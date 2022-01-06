U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Propolis Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Apiary Polenectar & Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The propolis market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing their product offerings using clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. Some of the major vendors of the propolis market include Apiary Polenectar, Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda., Comvita Ltd., Fytexia SAS, INW Manufacturing LLC, KINGS GEL INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO LTDA., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., MN Propolis Ind. Com. EXP. Ltda., Natures Goodness Australia Pty Ltd., and Sunyata Productos Alternativos Ltda. The propolis market is set to grow by USD 40.18 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the propolis market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.41%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Propolis Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Propolis Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the propolis market - Read our Free Sample Report

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as the health benefits of consuming propolis, availability of propolis dietary food supplements, and growing preference for online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining number of honey bee colonies will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The propolis market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Propolis market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Propolis Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the propolis market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. China is one of the key countries in the global propolis market. It sources propolis from the local Chinese market, Australia, and Brazil to produce healthcare products. This will facilitate the propolis market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The propolis market share growth by the healthcare segment will be significant for revenue generation. Propolis drugs in the market are used for curing diseases such as diabetes, oral problems, throat cancer, and tuberculosis, making the healthcare segment more prominent to drive the propolis market growth. Bee Health ltd. offers propolis with vitamin C and Zinc tablets, containing bioflavonoids, which herbal supplements help in improving blood circulation and also cure inflammations. Through this report, it is clearly indicated that the growing demand for propolis in the medical and healthcare industry is likely to elevate the global propolis market in the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist propolis market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the propolis market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the propolis market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of propolis market vendors

Related Reports:
Hummus Market in Europe -The hummus market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 321.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53%. Download a free sample now!

Tahini Market -The tahini market size has the potential to grow by USD 279.96 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Propolis Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 40.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apiary Polenectar, Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda., Comvita Ltd., Fytexia SAS, INW Manufacturing LLC, KINGS GEL INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO LTDA., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., MN Propolis Ind. Com. EXP. Ltda., Natures Goodness Australia Pty Ltd., and Sunyata Productos Alternativos Ltda.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To uncover highlights deployed by Companies of propolis market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propolis-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-41-from-2020-to-2025evolving-opportunities-with-apiary-polenectar--apis-flora-industrial-e-comercial-ltda17000-technavio-reports-301454553.html

SOURCE Technavio

