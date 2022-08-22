U.S. markets closed

PROREIT ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2022 DISTRIBUTION

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of August 2022 will be payable on September 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c6996.html

