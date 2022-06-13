U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0410
    -0.0116 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0177 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4140
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,288.72
    -4,124.96 (-15.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Proposed changes to Ireland protocol will not impede U.S.-UK trade dialogue -White House

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday urged Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said it does not expect the issue to impede a U.S.-UK trade dialogue next week.

"The U.S. priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast Good Friday agreement, and preserving peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Asked if Britain's plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland could become an impediment for June 22 U.S.-UK trade discussions planned in Boston or a future U.S.-UK trade deal, Jean-Pierre said, "No, I don't believe it will be." (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • We tried for 18 months - but must now change Northern Ireland Protocol, insists Liz Truss

    Analysis: This is Boris Johnson's chance at redemption Brexit Bill: Four big changes to the Protocol How No 10 has learnt from its negotiating mistakes First Rwanda deportation flight can go ahead tomorrow... ... but Archbishops claim it should 'shame us as a nation'

  • Report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons attending Titans’ mandatory minicamp

    Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and running back Derrick Henry are among several players who have skipped the Titans’ voluntary offseason program. Simmons and Henry, though, are back in the team’s practice facility for this week’s mandatory minicamp, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Simmons has posted workout videos this offesason, and he attended Von Miller‘s pass-rushing [more]

  • Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood test may improve immunity assessment

    Pandemic stresses have been linked with disruptions in ovulation for many women without obvious changes to menstrual cycles, according to a new study. Nearly 66% of 112 women studied during the pandemic had ovulation disturbances, compared to only 10% of 301 women studied 13 years earlier, researchers reported on Sunday at ENDO 2022 https://endo2022.endocrine.org, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society. Ovulation, or the release of an egg from an ovary, generally occurs about two weeks before the start of the menstrual period.

  • Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online

    A few weeks before 31 members of a white supremacist group were arrested for allegedly planning to riot at a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government. Around the same time, a lawmaker from the northernmost region of the state, Republican Rep. Heather Scott, told an audience that drag queens and other LGBTQ supporters are waging “a war of perversion against our children." A toxic brew of hateful rhetoric has been percolating in Idaho and elsewhere around the U.S., well ahead of the arrests of the Patriot Front members at the pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • President Biden's Approval Rating Undercuts Trump On Inflation Woes

    President Joe Biden's approval rating sank to its lowest level yet as record gas prices sharpened inflation's bite, the June IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Boeing moved Air Force One overhauls from Wichita. Now it needs more workers for the job

    Labor shortages, supply issues and other problems threaten to add more delays to the arrival of the next Air Force One aircraft.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Stagflation concerns mount: Americans are increasingly worried about red-hot inflation, jobs and their own deteriorating finances

    The latest read on consumer expectations from the New York Federal Reserve comes days after an inflation report for May that rattled markets.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

    The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

  • China’s Economy Is In Trouble. The Ripples Will Hit the Fed.

    China will likely keep its economy from going off track, preventing global stocks and other risk assets out of a tailspin. But that means the Fed could lose a way out from tightening monetary policy aggressively.

  • U.S. lawmakers agree on China investment curbs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of lawmakers said on Monday they have agreed on legislation that would give the U.S. government sweeping new powers to block billions in U.S. investment into China. "The refined proposal released today has bipartisan, bicameral support and addresses industry concerns, including the scope of prospective activities, industries covered, and the prevention of duplicative authorities," said U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Cornyn, and Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Bill Pascrell, Jr., Michael McCaul, Brian Fitzpatrick and Victoria Spartz, in a statement.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Al

  • Attack on Chinese Women Revives #MeToo Anger Xi Can’t Extinguish

    (Bloomberg) -- Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China has sparked outrage online, threatening to revive the #MeToo movement against gender inequality that President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly tried to suppress.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge Wi

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Controls 80% of City in Luhansk Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center of the country’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce,” and the regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After La

  • ‘Completely hysterical’: Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

    Cheney says Trump ‘rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani’

  • Mark Meadows Burned Papers After Talk About Tossing Election Results, Ex-Aide Says

    Bad news is mounting for Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Bond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- The hottest US inflation in four decades will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively this year, and a recession may not be far behind.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already S

  • Fed Likely to Consider 0.75-Percentage-Point Rate Rise This Week

    A string of troubling inflation reports is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected interest rate increase at their meeting this week.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...