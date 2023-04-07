Proppants Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural Gases Fuels Growth
DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proppants Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Frac Sand, Resin Coated Frac Sand, Resin Coated Ceramic Proppants and High Strength Ceramic Proppants), By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Proppants Market was valued at USD 7989.17 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.46%, owing to a rapidly increasing mining activities through hydraulic fracking.
Rising Mining Activities through Hydraulic Fracking to Drive Market Growth
The immediate impact causes cracks in the rock after fracking into the seabed. The liquid mixture of proppant, chemicals, and water is driven into a well to ensure the well's productivity for extended periods.
When a proppant mixture is forced into the wellbore at super high pressure, it fractures the shale and allows hydrocarbons to move out through the punctures and up to ground level. Approximately the conventional oil and gas wells require 136 tons of proppant; in coalbed fracture treatments, 34 to 145 tons of proppant is used, and shale gas wells can consume more than 1815 tons of proppant per well.
Briefly, every oil and gas field require ample proppant according to the size of the wells to extract petroleum and natural gases. Global oil production amounted to 89,877 thousand barrels per day in 2021, which is an upsurging trend after the pandemic's impact and is expected to rise in the future. Hence, growing extraction activities are expected to increase the demand for proppants in the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Natural Gases is Helping in Driving Global Proppants Market
The energy security of a country is evaluated on the availability of hydrocarbons present in the country. Demand for natural gas is increasing day by day with the increase in technological advancements in fracking industry.
Hydraulic fracking is mainly used for the extraction of natural gases, hence, coal, oil, and gas storage and capacity plays an essential role in a nation's development. Such activities can lead to rise in the production of oil and natural gas and an increase in the demand for the proppants market globally as it is used in the extraction of resources from wells.
Rising Demand from Growing Economies
Growing demand for proppants in developing economies to use in their non-conventional drilling activities can fill the demand gap in the supply chain of proppants caused by the Russia Ukraine war. Countries like China, India, Brazil, and others have lucrative opportunities for a proppant market owing to the rising number of oil and natural gas wells and trade benefits.For instance, the production of natural gas from tight gas and shale gas, and others together accounted for 44% of domestic natural gas production in China in 2021. As emerging countries hold large population, the demand for proppant is expected to rise in the future.
Improvement in Fracturing Technology
Oil and natural gas were formerly obtained using conventional extraction methods. The rising implementation of unconventional oil and gas extraction methods that require advanced and lightweight proppants that facilitate resources to flow smoothly due to the depletion of these resources is creating lucrative opportunities. Modern ceramic proppants engineering plants make lightweight ceramic proppants using high-quality oxidized kaolin clay and modify them to be commercially feasible. In addition, producers are introducing new fracking methods like horizontal multistage fracturing. These strategies foster a positive perspective for the market because it is anticipated that it is going to gain traction in the coming future.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Proppant Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Proppant Market, By Type:
Frac Sand
Resin Coated Frac Sand
Resin Coated Ceramic Proppants
High strength Ceramic Proppants
Proppant Market, By Application:
Shale Gas
Coalbed Methane
Tight gas
Tight Oil
Deep Gas
Others
Proppant Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia Pacific
China
Indonesia
Malaysia
India
Vietnam
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Chile
Venezuela
Bolivia
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Oman
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Europe
Russia
Ukraine
Denmark
Hungary
Poland
Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Proppants Market
5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Proppants Market
6. Voice of Customer
7. Global Proppants Market Outlook
8. North America Proppants Market Outlook
9. Asia Pacific Proppants Market Outlook
10. South America Proppants Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Proppants Market Outlook
12. Europe Proppants Market Outlook
13. Pricing Analysis
14. PESTLE Analysis
15. Porters Five Forces Analysis
16. List of Proppants Supplier for Oil & Gas Industry
17. Market Dynamics
18. Market Trends & Developments
19. Competitive Landscape
20. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
US Silica Holdings Inc.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A
Smart Sand Inc.
Badger Mining Corporation
Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd.
Petro Welt Technologies AG
Mineracao Curimbaba Ltda
Vikas Proppants & Granite Limited
Nika Petro Tech
JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2u9e1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proppants-global-market-report-2023-increasing-demand-for-natural-gases-fuels-growth-301791923.html
SOURCE Research and Markets