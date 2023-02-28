A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 28 March 2023, the Board proposes that Kasper Rørsted is elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Kasper Rørsted (born 1962) is a Danish national. He has experience as CEO and Board member from listed, international companies in IT, consumer goods and chemicals. He is former CEO of Adidas AG and Henkel KGaA and serves as board member in Siemens AG.

Copenhagen, 28 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of External Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachment



