PROREIT ANNOUNCES JULY 2022 DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read
In this article:
  • PRV-UN.TO

MONTREAL, July 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of July 2022 will be payable on August 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at July 29, 2022.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c5153.html

