Do PropNex's (SGX:OYY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PropNex (SGX:OYY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PropNex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PropNex's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, PropNex has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 46%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. PropNex maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.5% to S$1.0b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are PropNex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no PropNex insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the important part is that Executive Director Keng Seong Fong spent S$675k buying stock, at an average price of S$0.91. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for PropNex is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth S$180m. Coming in at 24% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does PropNex Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

PropNex's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe PropNex deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for PropNex that you should be aware of.

