave & Penn Ave, Windsor Twp: Virginia Johnson to Alex Kuhlman, $155,000

3610 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Patricia Ruth to Wesley Fitzgerald, $265,000

100 1st Ave, Red Lion: Integrity First Home Buyers to Hanna Hoover, $224,900

23 East Ave, Red Lion: Mark Miller/SHRFF to AJ Home Solutions, $93,000

800 Clydesdale Dr, Windsor Twp: Anthony Hanse/SHRFF to AJ Home Solutions, $342,500

6245 Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Kirsty Wilson to Karen Bowers, $209,900

South Western School District

305 Wirt Ave, Penn Twp: Rose Smith to Jordan Godfrey, $166,000

51 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Joshua Malcolm/SHRF to Newrez LLC, $2,345.01

29 Quail Ridge Rd, Penn Twp: Timothy Bianco to Garrett White, $305,000

1231 William St, Penn Twp: Eugene Petit to Mitchell Smith, $248,000

47 Sunset Dr, West Manheim Twp: Rosalie Miller-EST to Logan Talerico, $212,500

445-1/2 S Franklin St, Penn Twp: Roger Wentz to Cinda Reed, $35,000

3069 Hobart Rd, Manheim Twp: Jane Reichart to Scott Belt, $450,000

45 Utz Dr, West Manheim Twp: Marilyn Pirozzi to Ryan Powell, $292,000

82 Eastwood Dr, West Manheim Twp: John Thomas-EST to Craig Conrad, $399,000

84 Zachary Dr, West Manheim Twp: Matthew Sterner to Hunter Leese, $205,000

50 Kimberly Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jesse Lee III to Greogory Hardisty, $380,000

Black Rock Rd, Manheim Twp: Donald Jones to Scot Stambaugh Jr, $13,000

409 Debbi Ct, Penn Twp: Skyler Roth to Michael Boschert, $200,000

48 Brookside Ave, Penn Twp: Randall Warner to Matthew Steele, $275,000

160 Impounding Dam Rd, West Manheim Twp: Doris Reichart to Brandie McElroy, $245,000

Southeastern School District

16800 N Barrens Rd & 4473 Vinyard Rd, Hopewell Twp: Robert Hershey Sr/Atty to Flinchbaugh Farms, $2,310,000

202 Main St, Delta, Susan Neal/SHRFF to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, $2,503.60

8287 Pleasant Valley Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Patricia Kerrick to Marvin Casey, $165,000

13 Mill St, Stewartstown: Michael Sacilotto-EST to Ilyes Holdings 8, $550,000

111 Stoker Ct, Hopewell Twp: Ted Locklear to Ralph Massimei, $355,000-

Lot 1 Rich Lynn Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: LDR LLC to Delta SS Holdings, $350,000

16872 N Barrens Rd, Hopewell Twp: Flinchbaugh Farms LP to Robert Lytton Sr, $283,000

48 Poplar Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Linda Kalayan/SHRFF to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $135,500

Temp Lot 28 Vineyard Rd, Hopewell Twp: Flinchbaugh Farms LP to Paul Miller, $130,000

Southern York School District

11927 Rockville Rd, Codorus Twp: Walnut Hill LLC to Larry Ward, $1,400,000

11731 Twin Peak Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Linda Whitmore to Melissa Herren, $208,725

58 N Main St, Shrewsbury: Joshua Makowske to Melissa Furr, $285,000

3150 Sticks Rd, Codorus Twp: Ann Bolyard to Antony Haas, $340,000

42 Washington Rd, New Freedom: Michael Farber to Kevin Burns, $340,000

3256 Sticks Rd, Codorus Twp: Rosaleen Amspacher/Atty to Roger Orwig Jr, $297,000

29 Kratz Rd, Shrewsbury: Sharon Durand to Jennifer Hill, $335,000

4180 Manchester St & Sticks Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Ten Point Corporation to Nathan Markline, $625,000

12 Cardiff Rd, Shrewsbury: Chad Dwyer to David Orlin, $440,000

Spring Grove Area School District

1884 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Ream Equities I, $460,000

18 Locust St, Jefferson: Terry Stevens-EST to Jeffrey Curtis, $214,000

1939 & 1933 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Okete Properties to G&S Realty Group, $250,000

85 Lester Ave, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Roger Di Wu, $326,872

6146 Pine Rd, Jackson Twp: Amber Yeager to Cory Meiler, $380,000

4015 Bahn Ave, North Codorus Twp: Jesse Emmons to Marley Jr, $289,900

10209 Cypress Dr, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Ronald Ray, $386,741

662 Stoverstown Rd, Jackson Twp: Woodland Development to Jerry Destine, $340,000

West Shore School District

Bull Rd, Newberry 1st: Galen Yinger to Jeffrey Stewart, $32,000

85, 185, 170 & 120 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Garman Builders at York, $343,600

649 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Stacy Reis to Zachary Mateer, $193,900

150 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Landmark Builders to Eric Rothermel, $472,800

20 Allen Dr, Newberry 1st: Miguel Rivas-EST/Shrff to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $2,832.43

724 Ridge Rd, Fairview Twp: Arthur Diaz to Alan McLean, $165,000

103 Poplar Rd, Fairview Twp: Ebersole & McCorkel REI to Bintou Jobarteh, $197,000

West York Area School District

2120 Brougher Lane, West Manchester Twp: Manchester Mall Associates to Cash Now LLC, $40,000

2246 Manor Rd, West Manchester Twp: SREC LLC to Donna Tarman, $180,000

2290 Fairway Dr, West Manchester Twp: Sally Falenski-EST to Blaze Hildebrand, $300,000

1202 W Market St, West York: Carol Tutino to Budget Rentals, $125,000

2361 Cottonwood Rd, West Manchester Twp: Jacquelin Taft to Michael Yeaple, $260,000

2431 Beeler Ave, West Manchester Twp: Bryan Boeckel to Janet Rivera, $280,000

1958 High St, West Manchester Twp: Steven Moreira to Catherine Turner, $403,900

1737 Rainbow Circle, West Manchester Twp: Landra Alson/SHRFF to Lunovi Group, $235,500

York City School District

324 W Jackson St, York: La-Mesha Sexton to Corey Jackson, $155,000

26-28 N George St, York: CODO 28 LP to CODO 28 Holdings LLC, $1,731,196

608 W King St, York: SPG Capital to Christopher L Smith, $136,000

1012 E Philadelphia St, York: Carlos Miranda to Juan Gonzalez, $139,900

442 Lincoln St, York: Citadel Investment Properties to 442 Lincoln LLC, $230,000

725 Bierman Ave, York: Wai To Po to R Danner Properties, $215,000

747 W Poplar St, York: Sarek Properties to Narrow Gate Investments, $95,000

324 E South St, York: Wayne Utz-TR to Beatrice Epwene, $106,100

610 N Pershing Ave, York: Katrina Conaty to Crystal Slenker, $141,000

963 Edison St, York: Shadowfax Corporation to Peter Endres Sr, $165,000

908 E Market St, York: Julie Rehfeldt to Leslie Palacio, $109,900

422 S Pershing Ave, York: Lemuria Investments to Fran Reynoso-Ynfante, $57,500

York Suburban School District

146 Sharon Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Garcia's Properties to Kody May, $382,000

3222 Eastern Blvd, Springettsbury Ind: Domus York LLC to GSF Properties, $625,000

2457 Crystal Lane, Springettsbury Ind: Cindy Shi to Cindy Lutz, $179,000

304 Greystone Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Melody Lynn/SHRFF to Midfirst Bank, $2,303.48

1317 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Glenn Spinello to Steven Walker, $350,000

131 N Keesey St, Springettsbury Ind: Walter Miller III to Nicholas Haldeman, $195,000

521 S Findlay St, Springettsbury Ind: Norma Berkeimer-EST to Cortlandt Graham, $281,000

205 Pinehurst Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Derren Surdich to Miralys Aguilera, $200,000

445 Hillcrest Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Matthew Schedler to Lexi Bierman, $179,000

1506 E Philadelphia St, Spring Garden Twp: Rodney Gnau to Trevor McGinnis, $265,000

3323 E Market St, Springettsbury Ind: RFY LLC to Mount Zion Commons, $400,000

1225 Fieldbrook Circle, Spring Garden Twp: Udeme Inyang to Timothy Rodencal, $325,000

2855 Cambridge Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Nicholas Karageorgos to Calvin Haggerty IV, $286,000

1372 S George St, Spring Garden Twp: John Carter Jr/SHRFF to RMO Properties, $32,500

1776 S George St Unit 6, Spring Garden Twp: James Shafer to S&A Holdings, $190,000

Bermudian Springs School District

5325 Carlisle Pike, Reading Twp: Dianna Brendle/SHRFF to Noble Colt LLC, $92,000

Conewago Valley School District

424 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Peggy Hill to Joshua Early, $554,500

26 West Hanover St, Bonneauville: Brian Glass to Kaitlyn Nicholson, $259,000

71 Peanut Dr, Conewago Twp: Travis Naugle/SHRFF to Coastline Capital, $146,880

346 Ridge Ave, McSherrystown: David Iacavone to Jody Little, $235,000

Fairfield Area School District

16 Novice Run Trail, Carroll Valley: Elizabeth Willhide to Darrell Monroe, $410,000

4 Lee Trail, Carroll Valley: Harry Temple to New To You Properties, $1,200

Yankee Mountain Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Constance Alering to Archaeological Conservancy, $115,000

44 Thunder Trail, Hamiltonban Twp: Jeffrey Hall to Charlie Shalei, $350,000

Gettysburg Area School District

14 Egret Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Allyson Schildt, $399,900

6 Brethren Ct, Cumberland Twp: Max Felty to Nicholas Koser, $234,900

375 Oak Dr, Franklin Twp: Troy Litten to Carroll Luchard, $240,000

1766 Old Route 30, Franklin Twp: John Nagle to E Strayer Yake, $55,000

141 Church Rd, Franklin Twp: Melissa Johnson to Collin Kessel, $185,000

29 N Washington St, Gettysburg: Truist Bank to Jay Dipoma Gettysburg LLC, $500,000

50 W Middle St, Gettysburg: Linda Davidson to CS Davidson Inc, $360,000

146 Seminary Ave, Gettysburg: Dolores Jordan to Ryan Gastley, $150,000

285 South Howard Ave, Gettysburg: Dennis Corbin to Grant Corbin, $225,000

66 Natural Springs Rd, Straban Twp: Gettysburg Park Associates Limited Partnership to Metropolitan 3 LLC, $1,256,100

1099 York Rd, Straban Twp: David Remmel to Metropolitan 3 LLC, $718,900

Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Dianne Peterson to Michael Sracic, $24,453

205 Lively Stram Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Elaine Croll, $446,201

50 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Gary Hughes Jr, $659,212

Littlestown Area School District

136 Mount Carmel Dr, Litttlestown: Brian Fink to Stephen Dickens, $290,000

202 Plunkert Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Neil Crouse-DECD/SHRFF to Coastline Capital, $160,080

885 Bulk Plant Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Charles Arnold Jr to Amber Ludwig, $350,000

98 Homestead Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Steven Gebhart to Abigail Lawrence, $240,000

100 Harvest Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Roar Investment Properties, $268,000

Upper Adams School District

570 Company Farm Rd, Tyrone Twp: Linda Caroselli to Dana Yealy, $375,000

340 Gardners Station Rd, Tyrone Twp: Travis O'Brien to Amy Muenze, $172,500

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Property transfers for York and Adams County, Pa.

