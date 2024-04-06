As a proposed tax rate hike upsets Leland residents, here's what's behind the increase

Residents packed the council chamber at Leland Town Hall in early March as staff answered questions about the 2025 fiscal year budget.

Leland residents are concerned the proposed budget could mean more money coming out of their pockets. But town staff say it’s needed.

Earlier this year, town staff presented the proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2024, and ends June 30, 2025. The budget proposed budget totals $56 million, a 30% increase from the $42.8 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Facilitating the growth the town has seen in recent years – by upgrading roads, investing in public safety and saving for emergencies – comes at a cost.

Here’s the latest in the town’s budget development process and how residents could be impacted.

How much could taxes be raised?

To account for the big increase from last year’s budget, the town is proposing an increase in the property tax rate of 39 cents per $100 in valuation, a nearly 70% increase.

Dozens of residents showed up to the town’s budget public hearing in March, concerned about how the increase would impact their pockets. The town has historically offered a low tax rate, even seeing a slight reduction in the tax rate in the 2024 budget (from 25 cents per $100 in valuation to 23 cents per $100 in valuation).

In 2024, a home valued at $350,000 would have paid $805 in Leland property tax. If the proposed budget for 2025 passes with the tax increase, a home valued at $350,000 will pay $1,365 in Leland property tax.

Why is the town raising taxes?

The budget is approved by the Leland Town Council, following months of workshopping with town staff. In those workshops, members of the town council express their vision for the town and staff works to build a budget to accommodate that vision.

According to the town, $5.5 million of the additional revenues will be used to resurface and improve five miles of roads in the town, beginning a 20-year lifecycle program aiming to resurface 5% of the town's roads each fiscal year.

The town said for each taxpayer dollar, 33 cents funds public safety, 15 cents funds public services, 14 cents funds general government expenses, 12 cents funds infrastructure and capital improvement projects, 12 cents funds debt payoff, nine cents funds information technology, and four cents goes toward the town's emergency contingency budget.

How does the new rate compare to other towns?

While Leland has historically seen a lower tax rate, the town would still be lower than some other similarly sized North Carolina municipalities. The tax rate in the city of Sanford is 53 cents and the rate in New Bern 56 cents.

Brunswick County’s tax rate in 2023 was 34 cents. Some other towns in the county have a much higher tax rate than what Leland is proposing, such as Bald Head Island’s 57-cent rate from 2023.

Nearby Navassa and Northwest offered a 2023 tax rate of 23 cents and 27 cents, respectively.

What’s next?

The Leland Town Council is next scheduled to meet in a special budget workshop on Tuesday, April 9. The meeting will not offer a public comment section or question-and-answer session.

Leland has historically adopted a budget for the upcoming fiscal year sometime in May.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Leland, NC could see big tax hike this year. Here’s what to know