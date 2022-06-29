U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

PropTech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Appointed Chair of Technology Initiatives for Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council

·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council, a private, members only group focused on assisting owners and operators of multifamily communities by reducing risks associated with vetting new technologies and implementations, announced today the appointment of Kerry W. Kirby as Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council. Kirby is the founder and CEO of 365 Connect®, an award-winning technology firm serving the multifamily housing industry.

The recently launched Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council currently has approximately 1.5 million apartment units being represented. Members are made up from a diverse group of leaders in the industry, from NMHC Top 50 companies, workforce housing operators, to developers of boutique communities. The council is on track to grow to north of 3 million units by end of year, with a focus of being the catalyst for innovation, through delivering insight to leaders across the industry.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry as Chair of Technology Initiatives," stated Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council. "Kerry lives on the leading-edge of what's next in our industry, and relentlessly pushes technological limits to solve numerous challenges many of our operators face today. He will provide invaluable insight to our members, assist in identifying opportunities, and navigate disruptive technologies in the real estate landscape.

A technologist at heart, Kirby is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer. He holds an array technology awards, has presented in over 150 webcast reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology in the rental housing market. He also serves as an advisory board member of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization that provides service-enriched housing programs for affordable housing communities across the country. Kirby, and his wife Melinda, are fixtures in the philanthropic community, where they support several initiatives focused on educational, healthcare, and equality programs.

Members of the council gain access to a diverse group of high-level multifamily owners and operators, where ideas are exchanged about deploying and using different types of technology, without investing valuable resources into a venture capital fund. Members are void of any vendor influences and sales pitches to allow them to freely think through challenges they are having in deploying technology, as well as finding quality solutions for their operations. Council members also meet in-person annually at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit, where they participate in panel discussions.

Kirby stated, "What an honor to contribute to this highly esteemed group of multifamily leaders that are working to overcome challenges and positively impact their operations. With over 43 million Americans calling a rental apartment their home, it is our goal to meet shifting consumer expectations, reimagine the role of our workforce, and analyze the way next-generation renters can be accommodated through the power of technology."

ABOUT MULTIFAMILY INNOVATION® COUNCIL: The Multifamily Innovation® Council is a private, members only group focused on assisting owners and operators of multifamily communities by reducing risks associated with vetting new technologies and implementations. Through leveraging the knowledge and creativity of people within the organization, emerging digital transformation can be explored and accelerated. For more information visit MultifamilyInnovation.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
Media Relations
339540@email4pr.com
504-299-3444

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proptech-entrepreneur-kerry-w-kirby-appointed-chair-of-technology-initiatives-for-multifamily-innovation-advisory-council-301577131.html

SOURCE Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council

