Proposal for former downtown Stevens Point Shopko includes new transit center, residential and retail space

STEVENS POINT – City leaders have new ideas for redeveloping the former downtown Shopko property. Documents released Friday afternoon show proposed plans that feature a new transit center and several buildings that include both residential, retail and mixed-use spaces.

City staff will present the initial site concept during a joint meeting of the city’s Redevelopment Authority and the Plan, Transit and Park commissions at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mid-State Technical College. According to the documents, the meeting will be for city staff to present the concept and gain feedback to use to incorporate any changes before developing a final project.

The meeting will offer historical background, concepts and goals that went into building the initial plan. City planning staff and Vandewalle & Associates, a Madison-based planning and redevelopment firm, will walk the group through the project and answer questions.

What does the initial site concept look like?

Early concepts of redevelopment plans at the former Shopko property call for residential, retail, transportation and mixed uses.

According to city documents, the space would split the former department store and parking lot into several mixed-use spaces.

Two three- to four-story residential buildings would be built along Centerpoint Drive, where the former Shopko building currently stands. One three-story building would offer 20-30 residential units with the first floor available for potential flexible or commercial space. This would have underground parking.

The second building would be three or four stories and offer 50-75 residential units. This would also offer potential flexible or commercial space on the first floor and underground parking.

A third building at the corner of Church and Main streets would be a three-story mixed-use building. The portion along Church Street would offer 20-40 residential units, and the portion along Main Street would be a 10,000-square-foot retail space with underground parking.

A second building along Main Street would be a two-story mixed-use building, offering 15-20 residential units and a 11,500-square-foot retail space on the first floor.

Story continues

The final piece of the plan would include a new transit center with residential space. This building would be three or four stories with the first floor featuring the transit center with capacity to hold six to eight busses, restrooms and a shelter. It would also offer two to three residential floors with 20-30 units. This would have underground parking, as well.

With the site plans breaking up the department store and parking lot space, the plans include extending Strongs Avenue across Main Street to Centerpoint Drive and include on-street parallel parking spaces.

More Stevens Point development news: Stevens Point's top business stories of 2023: Hobby Lobby, Wendy's, Dunham's Sports development and more

Stevens Point Current: Grant promotes safer streets, Plover seeks to bring events to Standing Rocks Park

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Downtown Stevens Point Shopko: Proposal for development