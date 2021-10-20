PROREIT Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after markets close. Mr. James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gordon G. Lawlor, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:30 (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to dial in to the call, which will include a question period. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call via the live audio webcast in listen-only mode.

PROREIT's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be made available on PROREIT's website at proreit.com in the Investors section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com

Q3 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM (Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers: 888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650 or 514-225-6995 (conference: 81238978)

Live audio webcast:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1504529&tp_key=20c1180403

Conference Recording Playback

Access telephone numbers: 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677

Access code: 238978 #

The audio replay will be available until November 18, 2021.

About PROREIT

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. PROREIT's portfolio is diversified by property type and geography.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

