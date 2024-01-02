Proposed Dollar General store stirs up controversy in Sauk County

Angela Merritt runs Ederer's, a family owned business, and is concerned that a Dollar General store that is planned for the Village of Plain will ruin her business. 'I wish they could be more community-minded,' Merritt expressed. 'There's only 750 people in this town, I'm not sure I could take a 25-40% loss.' Ederer's sells groceries, hardware and other items.

A family-owned hardware store in Sauk County, that also sells groceries, says its grocery business could be ruined if a Dollar General store opens less than a mile away.

Ederer’s Do It Best Hardware, near the Village of Plain, is an offshoot of a dairy-farm-supply business started 50 years ago by Don and Jan Ederer.

It’s now owned by their daughter, Angela Merritt, who during the COVID-19 pandemic added groceries and household items after the village’s only grocery store closed.

Merritt said she spent $200,000 on freezers, refrigerators and electrical upgrades. She even has a "booze barn" liquor section in the store.

Now she’s worried that a proposed Dollar General store could wreak havoc on her investment.

“I don’t want to give all that up and say they win,” said Merritt, who 24 years ago left her post-college job with clothing retailer Land’s End to come home and manage the family business.

Dollar General, which has more than 19,000 stores in 47 states, says it’s in the “due diligence” phase for a location in Plain, a village of about 750 residents near Spring Green.

“This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Sauk County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” the Tennessee-based company said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Based on our current timeline, we anticipate having a final decision by late spring 2024,” Dollar General said.

Village to hold a public meeting Jan. 3 on the proposed store

Village of Plain officials say they’ve scheduled a Jan. 3 public meeting to consider the rezoning of a village-owned lot they’d sell to Dollar General for $100,000. The village board of trustees could make a decision on the deal as early as Jan. 10.

It might be the only opportunity Merritt has to stop a Dollar General from coming in. She’s gathered dozens of signatures on a petition with that goal in mind, although the village board could ignore her input because her hardware store is outside the village limits.

Story continues

She's right on the edge of Plain, and her family has been in the community for decades.

“The decisions I made to put in groceries and other items were made for the local residents. They’re my customers and my friends,” Merritt said.

Angela Merritt owns Ederer's a family-owned business just outside the Village of Plain in Sauk County. She's opposed a Dolllar General store which could be coming to the village, saying it would greatly harm her sales of groceries and household items.

She was working the concessions stand at a high school soccer game last September when she first heard Dollar General was coming to the village.

At that point the deal was moving forward, but Merritt said many in the community weren't aware of it.

“Hopefully, on January 3rd people will at least be able to say their piece. That’s what I have asked for the whole time,” she said.

Dollar stores stir up controversy in rural, urban areas

Dollar stores have stirred up controversy in some communities.

Proponents say the stores fill a need by providing basic items at low prices, often in rural areas and urban neighborhoods where there aren't grocery stores.

“We believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic benefits including additional access to affordable products for customers, the creation of new jobs for local residents, and career development opportunities for our employees,” Dollar General said, adding that it supports local nonprofits, schools, and libraries.

But while the stores seem to fill a need, they're actually making things worse, said Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, a nonprofit community advocacy group based in Brainerd, Minn.

That's because they drive locally-owned retailers out of business, discourage investments in new shops, and the profits don't remain in the community, according to Marohn.

“The only way these stores are financially viable is if they cannibalize other businesses,” he said.

Dollar General has also run into trouble as an employer.

It has faced millions of dollars in penalties for workplace safety violations, according to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"Dollar General's growing record of disregard for safety measures makes it abundantly clear that the company puts profit before people," OSHA Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer, in Atlanta, said in a June 26, 2022 news release.

Dollar General Corp. has more than 19,000 stores in 47 states. It had $9.7 billion in net sales in its recent fiscal quarter ended Nov. 3, and its real estate plan for 2024 calls for nearly 2,400 projects including 800 new stores, 1,500 remodels, and 85 relocations.

"This is a modest slow down compared to the number of projects in recent years," CEO Todd Vasos said in the Nov. 3 earnings news release.

More communities are trying to block entry of dollar stores

More communities are turning away from the prospect of a dollar store opening up in their town.

In a report published by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, researchers said more than 70 cities and towns have already blocked new projects from chain dollar stores and 50 cities have enacted laws to limit the discount retailers' plans for expansion.

The three main retailers – Dollar General, Dollar Tree, which also owns and operates Family Dollar – are some of the only retailers left in small towns and in rural areas, according to the report.

Residents of Plain are conflicted over the matter.

Ederer’s is too expensive for some people, and some lack transportation to a bigger grocery store in nearby Spring Green, said resident Audray Gerber.

“I think a Dollar General is a good opportunity for our village to start opening up a little bit. It would be good for young families and the elderly to have a store they can afford to shop in," she said.

Resident Kim Rusk disagrees.

She says two convenience stores and a coffee shop are at risk if Dollar General moves into Plain.

“I don’t see any upside to it. We already have everything they would sell here,” Rusk said.

Village Board President Ray Ring said the village could use the $100,000 it would get from selling the vacant lot in its business park to Dollar General. "There's an extremely large loan that's out there for when the park was built," he said.

Residents will have their say at the Jan. 3 planning committee meeting.

“I’m still listening to the feedback, and I want to make the decision based upon what the people are interested in having happen, ” Ring said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sauk County store owner says new dollar store could ruin grocery sales