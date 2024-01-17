Property transfers for York and Adams County: See area home sale prices

Associated Press Finance

Two weeks after the deadly New Year's Day earthquake struck Japan's north-central region of Noto, some schools reopened and limited garbage collection resumed Monday in rare hopeful signs amid the devastation that thousands of people still face in the area. About 20,000 people, most of whom had their homes damaged or destroyed, have been sheltering in nearly 400 school gymnasiums, community centers an other makeshift facilities, according to the central government and the Ishikawa prefecture disaster data released Monday. Classes restarted at nearly 20 elementary, junior high and high schools Monday in some of the hardest-hit towns, including Wajima and Noto, and many students returned, but some, whose families were badly hit by the quake, were absent.