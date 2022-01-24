U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.00
    -34.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,025.00
    -132.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,243.50
    -183.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.10
    -15.30 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.36
    -0.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.27 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.12
    +5.53 (+21.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3488
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7210
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,575.43
    -2,286.71 (-6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    763.44
    +520.76 (+214.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.47
    -107.66 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

PROPetual REIT Commits to 100% Funding of New Community Construction in Developing Countries with World Housing Foundation

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / PROPetual (Venture 2021) Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROPetual" or the "REIT"), a private Canadian real estate investment trust powered by Isle of Mann Property Group, has entered into a partnership with World Housing Foundation to develop projects that build communities for families in dire need of safe, secure housing in developing countries across the world. As part of PROPetual's commitment to global citizenship, together with World Housing, the REIT is centering its social impact strategy on helping some of the world's most destitute communities.

"We consider it our duty and privilege to share our wealth of resources with those who need it most," said Ravi Mann, President of PROPetual REIT. "As conscious agents of change, PROPetual's investment mandate was established not only to maximize value for our investors, but to seek out meaningful opportunities that would lead to profound social impact on a global scale. Partnering with World Housing is a natural fit, especially considering our positive experience working together on the ‘Mannkind Girls to Grannies Village' in Cambodia," Ravi explains. "There is a direct alignment of values and a clear connection to the socio-economic impact that PROPetual seeks to achieve at the local level. As a result, PROPetual is committing to 100% funding of a new World Housing community for each new residential development project we bring to the market. Through this partnership, our investors can be part of a global shift from apathy to empathy and compassion, one community at a time."

The Mannkind Girls to Grannies Village in the Steung Meanchey district of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"We are beyond elated at this unprecedented commitment by PROPetual REIT toward the World Housing vision," said Don McQuaid, Managing Director, World Housing. "This partnership will transform the lives of countless families living in absolute poverty, and lead to lasting community benefits for generations to come, the likes of which Isle of Mann have witnessed first-hand. Through the philanthropic mandate of the Mann Family's ‘Mannkind Charitable Society,' in partnership with World Housing, over 50 homes have already been built in Cambodia to radically improve the lives of women previously living in unimaginable conditions. As an extension of the Isle of Mann Property Group, we are excited to collaborate with PROPetual and to continue to transform the lives of even more families in 2022 and beyond."

Capital that Builds: A Commitment to Investors and Social Impact

As responsible global citizens, PROPetual follows the longstanding Isle of Mann tradition of contributing to the betterment of society at large. PROPetual is a private real estate investment trust devoted exclusively to making land development investment opportunities accessible to everyone and seeks to shift the pure profit-seeking norm of its peer group toward creating long-term and sustainable social impact. Through PROPetual's partnership with World Housing, the benefits of land development investment are no longer restricted to the local communities in which they are built - as capital builds for investors, PROPetual is also building communities for the world's poorest families.

Girls to Grannies Village

Established in 2009 by Isle of Mann Founder and President, Dave Mann, it is Mannkind's goal to develop a generation of leaders who promote an agenda of empathy, kindness and compassion through access to health care, education, and spiritual learning.

Mannkind Charity partnered with World Housing and Cambodian Children's Fund to build the Mannkind Girls to Grannies Village in the Steung Meanchey district of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The village offers a stable, healthy place for girls who have been orphaned or abandoned to live in as they pursue their education; grannies of the nearby communities stay in the village to nurture the younger women and girls. In February 2021, 200 women and children who lived in poverty moved into the Mannkind Girls to Grannies Village. The village consists of 50 homes along with a pagoda, library, sports field, playground, community garden, and security gate with a full-time security officer, thereby allowing children to be cared for in a safe and dignified environment.

About PROPetual REIT

Capital that builds. PROPetual REIT is a private Canadian real estate investment trust that provides investors direct access to qualified development opportunities across Metro Vancouver. We help investors to diversify their portfolio while maximizing socio-economic impact through high-quality contributions to the built environment. PROPetual REIT is eligible for investment through registered accounts in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. To learn more about how to invest in PROPetual REIT, visit propetualreit.com.

About World Housing

World Housing's vision is to end global homelessness and provide a home for everyone. World Housing builds and gifts homes to families living in poverty around the world and believes that safe homes provide the stability needed to transform lives forever. Providing homes to families living in absolute poverty, is the pivotal change so the next generation grows up happy, healthy, with increased access to resources that create long term sustainable change.

World Housing holds charitable status in Canada and is a registered 501 (c) (3) organization in the United States, and is based in Vancouver, BC. 100% of all funds raised by World Housing are used to build homes for families in need.

About Isle of Mann Property Group

Founded in 1994 as a modest developer of single-family homes, today Isle of Mann represents a vertically integrated commercial and residential property group. We leverage our experience and deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals to competently execute across the full spectrum of development, investment, and asset management. For more information visit: iompropertygroup.com.

About Mannkind Charitable Society

Mannkind Charitable Society works to provide impoverished children in developing countries with a safe and caring environment through which to explore the world. In addition to basic needs and health care, we facilitate access to education, athletics, arts, and spiritual learning - the keys to breaking the cycle of systemic ignorance that seeks to divide us. To this end, we consider it our duty and privilege to empower the next generation of informed leaders who will actively promote an agenda of empathy, kindness and compassion - for the benefit of all mankind. For more information visit: mannkindcharity.org.

This communication is for information purposes only.

Contact
Alyssa Barry, Media and Investor Relations
1.604.997.0965
info@propetualreit.com

Sam White Communications & Partnerships
1.778.903.4268
sam@worldhousing.org

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of PROPetual REIT. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning the REIT. Please visit https://propetualreit.com/about for more information.

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the REIT and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: PROPetual Real Estate



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684951/PROPetual-REIT-Commits-to-100-Funding-of-New-Community-Construction-in-Developing-Countries-with-World-Housing-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • For Many Who Marched, Jan. 6 Was Only the Beginning

    PHOENIX — There were moments when Paul Davis questioned his decision to join the crowd that marched on the U.S. Capitol last January. When he was publicly identified and fired from his job as a lawyer. When his fiancée walked out. But then something shifted. Instead of lingering as an indelible stain, Jan. 6 became a galvanizing new beginning for Davis. He started his own law practice as a “lawyer for patriots” representing anti-vaccine workers. He began attending local conservative meetings aro

  • The 'weakest link in the supply chain': Thieves looting LA trains like the Wild West

    About 90 shipping containers a day are plundered from trains in Los Angeles. The old Western-styled crime is exposing a weakness in the supply chain.

  • Pope Benedict: I Did Know About Priest Who Molested 23 Boys

    Sven Hoppe/Vatican Pool via ReutersThe retired Pope Benedict XVI has come forward with an unusual confession. Rather than sticking with a highly contested denial that he knew nothing about the scores of predatory priests who were moved around German parishes when he was in charge of the Munich diocese, he now says he did know about at least one of them. In a statement issued over the weekend first to German media outlets and then to the Catholic News Agency, Benedict’s personal secretary Georg G

  • Man pushed onto tracks in random Manhattan subway attack; follows deadly Times Square station shove

    A man was shoved onto the subway tracks in a random attack in a lower Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was standing on the platform at the Fulton St. station when he was pushed from behind and fell to the roadbed about 11:30 a.m., cops said. The operator of a southbound C train was able to pull the brake, but not before making contact ...

  • Police say a Texas woman demanded to buy a child from a mother at a Walmart for $500,000

    Rebecca Lanette Taylor is accused of offering $500,000 to a mother at a Walmart in exchange for her infant son. Taylor, 49, was charged with the sale and purchase of a child.

  • Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil’s ‘New Egypt’

    In April, Brazil's federal police stormed the helipad of a boutique seaside hotel in Rio de Janeiro state, where they busted two men and a woman loading a chopper with 7 million reais ($1.3 million) in neatly packed bills.

  • Georgia pastor arrested after 8 people found 'imprisoned against their will' in basement

    Police arrested a Georgia pastor and charged him with false imprisonment after officials allegedly found eight people locked inside his basement.The pastor has disputed the charges.The Griffin Police Department said in a news release on Jan. 18 that Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and his wife, Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, were running an "unlicensed group home" at the house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."An...

  • Merrill Lynch executive arrested after racist attack on store workers over smoothie order is caught on video

    The wealth adviser has been fired by the investment management company

  • Turkish journalist arrested on charge of insulting Erdogan -CNN Turk

    A Turkish court on Saturday ordered well-known journalist Sedef Kabas to be jailed pending trial on a charge of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk said, targeting her with a law under which tens of thousands have been prosecuted. The alleged insult was in the form of a palace-related proverb that Kabas expressed both on an opposition television channel and on her Twitter account, drawing condemnation from government officials. "The honour of the presidency's office is the honour of our country... I condemn the vulgar insults made against our president and his office," Fahrettin Altun, head of Turkey's Communications Directorate, wrote on Twitter.

  • Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti’s feud with Stormy Daniels goes to trial: What happened?

    Prosecutors to attempt to convict lawyer of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in his third criminal trial in two years

  • She told Mexico's president she feared for her life. Then she was killed

    Lourdes Maldonado López was shot to death Sunday night in Tijuana, becoming the second journalist killed there in less than a week.

  • California DA Claims ‘Rogue Prosecutors’ Are Emboldening Criminals

    Sacramento County district attorney Anne Marie Schubert claimed that “rogue prosecutors” in California have been incentivizing offenders to perpetrate crimes with their relaxed penalty policies.

  • 'Whoa, that's not right': Georgia towns lead census appeals

    When officials in Chester, Georgia, heard that the 2020 census had pegged their small town at 525 people, their jaws dropped. Chester and two other small, rural municipalities in Georgia are the first communities in the U.S. to challenge the accuracy of their numbers from the once-a-decade head count. Successful challenges are scant, but the outcome could determine whether Chester, the city of Glennville and White County get their fair share when it comes to the distribution of $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding.

  • Oath Keepers' founder expected in court on Jan. 6 sedition charges

    Prosecutors are set to argue against pretrial release for Stewart Rhodes.

  • Was a missing Colorado mother murdered or abducted?

    With no shortage of bizarre clues, "nothing is what it seems" in the investigation into Suzanne Morphew's untimely disappearance.

  • A glimpse into the lives of some of the 54 people killed in Wichita in 2021

    There were 54 homicides last year.

  • Gunman's argument with mother over diet led to NYPD call, officer's killing, police say

    NEW YORK — A fatal Harlem shooting that killed one officer and left another fighting for his life began as a spat over diets between a mother and the son who later opened fire on officers responding to the mom’s call for help, police sources said. Suspected gunman Lashawn McNeil came to Harlem to take care of his mother after she underwent heart surgery to have a stent put in. The two had been ...

  • Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to ‘purchase’ child at Walmart for $500,000 ‘because she wanted him’

    Rebecca Lanette Taylor screamed ‘she was going to take’ blonde hair, blue-eyed infant, police say

  • Ecuador to increase police manpower in Guayaquil after killings

    Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he will send an additional 1,100 police officers to coastal Guayaquil and increase military presence there amid a spate of violent deaths the government says are connected to the fight against the drug trade. The government has blamed the violence on drug gangs who use the country as a transit point for narcotics headed to the United States and Europe. Lasso declared a state of emergency, which ended in mid-December, and deployed hundreds of soldiers in violent areas, though citizens and analysts say boots on the ground fail to confront the poverty and poor policing underlying the violence.

  • Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

    The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city," he once wrote. “I know that something as small as helping a tourist with directions, or helping a couple resolve an issue, will put a smile on someone’s face,” Jason Rivera wrote to his commanding officer in 2020 when he was a probationary police officer. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son.