PropNex Limited's (SGX:OYY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

PropNex (SGX:OYY) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.5%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PropNex's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PropNex is:

52% = S$65m ÷ S$126m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.52 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of PropNex's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PropNex has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 5.5% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, PropNex's considerable five year net income growth of 31% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by PropNex compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 3.3% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PropNex fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PropNex Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 71% (implying that it keeps only 29% of profits) for PropNex suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, PropNex has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 82% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, PropNex's ROE is speculated to decline to 35% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with PropNex's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

