ProPhase Labs to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

ProPhase Labs, Inc.
·3 min read
  • PRPH
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
ProPhase Labs, Inc.

GARDEN CITY, NY, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified diagnostics and genomics company, will hold a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Friday, May 13, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166821/f2a3c48ce3

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.
Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number:

1-866-777-2509

International dial in number:

1-412-317-5413

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tsQyD9QI and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from when the call ends.

Toll-free replay number:

1-877-344-7529

International replay number:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

1033774

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified diagnostics and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Phamaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com


