U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,337.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.25
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.60
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.74
    -0.57 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4190
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,080.19
    +1,767.86 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.09
    +20.73 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.52
    -8.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Proptech neo-lender Proportunity raises $150M mixed debt and equity round

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

You’ve heard of Neo-banks. Meet the Neo-lender. One of the newest is London-based Proportunity. It’s now raised a $150m mixed debt and equity funding round ($7 million equity financing and $143 million in debt), on top of its $10m debt round in 2020.

The round was led by VentureFriends, Kibo Ventures, and existing investors Anthemis, Entrepreneur First as well as new UK proptech investors Amro Partners. The startup plans to use this funding to grow its team, as well as increase its maximum loan size from £90,000 up to £150,000 per home.

Some 85% of renters in the UK want to own their own home, but can’t because of high deposit requirements and rapidly rising house prices.

Proportunity says it provides home buyers with a home purchase equity loan, similar to the UK government’s 'Help to Buy’ scheme, but available for any home not just new builds. It allows them to afford homes with only a 5% deposit, reducing the amount they need in savings. The Proportunity equity loan of up to £150,000 or 25% of the house price, sits on top of the maximum mortgage they get from a mainstream lender. The equity loan, in addition to the mortgage of up to 4.5x income, means they can effectively borrow up to six times their income.

The company says it can do this through its machine learning that helps identify fair valued homes in high potential growth areas, de-risking lending, and removing the need for a large deposit.

Vadim Toader, CEO and co-founder said: “In the UK there is a £100-200k gap between what buyers want and what they can afford, mainly caused by lenders restricting what they will lend to a maximum of 4.5x income and high deposit requirements. Combine this with growing house prices and the need for an extra bedroom in the new ‘work from home’ environment and it’s easy to see that buyers are facing a losing battle.”

VentureFriends partner, George Dimopoulos said: “In Proportunity we saw a product that can positively impact the lives of thousands of FHBs.”

Proportunity has three main competitors: Generation Home - a new spin on guarantor mortgages, which largely helps structure financial help from family/friends. Wayhome (a.k.a Unmortgage) offers a private version of shared ownership which combines renting with a mortgage desposit.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix co-CEO says he 'screwed up' communication over Dave Chappelle special

    Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said he "screwed up" communication with employees following a backlash over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer.'

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

    GAINERS: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B. HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy's Stock Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is rocketing higher on above-average volume Tuesday following bullish commentary on Twitter. Camber Energy's average session volume is about 178 million over a 100-day period. Tuesday's trading volume was already approaching 125 million at publication time. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit" community, where traders and investors use the Twitter platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance. Camber Energy seemed to spike higher fol

  • Biden administration revises controversial proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work.

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."