Proposed solar facility south of Santa Fe in limbo

Jan. 1—A large solar and energy storage facility south of the city of Santa Fe remains under review nearly one year after it was proposed.

The first public hearing on the development, which has already sparked opposition from some residents of nearby Rancho San Marcos and Eldorado, likely remains months away.

AES Corp., an Arlington, Va.-based global energy company, applied for a conditional-use permit for the Rancho Viejo Solar facility in January 2023. The proposed facility includes 96 megawatts of solar generation and 48 megawatts of battery storage on about 800 acres — enough to power 30,000 homes annually, according to the company.

In May, the county hired Terracon Consultants Inc. to provide a third-party review of the AES application. Terracon completed the review in July, asking AES for more detail on several parts of the application. Santa Fe County staff members are in the process of hiring another third-party consultant to review the proposed battery energy storage system, county spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email in December.

AES then will respond to questions from both reviews and update its application, Joshua Mayer, senior manager for project development and lead developer for the Rancho Viejo Solar project, wrote in an email.

Once county staff has reviewed AES' response, it will submit a report to the Sustainable Land Development Code hearing officer and county Planning Commission to begin the "quasi-judicial public hearings," Romo wrote. The application would only go before the County Commission on an appeal, she added.

While AES previously set a target construction date of April 2025, Mayer wrote the company no longer has a timeline for the facility's construction as it focuses on getting the project approved. If it is approved, construction will take about one year, he wrote.

Some nearby residents have organized in opposition to the project, mostly over concerns about the risk of a thermal runaway fire caused by its lithium-ion battery energy storage system. Thermal runaway is a process by which lithium-ion cells heat up uncontrollably, sometimes causing a fire or explosion.

Residents' other concerns about the project include excessive water use and effects on wildlife, such as migratory birds and burrowing owls. Construction would require approximately 32.6 million to 48.9 million gallons of water over a one-year period, and maintenance would require about 650,000-980,000 gallons per year, according to AES' application.

"I am all for renewable energy, but it needs to be in a rational, responsible location," said Camilla Brom, a Rancho San Marcos resident who started a website called "New Mexicans for Responsible Renewable Energy" with information about the project and people's concerns about it.

The open area where AES proposed the facility, which is about one mile south of Santa Fe city limits, is dry and windy "almost on a daily basis," she said.

"Putting something that is a fire risk into an already-known [area of] fire risk is just ludicrous; it doesn't make sense," she said. "If there's a fire and it gets out of the facility, I'm pretty certain it would get to our neighborhoods before the fire department could get here just because of the winds that we have out in this area all the time."

She and other concerned residents have pointed to battery fires at two AES facilities in Arizona in 2019 and 2022.

Mayer contends AES has been operating a "global fleet" of battery energy storage systems for over 15 years, at which fire incidents have been "rare occurrences."

Fires, "including those in Arizona, have reshaped the energy storage industry's approach to ... system design and safety," and the "technology planned for the Rancho Viejo project will look and operate very differently from the technology used just a few years ago," he wrote, adding the project will have advanced safety monitoring, among other things.

The company's application received a preliminary approval "with conditions" from the county fire department in September, and its engineering process would include another hazard mitigation analysis with a site-specific fire risk assessment and first-responder plan, Mayer wrote.

The battery storage is a critical component of the project for reducing reliance on fossil fuels, he said, noting the facility would help New Mexico reach its goal of having 50% renewable energy by 2030.

County commissioners voted unanimously last month to adopt more stringent fire safety standards for energy storage systems.

The county fire department had recommended the change after Eldorado resident Ashley Schannauer wrote a letter to the county, calling energy storage system standards commissioners had adopted in August outdated.

The National Fire Protection Association updated its fire safety standards this year in response to "international incidents" of energy storage systems fires, Public Safety Department Director Jaome Blay told commissioners. The new standards include clearer requirements that energy storage systems will be able to detect and suppress fires, control explosions and address thermal runaway.

The county also updated its definition of commercial solar facilities earlier this year to include energy storage — a change that led some to allege a violation of the Open Meetings Act, a contention the county denied.

Brom — who thinks the county should be categorizing the project as utility-scale solar, rather than commercial solar — said the county should ensure it has thoroughly updated relevant ordinances and regulations before reviewing AES' application.

"Hopefully, the county decides this isn't a good place [for it]," she said.