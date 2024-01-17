Proposed school at Grand Forks Air Force Base needs to be a state priority, some lawmakers say

Jan. 17—GRAND FORKS — Some Grand Forks lawmakers believe state funding for a proposed new school at Grand Forks Air Force Base should be a priority when the Legislature convenes a year from now.

One Grand Forks lawmaker said the proposal "will be a significant issue" next year, while another has deemed it "the top local issue for me."

As reported by the Herald in October,

plans are underway to build a new $83 million preK-8 Twining School at the base

, located approximately 15 miles west of Grand Forks. It appears to be a bargain for the local district, since 80% of the cost is to be covered by federal dollars. However, the remaining 20% equates to nearly $17 million. The hope is that the state can help fill that funding gap — possibly $8 million or more, according to past Herald reports.

During an open house at the base in October, it was noted that if funding is secured, construction on the 110,000-square-foot facility could begin sometime in 2025, with an open date in 2026.

The opportunity to build the school "won't come back around again," Brandon Baumbach, business manager of the Grand Forks School District, said late last year. And if it does occur, it will be "a 30-year solution."

Education and school environment are among a list of community offerings that are judged by the Air Force in its annual

Support of Military Families

report.

In the survey sent to Grand Forks lawmakers, one question asked: "There are a number of projects and proposals locally that likely will be seeking funding when the Legislature convenes next year, ranging from the UAS sector,

the proposed children's museum

, UND construction projects and a proposed new school at GFAFB that will require match funding. Do you see any of these as (or other locally important issues) as priorities?"

Of the 12 lawmakers who represent Grand Forks in the Legislature, 10 responded, including Republicans Sen. Jonathan Sickler, Sen. Jeff Barta, Rep. Mark Sanford, Rep. Steve Vetter, Rep. Claire Cory, Sen. Curt Kreun and Rep. Eric Murphy, Sen. Scott Meyer and Rep. Landon Bahl, along with Rep. Zachary Ista, a Democrat.

Rep. Emily O'Brien, a Republican, Rep. Corey Mock, a Democrat, did not return the survey.

Murphy said he envisions the proposed GFAFB funding "will be a significant issue the next session that I think will be very, very difficult politically."

However, he said, "this is the one issue that I see will be of critical importance as well, so our delegation will be working hard to acquire that funding."

He added: "This is the one local project of which I am aware that will need considerable effort."

Barta agrees.

"The

Twining School project

at the GFAFB currently is the top local issue for me and I am sure other Grand Forks legislators. It is not every day that we have such an opportunity to replace an aging school within our community with only a 20% match in construction costs," Barta said, noting the collaborative work that already has surrounded the project.

He believes pushing the project forward will strengthen the base's ability to expand its mission and solidify its presence in the Grand Forks region. It also would be valuable to

the nearby Grand Sky unmanned aerial systems business park

.

"I also believe that a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school with open enrollment will serve as a valuable tool in attracting a workforce to the growing operations that are occurring at the Grand Sky campus," Barta said.

Meyer said even though the Twining School and UAS development might be local projects, "we still need to invest in local projects as a state." He is a proponent of finding the funding for Twining, as well as continuing funding for the region's UAS industry.

"The UAS sector has been game-changing for Grand Forks and the state, and it is our best opportunity to diversify our state's economy from energy and agriculture. Grand Sky has consistently delivered on their promises to bring companies with good paying jobs to the state. While we've seen growth, we lawmakers still have more to do and it should continue to be a priority for state funding," he said.

Regarding the Twining project, "locally, we've had meetings discussing the funding from the state and political subdivisions and the plan for next session."

Vetter also said UAS is an important local issue that has legislative significance, while listing other projects that are on the community's to-do list.

"I will continue to support local projects in the area that help our local community's infrastructure," he said. "These include exciting projects that keep Grand Forks a world leader in the UAS sector and with our Space Force program and projects like the children's museum. The projects that I believe are the most wanted by the public are the transportation projects like the

47th Avenue South interchange

(off Interstate 29) and

a connecting bridge to East Grand Forks farther south

."

Kreun, too, mentioned the UAS industry.

"The UAS growth and development is moving along at a high rate," he said. "With the FAA designation, we are the only training facility in the nation for various components of flight. This will enhance employment and grow many technical and ancillary jobs. We are already picking up national and international requests for training. This will bring more research, construction and, of course, people to the area in the next six to eight years. This creates the need for the other projects mentioned and more."

Other lawmakers' answers to the question:

Cory: "I certainly support these projects (outlined in the survey question). The Grand Forks Children's Museum alone is projected to have roughly a $4.6 million economic impact annually. Eighty-nine percent of Grand Forks residents leave our community to seek out cultural entertainment. Having such attractions right here in Grand Forks drives the community by providing long-term economic opportunities, jobs and quality of life."

Sanford: "Some of the projects listed are more 'statewide' in nature. Higher education is an example of a regular responsibility, UAS has become a part of continuous state support. The more 'local' projects tend to require applications for a competitive grant process administered by a state agency, such as Parks and Recreation or Commerce. The examples provided are important, but access to state support is varied, from a direct appropriation to competitive grants."

Ista: "Continued investment in our Grand Forks community is always a priority, and our community has greatly benefited from substantial investments in recent sessions. I support continued investment in each of these areas, as they grow our economy, better our educational system and improve our quality of life. As legislators, our challenge will be to ensure future investments are done in a cost-effective manner that reflects our responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Additionally, we have to be careful not to invest in private sector projects at the expense of other investment opportunities that could more directly benefit the citizens of Grand Forks. Ultimately, this is not an either/or proposition; it is a both/and opportunity, when state revenues continue to outpace projections on the basis of strong commodity prices and continued federal investment in North Dakota by the Biden administration."

Sickler: "All of these projects (outlined in the survey) are important to both Grand Forks and the state as they enhance education, diversify our economy, and make this area a great place to work and raise a family."

Bahl: "We are in a fortunate position with us being able to represent Grand Forks — truly a city that has many exciting things happening from education, tourism to emerging industries. With all this excitement comes a lot of asks of the state government. As I look to support our growing city and beyond, we will need to take into account and measure every ask of the citizens to the legislators and see what the impact will be for our city and its residents. When examining these items, I personally look at the funding we have provided for like items in the past, the impact on our citizens, the local economic impact, and if we are spending the state's money in a fiscally responsible manner. Many items that come across our desks may fit the bill, but some may fit it more than others. It's too early for me to give green lights on items until we thoroughly vet the funding requests and hear impacts, etc. I am a huge advocate for many of the items listed in the above question."