U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    +30.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    +252.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,119.00
    +109.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.90
    +18.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.93
    +0.64 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    +9.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.43
    +2.62 (+12.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2760
    -0.1440 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,174.71
    -349.59 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.42
    -51.96 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.35
    +83.44 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Propulsion Agency Boosts Digital Strategy Division with Expanded Leadership, Appoints Cristina Pfeffer to Partner

·2 min read

Cristina Pfeffer, a marketing pro and former journalist for NBC News, brings extensive experience with social media, SEO and all aspects of online communication for brands

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propulsion Agency, a media and strategic communications firm led by award-winning journalists, announces the investment in the expansion of its digital services with the appointment of Cristina Pfeffer to Partner, Senior Digital Strategy Director in the firm's new Denver office. The promotion comes on the heels of rapid growth and the need to service a diverse range of clients across the U.S., while attracting the best communication talent in the nation.

Pfeffer comes from a journalism background, having worked as a news anchor, reporter and producer for NBC affiliates across the United States. Prior to joining Propulsion, she managed communications efforts for government agencies, led social media efforts for tech start-ups, and managed digital marketing and large scale advertising for one of the nation's largest senior living communities and its 40-plus locations.

Pfeffer works closely with client partners in Propulsion Agency's core practices to elevate their brands through innovative digital strategies across social, paid, SEO, email marketing, content creation, as well as oversees the agency's digital marketing team. As a Partner, her role will broaden to focus on new business development, agency advertising and marketing, as well as mentorship of Propulsion's growing team.

"I have enormous respect for Cristina's command of the ever-changing digital landscape and her passion for communicating brand stories online that continually translates into business wins for our clients," said Lucas Seiler, CEO and founder of Propulsion Agency. "I first experienced Cristina's leadership while working together as co-anchors in broadcast news, and it's been incredible to watch how she's applied her unique skill sets across a wide variety of industries both in the public and private sectors. She'll be an asset moving forward to managing our commitment to innovation and providing our clients the very best services available today."

To connect with Cristina and learn more about how her team can propel your company's digital marketing efforts, visit www.propulsion.agency/contact-us.

About Propulsion Agency

Propulsion Agency is a full-service media and communications agency born from journalism executing impactful storytelling to raise voices and build brands. It produces winning campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, digital marketing, video production, public speaking and speech writing, internal and external communication, and more. It represents some of the biggest names in veganism, design and construction, technology, healthcare, and real estate sectors.

Media Contact:
Lucas Seiler
312-340-8576
319362@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propulsion-agency-boosts-digital-strategy-division-with-expanded-leadership-appoints-cristina-pfeffer-to-partner-301380932.html

SOURCE Propulsion Agency

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • FedEx, UPS Rate Rises Are Making Online Shopping More Expensive

    FedEx will raise shipping rates at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, adding to pressure on retailers to pass costs to customers.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • China Has the Means to Contain Evergrande. The Question Is the Will.

    Global markets are effectively in limbo as the lack of a solution to the property giant’s $300 billion debt pile holds the financial world hostage for now.

  • Nigeria Minister Expects Oil Demand to Peak by 2030: Gas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest gas traders and producers are meeting in Dubai this week for the Gastech conference -- the first major in-person event for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsof

  • Sonos Has a Few Laws on Its Side

    Ability to raise prices while demand is booming is an even better sign for the maker of premium speakers than the patent win against Google.

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Will The Infrastructure Bill Force US Crypto Mining Companies To Move Offshore?

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill pushes mining to the edge of extinction even while it seems that the US will remain the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency mining industry. The Senate initially passed the multi-trillion-dollar bill on August 10 and later approved it by the House in a vote of 220 to 212. The turmoil began when cryptocurrency provisions were added to the bill at the last minute in late July, with the stated goal of raising an estimated $28 billion by closing the crypto tax

  • OPEC+ Can Proceed With Reviving Supply, Two Key Members Say

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies can likely continue reviving oil production, two key Middle East members said as the group prepares to consider its next supply hike. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trov

  • FedEx hiking shipping rates at the beginning of 2022

    MARKET PULSE FedEx Inc. (FDX) said late Monday it was hiking its shipping rates on Jan. 3, 2022. The company said rates will increase an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import FedEx Express, as well as for FedEx Ground, Ground Economy, and Home Delivery.