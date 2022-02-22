U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,968.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,946.25
    -49.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.40
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +2.78 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    +1.04 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0870
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,624.34
    +60.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.32
    -78.46 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.74
    +20.41 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

PROREIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRISTINE POUND TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Pound, ICD.D, to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Christine Pound to our Board. A highly respected corporate lawyer, she brings a wealth of experience in areas such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and infrastructure projects," said James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROREIT. "Christine's deep expertise and insight will be invaluable in the Board's deliberations as we execute our ambitious growth strategy, with a strong focus on the industrial sector."

Ms. Pound joins the Board of Trustees following the passing of Gerard A. Limoges, CM, FCPA, FCA, ADM.A, earlier this year, who served as a Trustee of PROREIT since its founding in 2013. "I would like to acknowledge the late Gerard Limoges for his dedication to PROREIT and for his friendship," said Mr. Beckerleg.

Ms. Pound is a partner at legal firm Stewart McKelvey in Halifax, Nova Scotia, working with both private and public companies from a broad range of industries Christine completed the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program at ICD-Rotman and is a member of the Canadian Bar Association since 2004.

About PROREIT
PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c9110.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses: Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Stocks Steady After EU Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Home Depot Stock Rises as Investors Cheer Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Home Depot stock rose Tuesday after the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Macy's Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend And Buyback Boost

    Macy's, which has been under activists' pressure to spin-off its digital sales division, blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and boosted its holiday quarter dividend by 5%.

  • Russian Tanks In Ukraine, Oil, Retail Earnings, Trump and Elon Musk - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures pressured as Russian tanks rolls into Ukraine; Week Ahead: Retail earnings, consumer confidence in focus; oil prices surge as U.S. threatens sanctions; Trump's 'Truth Social' app has bumpy Apple store debut and Elon Musk steps-up attack on SEC-Tesla probe.

  • Macy’s stock jumps after earnings beat, dividend hike, $2 billion share repurchase program announced

    Macy’s Inc. shares rose 8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a dividend hike. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 exceeded the FactSet consensus for $2.01. Sales of $8.665 billion were up from $6.780 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.465 billion.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Electric vehicle makers stand to benefit from the ongoing multi-decade shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified ones. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen some correction this year. The young company has started deliveries of its electric pickup truck, the R1T, even as Ford plans to begin deliveries of F-150 Lightning this spring and Tesla has delayed production of its Cybertruck to 2023.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile