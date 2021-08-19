U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

A Proposed Settlement Has Been Reached on Behalf of Holders of EchoStar Common Stock as of August 19, 2019 that Received Shares of Class A Common Stock of DISH Networks Corporation

·4 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DISTRICT COURT
 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

CITY OF HALLANDALE BEACH POLICE
OFFICERS' AND FIREFIGHTERS'
PERSONNEL RETIREMENT TRUST, on
Behalf of Itself and All Others Similarly
Situated,

Plaintiff,

v.

CHARLES W. ERGEN, MICHAEL T.
DUGAN, DAVID J. RAYNER, ECHOSTAR
CORP., ECHOSTAR BSS CORP., HUGHES
SATELLITE SYSTEMS CORP., DISH
NETWORK CORP., and BSS MERGER SUB,
INC.

Defendants.


Case No.: A-19-797799-B

Dept. No.: XI

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED
CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT


TO:

ANY RECORD HOLDERS AND ALL BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF ECHOSTAR CORPORATION ("ECHOSTAR") WHO HELD OR OWNED SUCH STOCK ON AUGUST 19, 2019 AND RECEIVED SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF DISH NETWORK CORPORATION ("DISH") IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE OF ECHOSTAR'S BROADCAST SATELLITE SERVICES BUSINESS TO DISH, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL OF THEIR RESPECTIVE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, TRUSTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, ESTATES, HEIRS, AND ANY PERSON ACTING FOR OR ON BEHALF OF, OR CLAIMING UNDER, ANY OF THEM (THE "CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the parties to the action entitled City of Hallandale Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Personnel Retirement Trust v. Charles W. Ergen, et al., Case No. A-19-797799-B, ("Action") pending in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Clark County, Nevada, have reached a proposed Settlement for the benefit of the Class of $21,000,000 in cash.

The Settlement Hearing1 will be held on December 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center, Courtroom 03E, 200 Lewis Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89155, to determine, among other things, whether (i) the terms and conditions of the Settlement are fair, reasonable and adequate to the Class, and should therefore be approved; (ii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (iii) a judgment should be entered granting a release of all of the Released Claims against the Released Parties and dismissing the Action with prejudice as against the Defendants; (iv) the Fee and Expense Application and the request for an incentive award for Plaintiff should be approved; and (v) the requirements of Rule 23 of the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure and due process have been satisfied in connection with giving notice of the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or electronically submitted no later than November 27, 2021. The Claim Form is enclosed with the full printed Notice. Information on how to obtain a Notice is found below. If you do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by judgments or orders entered in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, or Class Counsel's motions for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses and an incentive award for Plaintiff with respect to the Settlement must be filed with the Court and delivered to representatives of the relevant parties, as provided in the Notice. Any objections to the Settlement and matters related to the Settlement must be received no later than November 16, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT. The full printed Notice with the enclosed Claim Form is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action, www.EchoStarShareholderLitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator:

EchoStar Shareholder Litigation
A.B. Data, Ltd.
P.O. Box 173058
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Telephone: 1-877-933-2890
info@echostarshareholderlitigation.com
www.EchoStarShareholderLitigation.com

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or the Claim Form, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

J. Daniel Albert, Esq.
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER
& CHECK, LLP
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
Telephone: (610) 667-7706
Facsimile: (610) 667-7056
www.ktmc.com

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or visiting the website www.EchoStarShareholderLitigation.com.

DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE COURT'S CLERK, OR THE JUDGE.
 THEY WILL NOT ADDRESS YOUR INQUIRIES OR QUESTIONS.

DATED: AUGUST 19, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE


DISTRICT COURT OF NEVADA


EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT


CLARK COUNTY

1 Capitalized terms not defined herein have the meaning ascribed in the (i) Notice of (I) Proposed Class Action Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; And (III) Application For Attorneys' Fees And Litigation Expenses, and/or (ii) the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, which are available on www.EchoStarShareholderLitigation.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-proposed-settlement-has-been-reached-on-behalf-of-holders-of-echostar-common-stock-as-of-august-19-2019-that-received-shares-of-class-a-common-stock-of-dish-networks-corporation-301358446.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

