U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.75
    +19.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,247.00
    +83.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,643.00
    +50.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    +1.77 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +12.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    +0.91 (+4.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    +0.0077 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2850
    -0.0360 (-1.08%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1682
    +0.0095 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5800
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,317.63
    +745.04 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.27
    +39.67 (+8.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.18
    +102.11 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss the Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines in Live Webcast

·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Operating Through The Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines and Laws, is scheduled to air on September 14, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Operating Through The Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines and Laws delves into the most highly discussed topic in the multifamily housing space and beyond; digital accessibility compliance. The webcast will explore how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted by legal experts to extend to online services. It will further analyze the measures necessary to ensure that websites, as well as the services provided, are accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

"Today, over a billion people globally have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the Internet to deliver services and resources through multiple channels. As physical buildings utilize their websites to transact and interact with prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 150 webcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Pandora. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on growing need for digital accessibility awareness in our industry. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"For years, multifamily operators have prioritized physical accommodations for people with disabilities. Now, the need for inclusion has extended to the digital sphere," Kirby explained. "There are no quick fix solutions, you must build compliance into the foundation of your technology, just as you would in a physical building. As the world continues to become increasingly digitally dependent, technology adoption repeatedly proves itself as a defining factor in human progress. It is our responsibility, as a society, to ensure that no one is left in the dark. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

Media Relations
344222@email4pr.com
504-299-3444

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proptech-innovator-kerry-w-kirby-to-discuss-the-complexity-of-website-accessibility-guidelines-in-live-webcast-301620772.html

SOURCE 365 Connect

Recommended Stories

  • THE WELL TOLD COMPANY TO LAUNCH IN AMERICA'S THIRD LARGEST PHARMACY CHAIN

    The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce its launch into Bartell Drugs, the Pacific Northwest division of Rite Aid.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • 1 Part of Amazon’s Business That Should Get Investors Excited (It’s Not What You Think)

    Investors have long known about the power of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) web services segment. This video will highlight another part of Amazon's business that is becoming a meaningful part of its success.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Shopify Pushes Back on Buy With Prime. Can It Beat Amazon?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been one of only a handful of e-commerce companies to successfully take on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), but now it seems as though the tables may be turning against the disruptor. Amazon is launching "Buy with Prime," a program that allows Prime customers to take Prime's fast, free shipping outside of Amazon for the first time. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke initially welcomed Buy with Prime, saying on his company's May earnings call, "So we are actually thrilled with Amazon making a decision to take the amazing infrastructure that they've built" and share it with small merchants across the internet.

  • Ethereum blockchain to undergo major upgrade to cut energy use

    A long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token. The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation https://ethereum.org/en/upgrades/merge/, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Cybersecurity firm Fortanix secures capital to provide confidential computing services

    According to one 2021 survey, 61% of security leaders in the enterprise believed their cybersecurity teams to be understaffed. "Businesses and government agencies are looking for a new approach to keep their data safe regardless of where it is, especially in the cloud," Ambuj Kumar told TechCrunch via email. Kumar, being something of a salesman, posits that Fortanix is one of the more holistic solutions to the growing challenge of data security.

  • Tosa Inu Launches as a Secure Token Offering Long-term Benefits and Supporting a Cause

    Tosa Inu Launches as a Secure Token Offering Long-term Benefits and Supporting a Cause

  • Fiduciary vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Actually Need?

    When you’re looking for someone to guide you through the world of personal finance, there is a lot of jargon you have to work through. Financial advisors and fiduciaries are just two of the titles you’re likely to come across, … Continue reading → The post Fiduciary vs. Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.

  • MicroStrategy Plans to Sell Shares to Buy More Bitcoin. The Stock Is Falling.

    As a major holder of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has enjoyed a boost amid a recent uptick in crypto prices.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • ‘The Rise of the Rest’ Review: Startups Across America

    An AOL co-founder travels by bus on a series of tours around the country in search of local entrepreneurship.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter, Starbucks, Oracle, Danaher, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Twitter holds a shareholder vote on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s acquisition. The August consumer price index will provide the latest inflation data. Plus, earnings from Oracle and Adobe

  • 4 Reasons to Be Bullish...and 5 Reasons Why We Could See Another Leg Down

    At a time when both die-hard bulls and die-hard bears are easy to find, I have pretty conflicted feelings on both the market at-large and the tech sector in particular. On one hand, I think -- after taking into account valuations, certain macro trends and various company and industry-specific growth drivers -- many stocks now present attractive risk/rewards over the medium-to-long term. On the other hand, I think -- after taking into account the steep-to-frothy valuations that still exist for some assets and macro/monetary headwinds that many still don't seem to fully appreciate -- markets will likely see one more washout commence before the dust settles.

  • An $83 Billion Investor Stampede Shows Scale of Europe’s Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- War, a winter of energy rationing, a coming recession that could outlast any American one. Oh, and a newly hawkish ECB. How Europe will surmount its mountain of troubles is anyone’s guess -- and investors aren’t sticking around to find out.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Co

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.