Proposal Management Software Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Integration with existing tools and customization and rise of cloud-based proposal management software have boosted the growth of the global proposal management software market. The market across North America dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the market due to increase in the number of smartphone users, high adoption of connected devices, and rise in the e-commerce sector.

Portland, OR , Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global proposal management software market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31793

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$7 billion

CAGR

14.8%

No. of Pages in Report

320

Segments Covered

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region

Drivers

Integration with existing tools and customization

Rise of cloud-based proposal management software

Opportunities

Adoption of advanced and effective proposal tools

Restrains

Lack of privacy and security

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the market due to increase in number of smartphone users, high adoption of connected devices, and rise in the e-commerce sector. The Covid-19 pandemic created economic challenges and disrupted the supply chain.

  • The shutdown of various plants and factors negatively affected the supply chain and manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products.

  • Digital and artificial intelligence industry gained popularity to manage and control the outbreak.

The report segments the global proposal management software market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and region.

Based on component, the service segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. However, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31793

The global proposal management software market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The global proposal management software market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aarav Software, Bidsketch, Better Proposals, Deltek, Inc., GetAccept, Icertis, iQuoteXpress, Inc., Ignition, Microsoft Corporation, Nusii, Proposify, PandaDoc, RFPIO, Sofon, Tilkee, WeSuite, and Zbizlink.

The report analyzes these key players in the global proposal management software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


