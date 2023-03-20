U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.50
    -24.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,819.00
    -252.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,592.75
    -52.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.20
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.31
    -1.43 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.00
    +21.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4100
    -0.3930 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,602.51
    +545.77 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.31
    +30.30 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Propylene Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 150.54 BN by 2032

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global propylene market size was accounted for USD 104.05 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 150.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.76% between 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to COVID-19, a substantial decrease in the consumption of polypropylene has been noted. A significant slowdown was seen in the building and automobile industries, where polypropylene is in great demand. It had a considerable recovery in 2022 due to the start-up of activities in large end-user sectors. The main short-term market drivers are the increasing use of plastics to lighten vehicles and improve fuel efficiency, as well as the rising need for flexible packaging.

On the other hand, a significant aspect that target industry during the forecast period is the availability of many replacement items in the market. Market opportunities may arise due to the rising trends in recycled polypropylene.

Get the sample pages of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2689

Market Overview

In the petrochemical industry, propylene is the second-most important beginning product after ethylene. Propylene is a by-product of the procedure used to refine natural gas and oil. Propylene is an alkene with three double-bonded carbon atoms in its chemical structure, and it serves as the foundation for a wide range of goods. Over two-thirds of the world's production is consumed by polypropylene, a propylene-based polymer. End users of propylene include the packaging, film, fiber, container, and cap industries. Important compounds, including cumene, propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, butyraldehyde, and acrylic acid, are also produced using propylene.

Regional Insights

Asian countries like India and China fuel rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific propylene market. The demand for polypropylene is anticipated to expand quickly over the forecast period due to substantial expansion in these industries and government backing. The world's largest automobile market is China, which will remain so as measured by yearly sales and manufacturing output. By 2025, domestic production is predicted to exceed 35 million vehicles. Also, according to the OICA, Chinese automakers produced 26,082,220 automobiles in 2021, a 3% increase from 2020.

According to PIAI, the industry in India is predicted to develop by 22% to 25% annually and reach USD 204.81 billion by 2025. Through its exports and imports, the Indian packaging industry earned a name for itself, spurring the development of technology and innovation while enhancing the many industrial sectors.

The packaging sector is functioning as a catalyst to encourage India's polypropylene market's rapid expansion. Also, the nation has been showing a sizable demand for packaged goods over the last several years. This trend is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period, driving up demand for the market under study.

According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the car sector accounts for 49% of India's manufactured GDP and 7.1% of the country's overall GDP. The market for propylene in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to develop over the projected period due to this expansion in several sectors.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2689

Scope of this report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2032

USD 150.54 Billion

By Derivatives

  • Polypropylene

  • Propylene Oxide

  • Cumene/Phenol

  • Acrylonitrile

  • Acrylic Acid

  • Oligomers

  • Alcohols

  • Acrylates

  • Others

By Application

  • Injection Molding

  • Film & Sheet

  • Raffia

  • Fiber

  • Blow Molding

By Type

  • Homopolymer

  • Copolymer

    • Random

    • Block

By End User

  • Packaging

  • Electronics

  • Medical

  • Consumer Goods

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Textile

  • Agriculture

  • Other

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Players

BASF SE, Repsol, MOL Group, Beaulieu International Group, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Borouge, Borealis AG, ExxonMobil Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation, INEOS, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Plastic Group, Total S.A., SABIC, Ducor Petrochemicals, Braskem and Others

Report Highlights

  • By derivatives, During the forecast period, the acrylonitrile sector is predicted to be the fastest. The growth of this segment is due to the several different elastomeric fibres and polymers employ this material. It is utilized for acrylic fibres in clothing, such as sweaters, socks, beds, carpets, sportswear, pillows, and blankets.

  • By type, in 2022, Copolymer is used in many industries, including the pharmaceutical sector, to manufacture injection molds and medication bottles. Moreover, it manufactures various vehicle components, including dashboards and bumpers. Also, the usage of this type of PP in the infrastructure, building, and consumer goods/lifestyle sectors is encouraging the expansion of this market. Over the projected period, all of these factors are anticipated to further boost market revenue.

  • By end-user, the medical segment had the significant revenue share in 2022. This is due to the non-corrosive properties and chemical resistance, which would further extend the shelf life of medicines, PP is now more in demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical applications for surgical equipment and other medical items.

  • By application, in 2022, the Injection Molding sector is predicted to expand at the fastest rate. In the world's injection moulding industry, polypropylene makes up 35–40% of the production, followed by ABS (25%), polyethene (15%), and polystyrene (%). This information comes from HUBS, a prominent manufacturer of materials on a global scale. Injection moulding is anticipated to benefit from the rapid global expansion of the packaging and chemical processing sectors. The geographic advantage of distribution to the Asia-Pacific area, which is rapidly developing, may cause the consumption of injection-moulded pallets to rise significantly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Polypropylene from Various End-Use Industries

Due to the escalating demand from the packaging sector, the pp market is expanding quickly. The rising consumption of packaged foods and beverages contributes to this increased demand. The ability of PP to act as a moisture barrier enhances its capacity to offer efficient packaging solutions for the food and beverage sector. Also, it assists in lowering the likelihood of food degradation and quality loss. Moreover, the substance is utilized to make doors, seat assemblies, and safety subsystems, among other interior and external car elements. It allows for simple processing, efficient sealing, and rigidity. Also, its ease of moulding, excellent durability, and flexibility, polypropene is also utilized in the production of toys, clothing, sports equipment, and other items. Due to these characteristics, the agriculture sector of the industry is anticipated to have a bright future. The rising demand for agricultural equipment such as drippers, microtubes, and nozzles will fuel growth.

Because of its high stiffness, PP is increasingly used in industrial settings, particularly for electrical packaging components and replacement parts. Also, it improves the package material's clarity and looks for unobstructed product visibility. It is anticipated that PP will become more widespread across a range of end-use sectors due to its versatile and practical qualities.

Restraint

The availability of substitutes and fluctuating crude oil prices would limit the growth of the polypropylene market

Propylene gas, which is generated from crude petroleum, is converted into polypropylene by polymerization. Due to unstable political conditions in the Middle East and other oil-producing nations, the availability and price of crude oil have fluctuated. The cost structure of the finished product is impacted by fluctuations in crude oil pricing, which may hinder market expansion. The expansion of the PP market is further threatened by the availability of alternatives like polyethene and polyethene terephthalate, which have features comparable to PP.

Challenges

Lack of universal directives pertaining to propylene

The absence of universal regulations governing the global propylene market's applications is anticipated to impede market expansion during the projected period. The laws governing the usage and applications of propylene vary in every nation. Major businesses need help to comply with such national legislation, discouraging investment in the propylene sector and restraining market expansion.

Related Reports

Recent Developments: 

  • In April 2022, Shell plc, a subsidiary of Shell plc, signed the Production Sharing Contract to formally acquire a 25 percent stake of the Atapu field. Shell paid US$ 1.1 billion to Petrobras for the increased stake in the field. With the contract now signed, Shell plc will start receiving its additional share of oil from the field.

  • In August 2021, BASF and SINOPEC made joint venture to expand their Verbund site operated by BASF-YPC Co., Ltd. This is a 50-50 joint venture of both companies in Nanjing, China. It includes the capacity expansion of several downstream chemical plants, including a new tert-butyl acrylate plant to support the growing Chinese market.

  • In November 2020, NESTE signed an agreement with Borealis to supply renewable propane, which will be used to produce polypropylene. This agreement has helped both companies to expand their businesses.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2689

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

Ask here for our latest blogs@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Tom Barrack Playing Key Role in Talks to Save First Republic

    (Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack is taking a leading role in advising First Republic Bank on its options as the lender races to avoid a collapse after a $30 billion rescue last week failed to assuage investors, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Pus

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Why Is Credit Suisse in Trouble? The Banking Turmoil Explained

    Here’s what you need to know about the turmoil at Switzerland’s second-largest bank by assets and what might happen next.

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.