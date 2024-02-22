Proposed $18,000 bonuses for Lodi Unified managers draws ire of union groups

Feb. 22—A one-time salary increase for Lodi Unified School District administrators has been delayed after labor groups questioned why the amount for each employee was so high.

The district's board of education unanimously voted to table approval of AB1200 documents relating to salary increases for administrators during Tuesday's meeting.

AB1200 provides assurance that districts are fiscally prepared to provide salary adjustments for their employees.

According to the agenda's staff report, the salary schedule for LUSDAA members increased by 5% effective July 1, 2024.

In addition, the staff report states a one-time payment of nearly $2.5 million will be divided equally among all management employees in the district.

The payment was to be made on the date of approval, with an average of $18,035 for each management employee.

That did not sit well with two of Lodi Unified's prominent labor groups.

Desiree Wise, president of the district's California School Employees Association, said approving the payment would cause division among employees.

"Our bus drivers are the first ones to see students in the morning when they get on the bus," she said. "Our custodians are the ones who unlock doors and make sure our campuses are safe. Our secretaries are underpaid and overwhelmed. Our (paraeducators) used to be able to be able to come here and make a livable wage. Now they're having to Door Dash and other things to make ends meet."

Earlier in the meeting, Wise said when the district was last able to make one-time payments to employees, the CSEA thought it was fair to split some $15 million equally.

She figured that would have totaled $5,000 to every full-time employee in the district. However, Wise said CSEA members only received $500 apiece.

Lisa Wilkins, president of the Lodi Education Association, said her members also received just $500 during the last round of one-time payments.

"I have a hard time understanding why the people who are furthest away from interacting with students seem to be worth more than those of us who are actually in the trenches," she said. "It has created a lot of hostility. It has created a huge wedge. It has created an 'us versus them' mentality."

It was board member Courtney Porter who suggested tabling approval of the payments to give fellow trustees time to digest the proposal, as well as the comments from Wise and Wilkins.

He said approving the item Tuesday would be a "hard no."

"Part of me was just staggered by the amount of money, where we have people working multiple jobs, where we have people that can't get health care, where we have people that are just working their fannies off just trying to make ends meet," he said. "And we're turning around and going to give a select group $18,000. I can't fathom this. I was trying to swallow this, and there's just no way."

The vote places the discussion on the board's March 5 meeting agenda.