PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss the Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Operating Through The Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines and Laws, is scheduled to air on September 14, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Operating Through The Complexity of Website Accessibility Guidelines and Laws delves into the most highly discussed topic in the multifamily housing space and beyond; digital accessibility compliance. The webcast will explore how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted by legal experts to extend to online services. It will further analyze the measures necessary to ensure that websites, as well as the services provided, are accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

"Today, over a billion people globally have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the Internet to deliver services and resources through multiple channels. As physical buildings utilize their websites to transact and interact with prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 150 webcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Pandora. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on growing need for digital accessibility awareness in our industry. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"For years, multifamily operators have prioritized physical accommodations for people with disabilities. Now, the need for inclusion has extended to the digital sphere," Kirby explained. "There are no quick fix solutions, you must build compliance into the foundation of your technology, just as you would in a physical building. As the world continues to become increasingly digitally dependent, technology adoption repeatedly proves itself as a defining factor in human progress. It is our responsibility, as a society, to ensure that no one is left in the dark. We are excited to share our knowledge of this subject with our industry peers."

