This PropNex Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for PropNex Limited's (SGX:OYY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PropNex

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Deputy CEO & Executive Director Keng Seong Fong bought S$402k worth of shares at a price of S$1.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.84). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Keng Seong Fong was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Keng Seong Fong bought 623.80k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$1.01. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of PropNex

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. PropNex insiders own about S$149m worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PropNex Insiders?

The fact that there have been no PropNex insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like PropNex insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PropNex. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for PropNex and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

