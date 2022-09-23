U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.75
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,124.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,543.25
    -22.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.70
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9833
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.35
    -0.64 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2400
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,433.42
    +761.60 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.07
    +19.55 (+4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Prophesee closes €50M C Series round with new investment from Prosperity7 to drive commercialization of revolutionary neuromorphic vision technology; Becomes EU's most well-funded fabless semiconductor startup

·5 min read

Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures joins Sinovation, Xiaomi and other strategic multi-national OEM investors in Prophesee's Series C round to accelerate the development and commercialization of AI-enabled neuromorphic vision solutions in mobile, industrial and consumer markets

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophesee, the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems, today announced the completion of its Series C round of funding with the addition of a new investment from Prosperity7 ventures. The round now totals €50m, including backing from initial Series C investors Sinovation Ventures and Xiaomi. They join an already strong group of international investors from North America, Europe and Japan that includes Intel Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, 360 Capital, iBionext, and the European Investment Bank.

With the investment round, Prophesee becomes EU's most well-funded fabless semiconductor startup, having raised a total of $127M since its founding in 2014.

Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth global fund of Aramco Ventures - a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, is on constant search for transformative technologies and innovative business models. Its mission is to invest in the disruptive technologies with the potential to create next-generation technology leaders and bring prosperity on a vast scale. It currently has $1B under management and holds diversified investments across various sectors, including in deep tech and bio-science companies.

"Gaining the support of such a substantial investor as Prosperity7 adds another globally-focused backer that has a long-term vision and understanding of the requirements to achieve success with a deep tech semiconductor investment. Their support is a testament to the progress achieved and the potential that lies ahead for Prophesee. We appreciate the rigor which they, and all our investors, have used in evaluating our technology and business model and are confident their commitment to a long-term relationship will be mutually beneficial," said Luca Verre, co-founder and CEO of Prophesee.

The round builds further momentum for Prophesee in accelerating the development and commercialization of its next generation hardware and software products, as well as position it to address new and emerging market opportunities and further scale the company. The support from its investors strengthens its ability to develop business opportunities across key ecosystems in semiconductors, industrial, robotics, IoT and mobile devices.

Event cameras address the challenges of applying computer vision in innovative ways

"Prophesee is leading the development of a very unique solution that has the potential to revolutionize and transform the way motion is captured and processed." noted Aysar Tayeb, the Executive Managing Director at Prosperity7. "The company has established itself as a clear leader in applying neuromorphic methods to computer vision with its revolutionary event-based Metavision® sensing and processing approach. With its fundamentally differentiated AI-driven sensor solution, its demonstrated track record with global leaders such as Sony, and its fast-growing ecosystem of more than 5,000 developers using its technology, we believe Prophesee is well-positioned to enable paradigm-shift innovation that brings new levels of safety, efficiency and sustainability to various market segments, including smartphones, automotive, AR/VR and industrial automation." Aysar further emphasized "Prophesee and its unique team hit the criteria we are constantly searching for in startup companies with truly disruptive, life-changing technologies."

Prophesee's approach to enabling machines to see is a fundamental shift from traditional camera methods and aligns directly with the increasing need for more efficient ways to capture and process the dramatic increase in the volume of video input. By utilizing neuromorphic techniques to mimic the way that human brain and eye work, Prophesee's event-based Metavision technology significantly reduces the amount of data needed to capture information. Among the benefits of the sensor and AI technology are ultra-low latency, robustness to challenging lighting conditions, energy efficiency, and low data rate. This makes it well-suited for a broad range of applications in industrial automation, IoT, consumer electronics that require real-time video data analysis while operating under demanding power consumption, size and lighting requirements.

Prophesee has gained market traction with key partners around the world who are incorporating its technology into sophisticated vision systems for uses cases in smartphones, AR/VR headsets, factory automation and maintenance, science and health research. Its partnership with Sony has resulted in a next generation HD vision sensor that combines Sony's CMOS image sensor technology with Prophesee's unique event-based Metavision® sensing technology. It has established commercial partnership with leading machine vision suppliers such as Lucid, Framos, Imago and Century Arks, and its open-source model for accessing its software and development tools has enabled a fast-growing community of 5,000+ developers using the technology in new and innovative ways.

Full Press Release and more information found here.

About Prosperity7 Ventures

Prosperity7 Ventures is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund's name derives from "Prosperity Well," the seventh oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike commercial oil, paving the way to prosperity. Bringing forward this pioneering history, Prosperity7 invests globally with a long-term view in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that bring prosperity and positive impacts on a vast scale.

Official website: https://www.prosperity7vc.com/

About Prophesee

Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems. The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to computer vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now. Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR. Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of more than 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international equity and corporate investors including 360 Capital Partners, European Investment Bank, iBionext, Intel Capital, Prosperity7 Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Sinovation, Supernova Invest, Will Semiconductor, Xiaomi.

Learn more:www.prophesee.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophesee-closes-50m-c-series-round-with-new-investment-from-prosperity7-to-drive-commercialization-of-revolutionary-neuromorphic-vision-technology-becomes-eus-most-well-funded-fabless-semiconductor-startup-301631738.html

SOURCE Prophesee

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Costco, FedEx, DocuSign and more

    FedEx, Costco, DocuSign are some of the trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • Costco Stock Is Slumping After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    Costco Wholesale didn’t dazzle investors with its fourth-quarter earnings. Consider it a buying opportunity for the stock.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Cathie Wood steps down as portfolio manager on two ARK ETFs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova breaks down Cathie Wood's decision to hand off her role as portfolio manager on two ETFs.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 Years Ago, You'd Have This Much Money Now

    When you break it down, investing in the stock market is pretty simple: you buy a small piece of a company you think will increase in value, and when the value has grown to a level you deem acceptable, you … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.