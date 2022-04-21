U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

PROREIT ANNOUNCES APRIL 2022 DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read
MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of April 2022 will be payable on May 16, 2022 to unitholders of record as at April 29, 2022.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c3682.html

