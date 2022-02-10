U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

Proppants Market in North America - 73% of Growth to Originate from the US|Evolving Opportunities with Badger Mining Corp. & CARBO Ceramics Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Proppants Market In North America offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The proppants market in North America size is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion, at a CAGR of 12.52% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest report by Technavio. 73% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for proppants in North America. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Canada. The growing extraction and production of crude oil in counties such as the US will facilitate the proppants market growth in North America over the forecast period. In North America, the US is the largest producer of crude oil. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil production in the US was 10.9 million barrels per day in 2018, and it increased to 11.3 million barrels per day in 2020.

Attractive Opportunities in Proppants Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Proppants Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions-Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The proppants market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The proppants market in North America report provides complete insights on key vendors including Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

  • Badger Mining Corp. - The company offers TURBOprop that utilizes a patented surface modification technology, that creates an attraction to gaseous phases present in the fluid.

  • CARBO Ceramics Inc. - The company offers proppant technology products such as Ultra-conductive Ceramic Proppant, Microproppant, Resin-coated Proppant, and many more.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers proppants in China and in Fort Smith, Arkansas

  • Covia Holdings Corp. - The company offers precured resin-coated proppant.

  • Fores Ltd., - The company offers high-quality ceramic proppants for unconventional oil and natural gas plays.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings -Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for fine mesh raw frac sand, rising investments in shale oil and gas, and the abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources will drive the growth of the Proppants Market in North America. However, environmental concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process might hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the proppants market in North America report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into segments regular sand, resin-coated, and ceramic. The proppants market share growth in North America by the regular sand segment will be significant.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will have the largest share of the market.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -
Phosphate Market -The phosphate market share is expected to increase by USD 8.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. Download a free sample now!

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market -The styrene-butadiene rubber market share is expected to increase by 1316.80 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Download a free sample now!

Proppants Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.80

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 73%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proppants-market-in-north-america---73-of-growth-to-originate-from-the-usevolving-opportunities-with-badger-mining-corp--carbo-ceramics-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301476605.html

SOURCE Technavio

