U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1400
    +0.1800 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,400.38
    +2.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

PROREIT ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 DISTRIBUTION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRV-UN.TO

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of June 2022 will be payable on July 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c1709.html

Recommended Stories