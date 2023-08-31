U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,507.66
    -7.21 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.91
    -168.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,034.97
    +15.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.68
    -3.54 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.56
    +1.93 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.50
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    -0.29 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0083 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0930
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5030
    -0.6110 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,173.55
    -1,089.23 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.69
    -20.13 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

Prophecy International Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.034 loss per share (vs AU$0.024 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Prophecy International Holdings (ASX:PRO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$19.7m (up 20% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$2.49m (loss widened by 49% from FY 2022).

  • AU$0.034 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.024 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Prophecy International Holdings shares are down 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Prophecy International Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.