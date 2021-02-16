Propertybase Acquires Unify, a Mortgage Business Growth Platform

Expansion by the global leader in real estate software into the mortgage vertical will accelerate the use of technology across the entire customer journey, enabling companies to increase growth in the digital-first world

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propertybase , the leading global real estate software company, announced today the acquisition of Cross Media, LLC, producer of Unify , a full suite mortgage-specific Business Growth Platform. With this acquisition, Propertybase maintains an unrivaled breadth of products across real estate-focused FinTech verticals.

Serving more than 80 mortgage companies across North America, Unify offers a turnkey platform with the richest set of tools to identify and convert more leads and retain clients. The features consist of robust customer relationship management (CRM), real-time Loan Origination System (LOS) integrations, intelligent mortgage inquiry alerts actively mining potential borrower data, marketing automation, a mobile app and much more.

Already a dominant provider of lead generation, websites, real estate CRM and transaction management, the acquisition of Unify propels Propertybase towards delivering unified solutions for the entire customer journey.

"After an extensive evaluation process to identify an authoritative market leader, we're thrilled to welcome the Unify team into our Propertybase family," said Vance Loiselle, CEO of Propertybase. "Unify's differentiated product offering and commitment to exceptional service accelerates our plans to streamline how real estate and mortgage professionals can effectively use innovative digital solutions to drive revenue."

Research suggests that it will behoove the industry to cooperate in tackling the ever-changing client expectations brought on by digitalization and consumerization. T3 Sixty's 2021 Swanepoel Trends Report detailed the lucrative opportunity which exists to create cross-functional partnerships.

Story continues

"T3 Sixty annually studies and analyzes the 10 most significant trends impacting the residential real estate brokerage industry. The 2021 Swanepoel Trends Report specifically identified a renewed focus on real estate's ancillary services and the continued surge in capital investments into real estate technology. The acquisition of a mortgage technology company by Propertybase affirms both these two trends," stated Stefan Swanepoel, Chairman & CEO of T3 Sixty.

"Unify was founded with the vision that software should play an integral part in the mortgage industry," added Scott Lidberg, CEO and Founder of Cross Media, LLC. "Joining forces with Propertybase is an exciting achievement which will allow us to not only amplify our current client offerings but unlock cutting-edge potential for the entire industry."

As part of the acquisition, the Unify product will continue to operate as an independent entity while continuing to be enhanced under the Propertybase family of brands.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global real estate software company with lead generation, award-winning websites, CRM, compliance-driven transaction management, intranet and more. Over 4,500 brands including Hawai'i Life, Nan and Co. Properties, Red Oak Realty, Rogers Healy, Weichert Realtors and ONE Sotheby's International Realty trust Propertybase to deliver innovative technology that scales their businesses. The Propertybase family of brands includes Propertybase, BoldLeads and Unify. For more information, visit www.propertybase.com .

About Unify

Unify is a leading Business Growth Platform specifically built for the residential mortgage industry. Founded in 2008, Unify's integrated software platform offers the essential capabilities to drive lead generation, profitable growth, and client retention. With a full suite of CRM features, marketing automation, task management, workflows, Loan Origination System (LOS) integrations, sales system, mobile app and more, Unify provides over 4,000 top mortgage professionals all the tools they need in a single solution. For more information, visit www.unifycrm.com .

