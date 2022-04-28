U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.91
    +32.95 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,450.87
    +148.94 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,566.09
    +77.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.44
    -11.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.86
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.47 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    +0.0490 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2441
    -0.0101 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9500
    +2.5060 (+1.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,392.55
    +310.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.57
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Proptech Innovator Offerd Unveils Major Upgrades to Market-Leading Multifamily Acquisitions Platform

·3 min read

Advances include enhanced ability for large capital groups to deploy capital at scale

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerd, the Multifamily Acquisitions-as-a-Service pioneer specializing in sourcing large and off-market complexes with predictive analytics, formally announced a series of significant upgrades to its market-leading platform. The technology features huge volumes of data displayed in a visually rich environment, allowing capital groups to target new markets and specific properties. Offerd augments the technology with services such as making offers to property owners on behalf of partner capital groups. New features in the platform include expanded research capabilities, seamless communications to optimize active strategies, and enhanced visibility into ongoing campaigns. The latest advances go further than ever in enabling Offerd to deliver next-generation technologies and services that greatly expand the market for third-party acquisitions.

Offerd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Offerd)
Offerd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Offerd)

Multifamily Acquisitions innovator Offerd unveils major upgrades to market-leading technology platform

"Nearly half of all multifamily acquisitions are still made by the same handful of investors with strong acquisition capabilities in-house. Meanwhile, the multifamily market has made it through the pandemic with greater resilience and vitality than every other real estate segment—there's undeniable potential here for investors in every category," said Travis Farese, founder and CEO of Offerd. "Our core mission is to broaden the universe for this critical discipline: The Acquisitions-as-a-Service model gives investors of all types the same level of sourcing, research, marketing, negotiation, transaction and remodel capabilities that are otherwise available only to the largest multifamily operators. We recognize the need for constant progress in this industry, and we're proud to expand our market reach with new offerings to achieve even greater success."

Offerd's full portfolio of services is designed for one specific purpose: to facilitate additional deal flow. The company works with many multifamily operators, some without the resources or capabilities to focus on more than one market at a time. It delivers integrated services that identify prospects fitting specified parameters, conduct research, commence negotiations, facilitate due diligence and financing, and accelerate closing.

Offerd's list of acquisition partners and transactions continues to accelerate at an ever-faster pace and with national coverage. In each case, Offerd helps partners expand their focus with ideal prospects in new markets that would likely not have been found through traditional sourcing campaigns.

The Offerd platform features a unique database with 100,000 multifamily properties around the country, most of them off-market. It includes rich algorithms, data and demographics that encompass rents, valuations, likelihood to transact, occupancy rates, demographic shifts, neighborhood incomes, population forecasts, educational levels and more. There's specific data in 10,000-plus categories, combined with proprietary analytics and software, to evaluate historical, current and forecasted national, market, sub-market and property-level facts and trends. The company blends technology, proprietary information, market expertise and a nationwide network of contacts to execute targeted sourcing campaigns customized to meet each partner's specific acquisition strategies.

The new technology joins a series of milestones in the company's recent history. Among other achievements, Offerd has sourced more than $5 billion in off-market multifamily assets since 2020. There's also been a hiring spree: Industry veterans and innovators added to the team include a new president of acquisitions and president of investments, and more than two dozen experienced professionals have joined its ranks in just the past few months.

About Offerd

Offerd integrates powerful technology, data intelligence and custom services into one innovative multifamily acquisitions platform. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proptech-innovator-offerd-unveils-major-upgrades-to-market-leading-multifamily-acquisitions-platform-301535624.html

SOURCE Offerd

Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Coinbase is one of the leading crypto trading platforms, with more than 89 million users and $278 billion in assets on the platform. Because of this leadership, the company was able to capitalize on the explosion of trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Merck stock pops on earnings beat, COVID treatment sales

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Merck.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Investors have moved to higher ground, deserting growth stocks in exchange for large, stable companies. Maker of genetic testing kits for a multitude of rare diseases across multiple medical specialties -- from ophthalmology to nephrology, and most organ systems in between -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) has been hit hard lately. Invitae has ridden the personalized medicine wave and is firing on all cylinders.

  • Ford Had a Strong Quarter. But There Could Be Trouble Brewing.

    The auto maker maintained its financial forecasts for the full year, but Wall Street isn't heaping praise on the quarterly results.

  • Tesla Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. There’s No New Reason.

    Tesla shares opened higher Thursday then promptly fell. It isn't easy to find anything new spooking investors.

  • Qualcomm stock jumps premarket on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in stock for Qualcomm.