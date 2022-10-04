U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

PropSwap Partners with SB22 to Offer Sportsbook Integration

·2 min read

CHIGAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PropSwap, Inc. – America's first secondary marketplace to buy and sell sports bets, today has announced a new partnership agreement with the sports betting platform provider SB22.

PropSwap co-founders Luke Pergande (left) and Ian Epstein (right)
PropSwap co-founders Luke Pergande (left) and Ian Epstein (right)

The agreement will allow SB22 operator partners to offer their customers a seamless integration with the PropSwap marketplace, and enable them to sell their digital sports bets.

Ian Epstein, PropSwap co-founder, stated: "This is an exciting day for sports bettors. As the landscape shifts towards a more mobile-focused environment, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers the ability to easily sell their digital bets."

Founded in 2015, PropSwap is the market leader in the secondary sports betting marketplace space. For the last seven years, PropSwap has allowed customers to sell their sportsbook tickets originating from brick & mortar retail locations, and will continue to offer this service as well.

Vik Shrestha, SB22 Chief Commercial Officer, added: "PropSwap is the leader in offering a seamless peer-to-peer secondary marketplace experience. We are excited to work with the PropSwap team and integrate their solution to offer it to our clients."

SB22 are the creators of the first fully immersive betting and transactional platform built by industry veterans experienced in sports betting, iGaming, fintech, and virtual reality technology.

Epstein continued, "we are thrilled to be working with Vik and his team, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sports betting and iGaming industry."

ABOUT PROPSWAP:

Founded in 2015, PropSwap, Inc. is a peer-to-peer marketplace for active sports wagers. Customers who place a legal sports bet in the U.S. are able to list their tickets for sale, at a price they determine, and PropSwap helps them find a buyer. This allows bettors to lock-in a profit on a bet that has improved, or exit out of a bad investment before it's too late.

ABOUT SB22:

SB22 is a software development company with a mission to disrupt the sports betting industry with innovative industry-first solutions. The company features a modern platform designed to evolve as the needs of operators grow.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propswap-partners-with-sb22-to-offer-sportsbook-integration-301639574.html

SOURCE PropSwap, Inc.

