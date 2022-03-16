U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,290.75
    +28.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,718.00
    +186.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,610.50
    +158.75 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.30
    +14.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.37
    +1.93 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.40
    -12.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.99
    -2.78 (-8.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3600
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,569.32
    +1,122.09 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.61
    +22.34 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Proposed transfer of listing of Atari securities on Euronext Growth Paris Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ATARI
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PONGF
ATARI
ATARI

Proposed transfer of listing of Atari securities on Euronext Growth Paris Market

Paris, March 16th, 2022 at 8:00am CET. On March 14th, the Board of Directors of Atari SA decided to submit to the approval of its shareholders the proposed transfer of listing of its securities from the regulated Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris market at the occasion of an Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 20th.

Reasons for the transfer

This proposal aims to enable Atari to be admitted for trading on a market that is more adapted to the Company’s current market status, with simplified listing requirements and lighter reporting obligations than for the regulated market. Atari believes that the Euronext Growth Market will allow it to further focus its resources on the core business of the Company while remaining compliant with the listing in a major market in France.

If such transfer is completed, Atari SA intends to maintain relationship with its shareholders and investors and benefit from the attractiveness of financial markets to accompany its development.

Atari SA complies with eligibility criteria required under the transfer procedure and that also must be fulfilled on the day of the transfer request.

Atari is currently complying with its information obligations on Euronext.

Terms and conditions of the transfer

This transfer consists in requesting Euronext to delist the securities from trading on the Euronext market and at the same time admitting them for trading on Euronext Growth Paris market.

Once the proposal is approved by the shareholders and Euronext Paris SA, direct listing shall take place through an accelerated procedure of admission of the Company’s existing shares, without new share issue.

Consequences of the transfer

In accordance with the regulation in force, Atari wishes to inform its shareholders of the possible consequences of this transfer:

In terms of periodic financial information

The Company’s annual financial statements, management report, as well as the report of the statutory auditors would be published no later than four months after the end of the financial year;

The semi-annual accounts, including a balance sheet, an income statement and notes on the period would be published no later than four months after then end of the half-year;

A free choice in terms of accounting standards (French or IFRS) would be made possible.

In terms of protection of minority shareholders

For a period of three years from the admission of Atari’s shares on Euronext Growth Paris, the obligation for any shareholder acting alone or in concert to declare to the AMF and to Atari the crossing of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 1/3, 50%, 2/3, 90% and 95% of the capital or voting rights of Atari will be maintained, in accordance to Article 223-15-2 of the AMF General Regulations. At the end of this period of three years from the effective date of admission to Euronext Growth Paris, only crossing the thresholds of 50% and 95% of the capital or voting rights of Atari shall be declared to the AMF and to Atari, in accordance with Article 223-15-1 of the AMF General Regulations, subject, where applicable, to crossing thresholds to be declared to Atari in accordance with its bylaws.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-1 of the AMF General Regulations, the provisions relating to public offerings applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris, will remain applicable for a period of three years from the effective date of listing on Euronext Growth Paris. At the end of this period, Atari will be subject to the regulations applicable to companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Thus, the filing of a public offer will no longer be mandatory:

- if the threshold of 30% of the capital or voting rights is crossed,
- in the event of an increase of more than 1% in less than 12 consecutive months, by a person holding alone or in concert a stake of between 30% and 50% of the capital or voting rights.

However, the obligation to file a public offer will be imposed if the threshold of 50% of the capital or voting rights is crossed upwards.

In terms of permanent information

Atari shall continue to be subject to the provisions applicable in terms of permanent information, which are also applicable to companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

The Company shall continue to issue accurate, precise, and fair information, by publishing any insider information concerning the Company, in accordance with the provisions of (EU) Regulation N°596-2014 dated 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

Moreover, the Company’s legal representatives, corporate officers, senior staff and their respective connected persons shall remain subject to the obligation of declaring transactions they carry out on the Company’s shares and debt securities.

Impact on the liquidity of the security

The Company draws attention to the fact that the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris could result in a change on the liquidity of the security that is different from that noted in the regulated Euronext Paris market.

Indicative timeline of the proposed transfer – subject to Shareholders’ Meeting and Euronext Paris approvals

14-March-2022

Approval of Board of Directors to validate the principle of the transfer



16-March-2022

Press release providing details on the reasons, terms and conditions consequences of the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth

20-April-2022

Shareholders’ Meeting to approve Euronext Growth transfer



Board of Directors meeting to implement the transfer



Press release relating to the transfer



Application to Euronext to delist securities from Euronext Paris and their direct admission to the Euronext Growth Paris


Admission to Euronext Growth shall take place at the earliest after the end of a period of two months from the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting, i.e. no sooner than 20 June 2022. Euroland Corporate is acting as Listing Sponsor to Atari SA in context of the transfer to Euronext Growth.

About Atari

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. Atari makes attractive online games for smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. From this significant portfolio of intellectual property Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft and Sony. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), and are eligible for the Nasdaq International Program in the United States (OTC Compartment - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel + 33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com

Calyptus – Marie Calleux

Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. and European futures rose after China moved to ease a range of concerns spanning regulation to overseas listings, lifting sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • British Pound Bounces From Large Round Figure

    The British pound has bounced a bit from the 1.30 level during the trading session on Tuesday, which makes sense as the psychology attached to these big figures quite often causes a reaction.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.