Prophix Named a Finalist in the 2022 Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Prophix one of three finalists in the Office of Finance category for helping Premise Health modernize its budgeting and reporting processes

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix , a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced that Chris Keyser, AVP Integrations at Premise Health, was named a finalist in Ventana Research's 2022 Digital Leadership Award for his organization's use of Prophix's CPM software. The annual awards spotlight the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership and contributions to digitally modernize their operations and the industry.

Leveraging Prophix's cloud-based software, Premise Health, a leading provider of direct healthcare, centralized its data from different departments and created quicker reporting and more accurate operating budgets, resulting in improved planning and higher quality care.

"In today's disruptive healthcare landscape, transparent and accurate reporting is essential to business performance, patient reliability, and compliance requirements," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO of Prophix. "Prophix's cloud-based CPM software automatically gives healthcare providers an in-depth look at their company's performance with flexible financial statements and reports, so they can focus on what matters most in their business: serving their patients. We are honored that Ventana has recognized Prophix's work with Premise Health and our commitment to helping businesses across all industries deliver more agile business performance and competitive advantage through real-time insights."

The Digital Leadership Awards span 10 expertise areas and will include an overall winner selected from the final judging across all categories. As part of the grading process and methodology, the Awards team examined case studies and submissions to evaluate the organization's use of people, processes, information, and technology to the impact and performance that resulted from the use of technology. Ventana will announce the final winners of each category on November 2, 2022.

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and market coverage in the industry - business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from our insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners globally. Ventana Research provides insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops, and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. To learn how Ventana Research can help advance the maturity of your organization's use of information and technology through our consulting, advisory, research, and education services, please visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

