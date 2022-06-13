U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0112 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0180 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4140
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,278.33
    -4,198.17 (-15.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Proposed changes to Ireland protocol will not impede U.S.-UK trade dialogue -White House

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday urged Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said it does not expect the issue to impede a U.S.-UK trade dialogue next week.

"The U.S. priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast Good Friday agreement, and preserving peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Asked if Britain's plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland could become an impediment for June 22 U.S.-UK trade discussions planned in Boston or a future U.S.-UK trade deal, Jean-Pierre said, "No, I don't believe it will be."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Arby’s president: ‘The burger business is ripe for disruption’

    Arby's President Jim Taylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the fast food chain's limited-edition Wagyu beef burger and how customer demand hasn't disappointed, along with the impact of inflation.

  • Ferguson plc set to report earnings on Tuesday amid concerns of inflation and supply chains

    Ferguson plc, which has seen its stock plummet over the past month, will report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday morning.

  • NRF president explains why ‘we ought to remove the tariffs’ to slow inflation

    National Retail Federation President Matthew Shay joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss investor uncertainty, eliminating tariffs to slow inflation, rate hikes, and the outlook for the stock market.

  • Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion

    If the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, conservative states will have more confidence that their new limits on abortion will stand while liberal states will feel more urgency to protect and expand abortion rights. The measure makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest. FLORIDA: Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in April signed a 15-week abortion ban, which allows exceptions for medical emergencies or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

  • Bored Ape NFTs Face Steep Declines in Broad Cryptoasset Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Popular NFT collections, including the celebrity-favored Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), are being hit hard as the crypto market sinks. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraThe NFT Index,

  • S&P 500 closes in bear market territory, bond markets move higher

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss stock market performance ahead of Tuesday's FOMC meeting.

  • JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic Says US Recession Will be Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in bond yields that has rattled global stock and currency markets has gone “too far,” leaving the door open for the Federal Reserve to stun investors with less hawkish policy and help engineer a soft landing for the economy, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion Afte

  • Tech stocks hit lows after pandemic peak, Amazon and Apple among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joins the Live show to discuss how tech stocks are trading.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • President Biden's Approval Rating Undercuts Trump On Inflation Woes

    President Joe Biden's approval rating sank to its lowest level yet as record gas prices sharpened inflation's bite, the June IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Stagflation concerns mount: Americans are increasingly worried about red-hot inflation, jobs and their own deteriorating finances

    The latest read on consumer expectations from the New York Federal Reserve comes days after an inflation report for May that rattled markets.

  • Exclusive-U.S. automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, citing higher costs to produce zero-emission vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The CEOs -- GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, Stellantis' Carlos Tavares and Toyota North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa -- said in the joint letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as bond yields surge

    The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle inflation. U.S. crude prices fell 1% to $119.42 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, its fourth consecutive day of losses. Still, speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

  • U.S. government investigates Trump DWAC deal, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels team up for new drink

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss federal securities regulators expanding their investigation into former president Donald Trump’s DWAC deal, Google suspending its engineer for its AI chatbot, and Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels teaming up for a new drink.

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraLibya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.The OPEC member’s daily output -- w

  • ‘Completely hysterical’: Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

    Cheney says Trump ‘rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani’

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Al

  • Some European Factories, Long Dependent on Cheap Russian Energy, Are Shutting Down

    Industrial energy costs are soaring in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, hobbling European manufacturers’ ability to compete in the global marketplace.

  • Mark Meadows Burned Papers After Talk About Tossing Election Results, Ex-Aide Says

    Bad news is mounting for Trump's former chief of staff.