Propulsion of Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 170+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of pancreatic cancer has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of cancer, the robust pipeline, and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat Pancreatic Cancer drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include FibroGen, Eli Lilly and Company, CARsgen Therapeutics, and several others.

DelveInsight's ' Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline pancreatic cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the pancreatic cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's pancreatic cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 170+ pipeline therapies for pancreatic cancer treatment.

Key pancreatic cancer companies such as FibroGen, Innovent Biologics, CARsgen Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, TME Pharma AG, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, ImmunityBio, Inc., Rgene Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., CanBas Co. Ltd., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, SynerGene Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Silenseed Ltd, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Helix BioPharma, Golden Biotechnology Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Roche, Prestige Biopharma Limited, Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., XBiotech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Lokon Pharma, HCW Biologics, Amplia Therapeutics Limited, BioLineRx, Ltd., Taiho Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Scandion Oncology, Nelum, Celldex Therapeutics, Merus N.V., Seagen Inc., GC Cell Corporation, MetiMedi Pharmaceuticals, Lumicell, Nuvation Bio Inc., ENB Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Bayer, Genentech, Inc., Rise Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Prestige Biopharma Limited, iOnctura, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., EUSA Pharma, Inc.,Agenus Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc.Amgen, Biomea Fusion, and others are evaluating pancreatic cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pancreatic cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Pamrevlumab, Niraparib, CT041, APG-1387, BNT141, ENB003, NUV-868, MCLA-128, LUM015, tisotumab vedotin, OMT-111, tusamitamab ravtansine, SCO-101, NGM120, CDX-301, NLM-001, TAS 102, Olaptesed pegol, BL-8040, Gimatecan, AMP945, N-803, HCW9218, BLEX 404, delolimogene mupadenorepvec, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome injection, ABTL0812, CBP501, Pemigatinib, SHR-1701, Fluzoparib, XB2001, Cabiralizumab, EF-009, SGT-53, ABBV-927, PBP1510, Vemurafenib, siG12D-LODER, Penpulimab, GC4711, GSK2256098, L-DOS47, SBP-101, Antroquinonol, LY3214996, Sintilimab, RP72, PBP1510, IOA-289, U87, MVT-5873, SHR-A1904, iNeo-Vac-P01, iNeo-Vac-P01, TQB2858, Siltuximab, AGEN1423, AB680, AMG 199, BMF-219, and others.

In December 2022 , Targovax ASA announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KU Cancer Center) and Agenus Inc. to run a clinical trial testing mutant RAS vaccine TG01 in combination with PD-1 CPI balstilimab in pancreatic cancer following surgery and standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy.

In December 2022 , Bluestar Genomics, Inc. announced the initiation of the New Onset Diabetes Management for Earlier Detection (NODMED) trial, one of the largest clinical studies in pancreatic cancer to date. The trial will use Bluestar Genomics' proprietary epigenomic methods for the detection of the disease.

In December 2022 , iOnctura BV, a clinical-stage biotech developing novel cancer therapies, had been granted €17.5 million ($18.6 million) funding from the European Investment Council's (EIC) accelerator program to develop IOA-289 for pancreatic cancer.The EIC's funding consists of a grant of €2.5 million ($2.7 million) and €15 million ($16 million) of equity investment.

In December 2022 , In the Phase I/II CodeBreaK 100 trial , the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib achieved meaningful anticancer activity with an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The results of the trial, published in the The New England Journal of Medicine, indicate an objective response rate of 21.1% and a median time-to-response of 1.5 months, with 84% of patients experiencing disease control. Median progression-free survival was 4 months, and overall survival was 6.9 months.

In December 2022 , Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, and the chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, for the treatment of advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). This represents pelareorep's second FDA Fast Track designation.

In December 2022 , RemeGen Co., Ltd. announced that its latest antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), RC118 for injection, has been granted two orphan drug designations (ODD) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction cancer) and pancreatic cancer. This marks the Company's fourth, having previously been granted ODD twice for Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) and Telitacicept (RC18) earlier this year.

In December 2022, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products issued a positive opinion on Panbela's application for orphan designation of ivospemin ( SBP-101 ) in combination with gemcitabine and nab-Paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).

In September 2022, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. announced the presentation of two posters on QN-302 at the AACR 8th Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer. The data presented include information on the compound's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in a pancreatic cancer model. The poster included preclinical toxicology data that showed QN-302 does not produce adverse toxicological reactions in mouse models at therapeutic doses. In in vitro tests, QN-302 inhibits acetylcholinesterase (AChE) by 53% and muscarinic receptor (M2) by 70% at 1 µM.

The pancreatic cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage pancreatic cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the pancreatic cancer clinical trial landscape.

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas tissues, an abdomen organ located behind the stomach's bottom portion. The pancreas secretes hormones that help control blood sugar and enzymes that aid digestion. Pancreatic cancer is a condition in which malignant (cancer) cells develop in pancreatic tissues. The pancreas can develop tumors in various ways, including malignant and noncancerous tumors. However, the precise causes of pancreatic cancer are unknown. Individuals diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before the tumor develops or spreads have an average life expectancy of pancreatic cancer of 3 to 3.5 years.

Pancreatic cancer symptoms may include jaundice, dark urine, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, and others. A pancreatic cancer diagnosis is difficult because symptoms are frequently confused with those of other disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome. The extent of the cancer determines the treatment of pancreatic cancer options. Pancreatic cancer treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these.

A snapshot of the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pamrevlumab FibroGen Phase III Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors Intravenous Niraparib Janssen/Merck/GlaxoSmithKline Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors; Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors Oral NGM120 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Phase I/II Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors Subcutaneous CT041 CARsgen Therapeutics Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA ENB003 ENB Therapeutics Phase I/II Endothelin B receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Pegulicianine acetate Lumicell Phase I/II Image enhancers Intravenous

Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The pancreatic cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of pancreatic cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors, Endothelin B receptor antagonists, Image enhancers

Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies : FibroGen, Innovent Biologics, CARsgen Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, TME Pharma AG, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, ImmunityBio, Inc., Rgene Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., CanBas Co. Ltd., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, SynerGene Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Silenseed Ltd, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Helix BioPharma, Golden Biotechnology Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Roche, Prestige Biopharma Limited, Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., XBiotech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Lokon Pharma, HCW Biologics, Amplia Therapeutics Limited, BioLineRx, Ltd., Taiho Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Scandion Oncology, Nelum, Celldex Therapeutics, Merus N.V., Seagen Inc., GC Cell Corporation, MetiMedi Pharmaceuticals, Lumicell, Nuvation Bio Inc., ENB Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Bayer, Genentech, Inc., Rise Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Prestige Biopharma Limited, iOnctura, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., EUSA Pharma, Inc.,Agenus Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Biomea Fusion, and others.

Key Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Pamrevlumab, Niraparib, CT041, APG-1387, BNT141, ENB003, NUV-868, MCLA-128, LUM015, tisotumab vedotin, OMT-111, tusamitamab ravtansine, SCO-101, NGM120, CDX-301, NLM-001, TAS 102, Olaptesed pegol, BL-8040, Gimatecan, AMP945, N-803, HCW9218, BLEX 404, delolimogene mupadenorepvec, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome injection, ABTL0812, CBP501, Pemigatinib, SHR-1701, Fluzoparib, XB2001, Cabiralizumab, EF-009, SGT-53, ABBV-927, PBP1510, Vemurafenib, siG12D-LODER, Penpulimab, GC4711, GSK2256098, L-DOS47, SBP-101, Antroquinonol, LY3214996, Sintilimab, RP72,PBP1510, IOA-289, U87, MVT-5873, SHR-A1904, iNeo-Vac-P01, iNeo-Vac-P01, TQB2858, Siltuximab, AGEN1423, AB680, AMG 199, BMF-219, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Pamrevlumab: FibroGen 8. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. N-803: ImmunityBio, Inc. 9. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

