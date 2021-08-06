U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

The propylene oxide market is projected to grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The increasing demand for polyether polyols for the production of polyurethane is expected to increase the demand for propylene oxide over the next few years. Increase in demand for polyurethane from the healthcare industry is expected to open new revenue pockets for the propylene oxide market.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Propylene Oxide Market by Application ,Production Process, End-Use Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05076311/?utm_source=GNW
However, the impact of COVID–19 on the automotive and construction industries may restrain the market growth.

Polyether polyols application segment is projected to lead the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the polyether polyols segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.Polyether polyols are manufactured by the catalyzed addition of epoxides to propylene oxide or ethylene oxide.

They are mainly used in the manufacturing of polyurethanes (flexible foams).Polyether polyols are a class of organic chemicals that contain multiple ether linkages and have multiple hydroxyl groups.

The majority of polyether polyols are used in the manufacturing of urethanes and other products, such as surface-active agents, functional fluids, and synthetic lubricants.

Building & Construction is the second-largest end-use industry segment propylene oxide market.

Based on the end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest share in the propylene oxide market.Building & construction industry is one of the major end-use industries of propylene oxide.

In this end-use industry, fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs) are used primarily for manufacturing building panels, bathroom components, fixtures, corrosion-resistant tanks, and pipes and ducts.These FRPs are produced by reinforcing nearly three–quarters of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) with fiberglass or mineral fillers.

UPR are made from monopropylene glycol (MPG), which is obtained from propylene glycol.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the propylene oxide market from 2021 to 2026.Increasing demand for propylene oxide from the polyether polyols and propylene glycol application segments is a major factor driving the Asia Pacific propylene oxide market.

China is projected to be the world’s largest consumer of propylene oxide during the forecast period.The country has witnessed capacity expansion projects by companies, such as Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands) in recent times.

This capacity expansion will enable the production of an additional 300 kilotons of propylene oxide and 600 kilotons of polyols in the country.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 15%, North America – 30%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America – 5%

Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the propylene oxide market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Dow Inc. (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), SKC Company (South Korea), AGC Inc. (Japan), Repsol (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand).

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the propylene oxide market based on application, production process, end-use industry, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.

It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.
The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the propylene oxide market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the propylene oxide market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05076311/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse to repay another $400 million to Greensill-linked fund investors

    Credit Suisse will repay another $400 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the Swiss bank said on Friday. The payout, planned for Friday, is the fourth distribution so far and takes the total amount returned to investors to roughly $5.9 billion. Together with the cash that has already been distributed and cash remaining in the funds, the cash position is equivalent to approximately $6.6 billion or 66% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension, the bank added.

  • What’s Bitcoin? A beginner’s guide to the world’s first cryptocurrency

    A beginner's guide to Bitcoin.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Biden looks to make electric vehicles half of all new vehicle sales by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on President Biden setting a new national target on Thursday for the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.